Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game
DENVER (AP) — Matt Ryan kept the faith through all the sacks, interceptions, fumbles and three-and-outs that made for a streaming snooze-fest Thursday night. “It was just kind of a slog of a game,” the Indianapolis quarterback said after Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.
Post Register
Eagles hope to extend NFL's hottest start at Arizona
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Through four games, the Philadelphia Eagles are the hottest team in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals remember days like that, even if they're OK with their current situation.
Post Register
Brady, Bucs look to end 2-game skid against improved Falcons
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Godwin looks at the Atlanta Falcons and doesn’t see the same NFC South rival the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their way with lately. “I think one of the biggest things is that they’re playing with a lot of momentum right now. They won two straight and ... they’ve got a lot of talented young guys that are hungry,” Godwin said, looking ahead to Sunday’s matchup at Raymond James Stadium.
WNCT
Is a coaching change on the way in Carolina? The odds are good
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Matt Rhule is in his third season as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and it hasn’t really looked any different this season compared to the first two. Rhule took the coaching position as the replacement for Ron Rivera after Rivera posted a 5-11 season. In 2020, Rhule’s Panthers finished with […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
After being swept last season, Ravens face Bengals again
If there was a single moment when the Cincinnati Bengals announced their arrival as contenders last year, it may have been in Week 7 at Baltimore, when Ja'Marr Chase caught a short pass in front of Marlon Humphrey, spun past Chuck Clark and was gone for an 82-yard touchdown. “We...
Comments / 0