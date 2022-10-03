Read full article on original website
[SPOILER] Dies in 'The Midnight Club,' but Not Before Leaving Their Mark
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. Spooky season doesn’t just mean ghosts, goblins, and vampires, but it also includes horror of all kinds, including the horror of life, which is often defined by death. So, it’s only natural that plenty of people die in horror expert Mike Flanagan’s newest series, The Midnight Club. The Netflix series, which is based on a book of the same title by Christopher Pike, follows a group of teens living in hospice care.
What Kind of Doctor Is 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Kira Mengistu?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Although Dr. Kira Mengistu was unable to remedy her love life by competing for Clayton Echard’s heart on The Bachelor Season 26, the doctor has decided on a new course of action — Bachelor in Paradise.
'The Midnight Club' Is Bound to Be One Sinister Series — Where Was It Filmed?
Alas, spooky season is here — do you know what that means? A brand new Mike Flanagan production!. This year's entry into the MFCU (Mike Flanagan Cinematic Universe) is none other than The Midnight Club, a horror mystery series following eight terminally ill teens at a hospice who meet every night at midnight to tell each other sinister stories. After the gang makes a pact that the first to die will communicate from beyond the grave, eerie occurrences ensue.
A Familiar Face From the MCU Is the Star of 'Reginald the Vampire' — Details on the Cast
Anyone who has worked in customer service knows that customers can suck — but what happens when one customer in question sucks your blood on a shift, quite literally? (In the customer's defense, they were trying to save a life.) Article continues below advertisement. That's the conundrum Reginald (Jacob...
'Survivor' Contestant Jeanine Zheng Took It on the Chin, Literally — What Happened?
The new season of Survivor is just a few weeks old, and already there's no shortage of headlines. In the first three episodes of Survivor 43, new alliances have formed and failed to form. The Beware Advantage has come into play. Oh, and there's been a giant storm that made life in the Baka camp particularly unpleasant.
What Happened to Chèrie and Jessey on 'Bling Empire'? Big Secret Revealed
Ou est mon chérie? Back in Season 1 of Bling Empire, we watched Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee have a baby boy and get engaged. The pair were front and center for the first couple of episodes of Bling Empire Season 2 until they... well... weren't. Article continues...
'Nailed It! Halloween' Is Here in Time for Spooky Season — Where Is the Show Filmed?
In 2018, Nailed It! made its Netflix debut and reimagined reality TV cooking competitions forevermore. The series — hosted by Nicole Byer — challenges contestants to flex their creative skills in a one-of-a-kind culinary battle. The twist? The home chefs competing for their shot at the $10,000 cash...
Find out Who Handed Over Their Jacket on 'Hell's Kitchen' Season 21 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen. We don't know about you, but we actually get chills everytime we hear chef Gordon Ramsay scream, yell, and ultimately lose his patience. When he kicks out an entire team during dinner service, we feel on top of the world. To us, that's Gordon at his best, and we can't wait to see the 55-year-old Brit back in his prime during the long-awaited 21st season of Hell's Kitchen.
Chris Pratt's Voice in the 'Mario' Trailer Has Some Wondering If He's Italian
There's been plenty of confusion around the casting of Mario in the new Super Mario Bros. movie. Chris Pratt is not the most obvious choice, and what's more, he's not exactly known for his ability to put on a variety of different voices. All that skepticism was based in speculation, though, until the first teaser for the film was released and showcased the accent that Chris has decided to use in the film.
A Reddit Thread Claims to Have Spoilers for Marvel's 'Werewolf by Night'
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night. There's really no telling what Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will do anymore. Between multiverse-shattering shenanigans, cameos from popular X-Men film actors, and Jim from The Office playing a member of Marvel's first family for all of four minutes, the rule book seems to have gone out the window as Marvel Studios seeks to do anything and everything it wants in such a short span of time. To that end, Werewolf by Night stands as an oddity among the franchise.
The How, What, and Why for Cyberpsychosis in 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' and 'Cyberpunk 2077'
With Cyberpunk 2077 becoming more of a complete game and Cyberpunk: Edge Runners the anime dropping on Netflix, players and viewers of the Cyberpunk franchise are wondering more about the lore and happenings in Night City. One such bit of Cyberpunk lore is the mental disorder cyberpsychosis, a harrowing disassociate disorder brought on by overuse of cybernetics.
What Happened to Drew in 'Tell Me Lies'? Evan Hints at His Fate
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Tell Me Lies. Let's face it — Lucy and Stephen are the most toxic college romance of all time. Luckily, it appears the two don't end up together since the first episode of Tell Me Lies reveals the former couple hasn't actually seen each other in years ... until Lucy finds herself coming face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend at Bree and Evan's wedding.
The Man Bree Marries in 'Tell Me Lies' Isn't a Stephen 2.0 by Any Means (SPOILERS)
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Tell Me Lies Season 1, Episodes 1–7 on Hulu. In a world full of guys like Stephen (Jackson White), men like Bree's (Catherine Missal) husband are few and far between. Yes, Tell Me Lies Season 1 centers around the toxic on and off-again relationship that Lucy (Grace Van Patten) has trouble letting go of for years, but lest we forget, healthy relationships do exist, even in the Tell Me Lies universe.
Netflix's Reboot of 'The Mole' Will Premiere in Three Parts
Reality TV shows come and go… and then get rebooted. Earlier this year, FOX revived the wildly popular 2003 dating show Joe Millionaire. And now, Netflix is bringing yet another old-school classic back to the small screen. The Mole made its network television debut on ABC in 2001. Hosted...
Christine Chiu From 'Bling Empire' Has an Impressive Net Worth
There's a reason why the Netflix reality series Bling Empire is called that. Its stars have amassed individual net worths beyond many viewers' wildest imaginations and Christine Chiu is no different. But what is Christine Chiu's net worth? She, along with her co-stars, has made a name for herself both...
Are We Seeing Double or Are the Judges on 'The Voice' Wearing the Same Clothes?
According to Merriam-Webster, déjà vu is a "feeling that one has seen or heard something before." That accurately describes what is happening to fans of The Voice who started to notice the judges always seem to wear the same clothes. Surely a show that's been on for over...
Fortune Teller on 'The Masked Singer' Has a Kardashian Connection
Buckle up because Season 8 of The Masked Singer is one wild ride. If you're just tuning in now, the show follows costumed celebrities as they perform musical numbers for a panel of judges (and the audience!) to guess who is beneath the mask. Article continues below advertisement. Fans are...
