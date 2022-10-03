ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

[SPOILER] Dies in 'The Midnight Club,' but Not Before Leaving Their Mark

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. Spooky season doesn’t just mean ghosts, goblins, and vampires, but it also includes horror of all kinds, including the horror of life, which is often defined by death. So, it’s only natural that plenty of people die in horror expert Mike Flanagan’s newest series, The Midnight Club. The Netflix series, which is based on a book of the same title by Christopher Pike, follows a group of teens living in hospice care.
TV SERIES
Distractify

'The Midnight Club' Is Bound to Be One Sinister Series — Where Was It Filmed?

Alas, spooky season is here — do you know what that means? A brand new Mike Flanagan production!. This year's entry into the MFCU (Mike Flanagan Cinematic Universe) is none other than The Midnight Club, a horror mystery series following eight terminally ill teens at a hospice who meet every night at midnight to tell each other sinister stories. After the gang makes a pact that the first to die will communicate from beyond the grave, eerie occurrences ensue.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Family Guy#Collab#Fortnite#Video Game#Dot Esports
Distractify

Find out Who Handed Over Their Jacket on 'Hell's Kitchen' Season 21 (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen. We don't know about you, but we actually get chills everytime we hear chef Gordon Ramsay scream, yell, and ultimately lose his patience. When he kicks out an entire team during dinner service, we feel on top of the world. To us, that's Gordon at his best, and we can't wait to see the 55-year-old Brit back in his prime during the long-awaited 21st season of Hell's Kitchen.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
Distractify

Chris Pratt's Voice in the 'Mario' Trailer Has Some Wondering If He's Italian

There's been plenty of confusion around the casting of Mario in the new Super Mario Bros. movie. Chris Pratt is not the most obvious choice, and what's more, he's not exactly known for his ability to put on a variety of different voices. All that skepticism was based in speculation, though, until the first teaser for the film was released and showcased the accent that Chris has decided to use in the film.
MOVIES
Distractify

A Reddit Thread Claims to Have Spoilers for Marvel's 'Werewolf by Night'

Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night. There's really no telling what Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will do anymore. Between multiverse-shattering shenanigans, cameos from popular X-Men film actors, and Jim from The Office playing a member of Marvel's first family for all of four minutes, the rule book seems to have gone out the window as Marvel Studios seeks to do anything and everything it wants in such a short span of time. To that end, Werewolf by Night stands as an oddity among the franchise.
MOVIES
Distractify

The How, What, and Why for Cyberpsychosis in 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' and 'Cyberpunk 2077'

With Cyberpunk 2077 becoming more of a complete game and Cyberpunk: Edge Runners the anime dropping on Netflix, players and viewers of the Cyberpunk franchise are wondering more about the lore and happenings in Night City. One such bit of Cyberpunk lore is the mental disorder cyberpsychosis, a harrowing disassociate disorder brought on by overuse of cybernetics.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

What Happened to Drew in 'Tell Me Lies'? Evan Hints at His Fate

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Tell Me Lies. Let's face it — Lucy and Stephen are the most toxic college romance of all time. Luckily, it appears the two don't end up together since the first episode of Tell Me Lies reveals the former couple hasn't actually seen each other in years ... until Lucy finds herself coming face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend at Bree and Evan's wedding.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Man Bree Marries in 'Tell Me Lies' Isn't a Stephen 2.0 by Any Means (SPOILERS)

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Tell Me Lies Season 1, Episodes 1–7 on Hulu. In a world full of guys like Stephen (Jackson White), men like Bree's (Catherine Missal) husband are few and far between. Yes, Tell Me Lies Season 1 centers around the toxic on and off-again relationship that Lucy (Grace Van Patten) has trouble letting go of for years, but lest we forget, healthy relationships do exist, even in the Tell Me Lies universe.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Netflix's Reboot of 'The Mole' Will Premiere in Three Parts

Reality TV shows come and go… and then get rebooted. Earlier this year, FOX revived the wildly popular 2003 dating show Joe Millionaire. And now, Netflix is bringing yet another old-school classic back to the small screen. The Mole made its network television debut on ABC in 2001. Hosted...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy