Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night. There's really no telling what Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will do anymore. Between multiverse-shattering shenanigans, cameos from popular X-Men film actors, and Jim from The Office playing a member of Marvel's first family for all of four minutes, the rule book seems to have gone out the window as Marvel Studios seeks to do anything and everything it wants in such a short span of time. To that end, Werewolf by Night stands as an oddity among the franchise.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO