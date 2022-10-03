Read full article on original website
Man stabbed at Garner bus stop after heated argument
GARNER, N.C. — A man was stabbed at a bus stop in Garner on Thursday night. Garner police told WRAL News they believe the stabbing stemmed from an argument that escalated. The man, in his 60s, was stabbed several times at the bus stop near the Walmart off Fayetteville Road.
Man stabbed near Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was stabbed in Durham on Wednesday afternoon. The stabbing occurred near an apartment complex in the 1200 block of First Edition Drive just after 5 p.m. Two spots in the apartment complex were taped off. A car was seen to have a shattered driver’s side window.
Trooper involved in crash, 100 mph chase with fugitive
RALEIGH, N.C. — A speeding fugitive on Thursday crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Poole Road in Raleigh. The chase started in Nash County and ended in a crash after 2 a.m. near New Hope Road. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, a police...
'I did what I had to do': Harnett Co. woman reflects on shooting man who broke into home
'I just shot him out of the house:' Harnett woman scares off would-be burglar
DUNN, N.C. — A Harnett County woman had never fired a gun before she was faced Tuesday morning with a home invasion. Tarika McAllister woke up to her dog barking and a loud bang coming from the back of her house. She saw a man, later identified as Malihk...
Driver found dead in car pulled from Wake Forest creek
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Andres Pop Chiquival, 28, of Wake Forest, died Thursday morning when he crashed his car into a Wake Forest creek. Chiquival and his 2009 Chevrolet were pulled from the water just before noon. The State Highway Patrol said speed may have been a factor in...
Century-old Kenly home heavily damaged in fire
KENLY, N.C. — One of Kenly's oldest homes was heavily damaged by fire on Thursday night. The home, built in 1905, had heavy smoke and significant fire damage to the inside. A woman and her dogs escaped unharmed. The woman told WRAL she had recently moved in to the renovated home.
Two shot at home on Pennock Road in Durham
Durham man arrested in shooting near UNC campus that left 1 dead, 2 injured
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — On Tuesday, officials arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one dead and two injured last week at University Gardens Condominiums in Chapel Hill. Michael Lee, 51, died in the shooting. It was the second time in just four weeks that someone...
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by truck in Zebulon
Someone on a bicycle was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck along Pearces Road in Zebulon. Someone on a bicycle was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck along Pearces Road in Zebulon.
Family calls out Cary boading facility after dog returns with bite marks, scratches
A Triangle-area family was heartbroken when their dog, Jasper, returned home from a week-long stay at Pet Paradise Cary with bite marks, scratches and hot spots on his head and neck. A Triangle-area family was heartbroken when their dog, Jasper, returned home from a week-long stay at Pet Paradise Cary...
'My baby got justice': Family of Z'yon Person reacts to convicted killer's life sentence
Court documents show years-long FBI investigation into Durham gangs
Kenly home catches fire
Man dies when car plows into creek
Raleigh's oldest music venue has new life
RALEIGH, N.C. — The oldest music venue in Raleigh has been removed from a rezoning proposal that would have closed its doors to make way for a mixed-use high-rise. There was public outcry last month when rumors circulated that The Berkeley Cafe, located at 217 W. Martin St., would be closing its doors due to the rezoning project.
Queer Prom creates special memories for LGBTQIA+ community in Raleigh
Prom is supposed to be a magical night, a coming of age moment in most young people's lives. However, not all people have the opportunity to safely be themselves during their high school years - or attend prom with the person of their desire. Prom is supposed to be a...
Franklin County startup company turning tires into energy looking to grow
PRTI leaders said the company is ready to expand beyond Franklin County, hoping to eventually grow to 800 facilities worldwide. PRTI leaders said the company is ready to expand beyond Franklin County, hoping to eventually grow to 800 facilities worldwide.
New data shows success of Durham's guaranteed income program
Nonprofit StepUp Durham provided data on how its guaranteed basic income program doing since launching in March. Nonprofit StepUp Durham provided data on how its guaranteed basic income program doing since launching in March.
