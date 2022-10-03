ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

WRAL

Man stabbed at Garner bus stop after heated argument

GARNER, N.C. — A man was stabbed at a bus stop in Garner on Thursday night. Garner police told WRAL News they believe the stabbing stemmed from an argument that escalated. The man, in his 60s, was stabbed several times at the bus stop near the Walmart off Fayetteville Road.
GARNER, NC
WRAL

Man stabbed several times at Garner bus stop

The stabbing occurred around 9 p.m. near the Walmart off Fayetteville Road.
GARNER, NC
WRAL

Man stabbed near Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was stabbed in Durham on Wednesday afternoon. The stabbing occurred near an apartment complex in the 1200 block of First Edition Drive just after 5 p.m. Two spots in the apartment complex were taped off. A car was seen to have a shattered driver’s side window.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Trooper involved in crash, 100 mph chase with fugitive

RALEIGH, N.C. — A speeding fugitive on Thursday crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Poole Road in Raleigh. The chase started in Nash County and ended in a crash after 2 a.m. near New Hope Road. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, a police...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Driver found dead in car pulled from Wake Forest creek

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Andres Pop Chiquival, 28, of Wake Forest, died Thursday morning when he crashed his car into a Wake Forest creek. Chiquival and his 2009 Chevrolet were pulled from the water just before noon. The State Highway Patrol said speed may have been a factor in...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL

Century-old Kenly home heavily damaged in fire

KENLY, N.C. — One of Kenly's oldest homes was heavily damaged by fire on Thursday night. The home, built in 1905, had heavy smoke and significant fire damage to the inside. A woman and her dogs escaped unharmed. The woman told WRAL she had recently moved in to the renovated home.
KENLY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Court documents show years-long FBI investigation into Durham gangs

The FBI is investigating gangs in Durham, according to new court documents from the sentencing of gang members for the death of a 9-year-old boy. The FBI is investigating gangs in Durham, according to new court documents from the sentencing of gang members for the death of a 9-year-old boy.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Kenly home catches fire

An old home in Kenly caught fire on Thursday night. A woman escaped the home unharmed. An old home in Kenly caught fire on Thursday night. A woman escaped the home unharmed.
KENLY, NC
WRAL

Man dies when car plows into creek

A car plowed into a creek at Mitchell Mill Road and Medlin Woods Road in Wake Forest. A car plowed into a creek at Mitchell Mill Road and Medlin Woods Road in Wake Forest. Reporter: Adam OwensPhotographer: Curt TremperWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL

Raleigh's oldest music venue has new life

RALEIGH, N.C. — The oldest music venue in Raleigh has been removed from a rezoning proposal that would have closed its doors to make way for a mixed-use high-rise. There was public outcry last month when rumors circulated that The Berkeley Cafe, located at 217 W. Martin St., would be closing its doors due to the rezoning project.
RALEIGH, NC

