Registration opens for Henrico 4-H special interest clubs for youngsters

Henrico County 4-H Youth Development is accepting registrations for three new special interest clubs that will encourage youngsters to have fun while exploring agriculture, animal science and cake decorating.

The SPIN clubs – Digging Science; Paws, Claws, & Hooves; and Piece of Cake – are launching in conjunction with National 4-H Week (Oct. 2-8). Henrico 4-H will showcase the clubs, camps and other opportunities during an open house set for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 in the demonstration kitchen of the Human Services Building, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.

Digging Science, for youth ages 5 to 11, will explore such topics as animal science, the farm-to-table movement, zoology, gardening and environmentalism. The free club will meet typically from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at different locations of the Henrico County Public Library. The first meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 20 at Glen Allen Branch Library, 10501 Staples Mill Road. Due to space limitations, registration will occur monthly online.

Paws, Claws, & Hooves, for youth ages 9 to 13, will focus on animal science and offer hands-on experiences through a variety of live animal interactions. Led by two licensed veterinary technicians, the free club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month, beginning Nov. 10, at the Hunton Recreation Center, 11690 Old Washington Highway. Registration is accepted online.

Piece of Cake, for youth ages 12 to 18, will teach participants how to prepare icing for cakes and cookies using a variety of styles and techniques, including borders, flowers, leaves and lettering. Participants also will explore entrepreneurship, career development and money management. The club will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 19, at the Twin Hickory Recreation Building, 5011 Twin Hickory Road. The club’s $20 fee covers the cost of a cake decorating kit. Registration is accepted online.

For details about the SPIN clubs and Henrico 4-H, click here or call (804) 501-5160.

