Elite Daily
Here’s Why The Eyes On McDonald’s New Toys Look So Funky
You may have noticed something different about the toy in your most recent McDonald’s meal — namely, an extra set of eyes on some classic characters. ICYMI, McDonald’s launched its limited-edition Cactus Plant Flea Market box on Oct. 3, which features an exclusive design and four seriously unique toys inspired by your favorite Mickey D’s characters. In true CPFM fashion, the whole collab gives off major trippy vibes, but some fans are confused by the new ~look~ of the figurines that come in what looks like a Happy Meal for adults. So, what’s the deal with the new McDonald’s toys with four eyes in the Cactus Plant Flea Market box? Here’s what you need to know about the figurines’ designer look.
Elite Daily
Snack Your Way Into Spooky Season With Nuggets Shaped Like Ghosts & Bats
Spooky season is set infiltrate every part of your daily routine, thanks to these new Halloween chicken nuggets shaped like icons of the holiday. If you’re a true Halloween fan, you probably spook-ified your house with decorations long before the clock struck midnight on Oct. 1. But if you want to go all in, you’re gonna have to make some room in your freezer before you enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win Tyson’s new Halloween nuggets. Get ready to pop on over to Instagram and use all the right hashtags for your shot a scoring a bag of the shapes.
