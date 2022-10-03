ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:
Idaho Cash
09-26-27-44-45
(nine, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $41,200
Lotto America
06-07-09-28-39, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3
(six, seven, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-nine; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $24,880,000
Lucky For Life
02-09-27-33-40, Lucky Ball: 1
(two, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-3-0
(three, three, zero)
Pick 3 Night
0-9-2
(zero, nine, two)
Pick 4 Day
0-3-9-0
(zero, three, nine, zero)
Pick 4 Night
6-2-4-8
(six, two, four, eight)
Powerball
02-16-22-55-63, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(two, sixteen, twenty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $353,000,000
Weekly Grand
02-10-20-31-32
(two, ten, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-two)
