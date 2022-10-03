Read full article on original website
Amazon Asks for Proof Package Wasn’t Delivered, Dad Responds With Hilarious TikTok
Unless you're a big window shopper or you're buying something that really necessitates a physical inspection prior to a purchase, online shopping is ridiculously convenient. It helps you save time so you can focus on other pursuits that are way more worthwhile than blowing an hour or two buying a pack of underwear and some HDMI cables.
Woman “Quits” Remote Job Before Bosses Get a Chance to Fire Her in Viral TikTok
TikToker @soulfulofluv went viral on the popular social media platform after uploading a video of herself preemptively quitting a job she was about to get fired from. Her actions sparked a debate, with many viewers suggesting this move was probably not in her best interest. Article continues below advertisement. The...
'Survivor' Contestant Jeanine Zheng Took It on the Chin, Literally — What Happened?
The new season of Survivor is just a few weeks old, and already there's no shortage of headlines. In the first three episodes of Survivor 43, new alliances have formed and failed to form. The Beware Advantage has come into play. Oh, and there's been a giant storm that made life in the Baka camp particularly unpleasant.
TikToker Recounts the Double Standard That Made Her Swear Off Retail Forever
A recent TikTok posted by ex-retail store worker Domenica Hope has folks talking about the scheduling double standards that occur at their shift jobs. Namely that hourly workers are often expected to stay clocked in if the store is short-staffed, yet they are criticized for coming in just a few minutes late.
The Cast for 'The Mole' on Netflix Is Here To Lie, Cheat, and Win Lots of Money
If you never watched the original Mole series on ABC, all you have to know about the reboot on Netflix is that it's a game show centered around lying, targeting others, and getting all the way to the end. OK, so maybe other reality shows are designed in a similar vein, but this is a little different. And the Season 1 cast for The Mole on Netflix is full of people who understand that they aren't here to make friends.
TikTok Star Victoria Paris's Dating Life Has Become an Obsession for Some Online
Few people on TikTok are as polarizing as Victoria Paris. Whether you love her or hate her, though, plenty of people are definitely curious about who she's dating at any given moment. Victoria tends to date women, but many want to know exactly who she's dating now, and what she's said in public about them.
There's a Sneaky Spy Among Them! Here's How Netflix's Competition Reality Show 'The Mole' Works
Sometimes we just need to turn off our wrinkly brains and turn on a juicy, high-stakes reality show. The loss of brain cells is truly worth it. And while competition reality shows we know and love, like Survivor and Big Brother, have stood the test of time, Netflix's upcoming series The Mole — which premieres on Oct. 7, 2022 — is here to reintroduce itself.
TikToker Slams Planet Fitness for Demanding a Second Interview for a Part-Time Job
TikToker @smurfalexis went viral on the popular social media platform after going on a rant against a Planet Fitness location she applied to in the hopes of securing a part-time job. The reason for her diatribe against the popular health club? They requested a second interview, and she had a difficult time understanding why.
Company VP Sparks Debate After Reprimanding Employee Who Cussed at Him Outside of Work
A self-described "young professional" TikToker by the name of Doc, who posts under the handle @thelife2932, posed a question to other users on the platform about an experience he had with an employee outside of work. The encounter was so bad, he wanted to immediately have the woman fired. Article...
'Walker: Independence': Lawrence Kao Talks Season 1 "Twists and Turns" in Western Spinoff (EXCLUSIVE)
When her husband is murdered in cold blood before her eyes, Abigail Walker (Katherine McNamara) attempts to get justice for his death in the new CW series Walker: Independence. But in the late 1800s old Western town of Independence, Texas, the law is murky, especially when her husband's killer is...
