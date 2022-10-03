ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cast for 'The Mole' on Netflix Is Here To Lie, Cheat, and Win Lots of Money

If you never watched the original Mole series on ABC, all you have to know about the reboot on Netflix is that it's a game show centered around lying, targeting others, and getting all the way to the end. OK, so maybe other reality shows are designed in a similar vein, but this is a little different. And the Season 1 cast for The Mole on Netflix is full of people who understand that they aren't here to make friends.
There's a Sneaky Spy Among Them! Here's How Netflix's Competition Reality Show 'The Mole' Works

Sometimes we just need to turn off our wrinkly brains and turn on a juicy, high-stakes reality show. The loss of brain cells is truly worth it. And while competition reality shows we know and love, like Survivor and Big Brother, have stood the test of time, Netflix's upcoming series The Mole — which premieres on Oct. 7, 2022 — is here to reintroduce itself.
