Distractify

'Nailed It!' Is Back for Season 7 After a Shutdown Earlier This Year

Get excited! Nailed It! is back for its seventh season and we are hyped. As a refresher, the Netflix reality cooking competition challenges amateur bakers to whip up some one-of-a-kind creations and prove their confectionary chops once and for all. Article continues below advertisement. So, what's in store for us...
Distractify

Netflix's Reboot of 'The Mole' Will Premiere in Three Parts

Reality TV shows come and go… and then get rebooted. Earlier this year, FOX revived the wildly popular 2003 dating show Joe Millionaire. And now, Netflix is bringing yet another old-school classic back to the small screen. The Mole made its network television debut on ABC in 2001. Hosted...
HollywoodLife

Eva Mendes Gushes Over Hunky Husband Ryan Gosling’s New Gucci Campaign: ‘Yes Please’

Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Oct. 5 to show love to Ryan Gosling. She captioned a series of photos from his new Gucci campaign with a simple: “Ummm……YES PLEASE,” proving that even after 11 years together, and two kids, she’s still not immune to the Barbie star’s charms. In the first photo Ryan is sitting on the tailgate of a pick-up truck overflowing with monogrammed Gucci luggage. Wearing a mustard colored Gucci suit with a white button up shirt and a skinny tie, the 41-year-old award winner stares pensively into the distance, a half-eaten hamburger in his hand. In the second photo Ryan lounges in the sand, casually supporting himself against a pile of Gucci bags, while he reads a magazine. In the final photo of the series he rocks a tan double breasted Gucci suit and pushes a bell-hop cart loaded with, you guessed it, more Gucci luggage.
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Goes Wild in Leopard Corset Dress & Sandals for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion

Lisa Rinna went sleek for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The Rina Beauty founder posed for a video on Instagram ahead of the reunion, wearing a leopard-printed dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The bodycon-style number featured an ankle-length hem with a corseted structured bodice, complete with the classic allover animal print. Adding to the piece’s allure was a curved black upper neckline complete with thin straps. Rinna finished her outfit with layered diamond necklaces, bracelets, and rings for a glamorous edge. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split

Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
Distractify

Find out Who Handed Over Their Jacket on 'Hell's Kitchen' Season 21 (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen. We don't know about you, but we actually get chills everytime we hear chef Gordon Ramsay scream, yell, and ultimately lose his patience. When he kicks out an entire team during dinner service, we feel on top of the world. To us, that's Gordon at his best, and we can't wait to see the 55-year-old Brit back in his prime during the long-awaited 21st season of Hell's Kitchen.
NME

TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension

Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
Distractify

'The Midnight Club' Is Bound to Be One Sinister Series — Where Was It Filmed?

Alas, spooky season is here — do you know what that means? A brand new Mike Flanagan production!. This year's entry into the MFCU (Mike Flanagan Cinematic Universe) is none other than The Midnight Club, a horror mystery series following eight terminally ill teens at a hospice who meet every night at midnight to tell each other sinister stories. After the gang makes a pact that the first to die will communicate from beyond the grave, eerie occurrences ensue.
Distractify

Distractify

