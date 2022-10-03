Read full article on original website
Related
Reid Jenkins Is the Newest Deckhand on 'Below Deck Med' Season 7
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Fans of Below Deck Mediterranean may have thought that Raygan Tyler's firing would be the most dramatic exit of Season 7, but Deckhand Jason Gaskell's decision to leave the Home yacht early proved to be quite shocking.
A Familiar Face From the MCU Is the Star of 'Reginald the Vampire' — Details on the Cast
Anyone who has worked in customer service knows that customers can suck — but what happens when one customer in question sucks your blood on a shift, quite literally? (In the customer's defense, they were trying to save a life.) Article continues below advertisement. That's the conundrum Reginald (Jacob...
'Nailed It! Halloween' Is Here in Time for Spooky Season — Where Is the Show Filmed?
In 2018, Nailed It! made its Netflix debut and reimagined reality TV cooking competitions forevermore. The series — hosted by Nicole Byer — challenges contestants to flex their creative skills in a one-of-a-kind culinary battle. The twist? The home chefs competing for their shot at the $10,000 cash...
'Nailed It!' Is Back for Season 7 After a Shutdown Earlier This Year
Get excited! Nailed It! is back for its seventh season and we are hyped. As a refresher, the Netflix reality cooking competition challenges amateur bakers to whip up some one-of-a-kind creations and prove their confectionary chops once and for all. Article continues below advertisement. So, what's in store for us...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix's Reboot of 'The Mole' Will Premiere in Three Parts
Reality TV shows come and go… and then get rebooted. Earlier this year, FOX revived the wildly popular 2003 dating show Joe Millionaire. And now, Netflix is bringing yet another old-school classic back to the small screen. The Mole made its network television debut on ABC in 2001. Hosted...
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving NBC? Why She’s Been Missing From the ‘Today' Show
If you’re a regular viewer of the Today show, you’ve likely seen Dylan Dreyer on your screen as you enjoy your morning coffee. The meteorologist and co-host of the news program’s third hour has been with Today since 2012. While most people tune in to see Dylan’s...
[SPOILER] Was Just Killed off 'Chicago Fire' Season 11 — and Fans Are Not OK
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Season 11 of Chicago Fire. If there's one thing that Chicago Fire is good for, it's serving up scorching-hot drama for its fans each week. The genius minds over at NBC have managed to keep millions of viewers on the hook for 11 seasons already, and it doesn't seem like that momentum is going away any time soon.
Did 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, Get Married?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Aspen trip wrapped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills long before the Oct. 5 finale, but the fallout from the group vacation is far from over. On the last night of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eva Mendes Gushes Over Hunky Husband Ryan Gosling’s New Gucci Campaign: ‘Yes Please’
Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Oct. 5 to show love to Ryan Gosling. She captioned a series of photos from his new Gucci campaign with a simple: “Ummm……YES PLEASE,” proving that even after 11 years together, and two kids, she’s still not immune to the Barbie star’s charms. In the first photo Ryan is sitting on the tailgate of a pick-up truck overflowing with monogrammed Gucci luggage. Wearing a mustard colored Gucci suit with a white button up shirt and a skinny tie, the 41-year-old award winner stares pensively into the distance, a half-eaten hamburger in his hand. In the second photo Ryan lounges in the sand, casually supporting himself against a pile of Gucci bags, while he reads a magazine. In the final photo of the series he rocks a tan double breasted Gucci suit and pushes a bell-hop cart loaded with, you guessed it, more Gucci luggage.
Lisa Rinna Goes Wild in Leopard Corset Dress & Sandals for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion
Lisa Rinna went sleek for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The Rina Beauty founder posed for a video on Instagram ahead of the reunion, wearing a leopard-printed dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The bodycon-style number featured an ankle-length hem with a corseted structured bodice, complete with the classic allover animal print. Adding to the piece’s allure was a curved black upper neckline complete with thin straps. Rinna finished her outfit with layered diamond necklaces, bracelets, and rings for a glamorous edge. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split
Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
Madison LeCroy Claimed on the 'Southern Charm' Reunion that Thomas Ravenel and Olivia Flowers Hooked Up
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion. The eighth season of Southern Charm concluded with a tense party for Craig Conover's pillow business, Sewing Down South (thanks to a lack of a seating chart), but the drama is far from over. Ahead of the...
Find out Who Handed Over Their Jacket on 'Hell's Kitchen' Season 21 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen. We don't know about you, but we actually get chills everytime we hear chef Gordon Ramsay scream, yell, and ultimately lose his patience. When he kicks out an entire team during dinner service, we feel on top of the world. To us, that's Gordon at his best, and we can't wait to see the 55-year-old Brit back in his prime during the long-awaited 21st season of Hell's Kitchen.
'Survivor' Contestant Jeanine Zheng Took It on the Chin, Literally — What Happened?
The new season of Survivor is just a few weeks old, and already there's no shortage of headlines. In the first three episodes of Survivor 43, new alliances have formed and failed to form. The Beware Advantage has come into play. Oh, and there's been a giant storm that made life in the Baka camp particularly unpleasant.
NME
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
'Walker: Independence': Lawrence Kao Talks Season 1 "Twists and Turns" in Western Spinoff (EXCLUSIVE)
When her husband is murdered in cold blood before her eyes, Abigail Walker (Katherine McNamara) attempts to get justice for his death in the new CW series Walker: Independence. But in the late 1800s old Western town of Independence, Texas, the law is murky, especially when her husband's killer is...
'The Midnight Club' Is Bound to Be One Sinister Series — Where Was It Filmed?
Alas, spooky season is here — do you know what that means? A brand new Mike Flanagan production!. This year's entry into the MFCU (Mike Flanagan Cinematic Universe) is none other than The Midnight Club, a horror mystery series following eight terminally ill teens at a hospice who meet every night at midnight to tell each other sinister stories. After the gang makes a pact that the first to die will communicate from beyond the grave, eerie occurrences ensue.
Big Brother star Reggie Bird shares amusing photo from her childhood in the 1980s when 'growing up having a bar in your home was a thing'
Reggie Bird has revealed an amusing detail in a throwback photo from her childhood. In the photo, shared to Instagram this week, the Big Brother star showed off the bar she had in her house in the 1980s. 'Back in the '80s when growing up having a bar in your...
Gerard Butler's 'Last Seen Alive' Character Sounds Scottish and American All at Once
The premise of the film Last Seen Alive is terrifying — a husband and wife make a routine stop at a gas station. The wife goes into the store to buy a snack and never returns to the car. Article continues below advertisement. But you know what we're more...
Is Sam Champion Still on 'Dancing With the Stars'? He Opened Up About His Health
When audiences watch episodes of Dancing With the Stars, the first thought that comes to mind is how incredibly talented all of the contestants are. Thoughts about how difficult the dance moves are usually don’t come to mind right away. Article continues below advertisement. For Sam Champion, his time...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0