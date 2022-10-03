Read full article on original website
Popeyes employees called police on customer buying food for homeless man
ATLANTA — Jo Ortega just wanted to do the right thing. The Georgia State University senior was picking up a Doordash order one night at Popeyes when she saw a homeless man, Jazz Reese, nearby who said he was hungry. When Ortega attempted to order a two-piece meal for Reese, the Popeyes employees wouldn’t serve her and called the police on the student.
ohmymag.co.uk
Man finds a hidden letter after his wife’s death that turned his life upside down
Losing your partner can be heartbreaking and it is even harder to move on with your life without them in it anymore, especially if you have been together for a long time. This is what 81-year-old Tony Trapani experienced when his wife of 50 years passed away. While clearing out her cabinet drawers he stumbled upon a letter that would change his life forever.
American tourist ‘raped on sunbed after being dragged from Mykonos beach bar on Greek holiday’
AN American tourist was allegedly raped on a sunbed after being dragged from a beach bar in Mykonos. The suspect is said to have grabbed the 26-year-old by the hand at a popular bar on the Greek island before forcing her to the beach and attacking her. The woman told...
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer left ‘disgusted’ after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger
Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
Slate
I Left a Recording Device in Our Bedroom. I’m Devastated by What I Caught.
Every Thursday, Rich and Stoya answer a special question they could only tackle together, just for Slate Plus members. Join today to never miss a column. How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!. Dear...
A Dallas Uber Driver Is Viral For Taking A Married Man & His Mistress Back To His Wife's House
The Dallas-Fort Worth area was recently voted as the United States' most unfaithful city, and a viral TikTok displays one woman's remedy to another Dallasite's affair. A North Texas Uber driver who goes by the handle @perfectly_unbroken on TikTok posted a video Tuesday claiming that she ended a ride after she learned that she was transporting a cheating family man.
A Texas teacher faces termination after a video showed her telling students to use the term 'minor attracted persons' instead of pedophiles. A student said the 18-second clip was taken out of context.
In the video, the teacher is heard saying, "We're going to call them, MAPs. Minor Attracted Persons. So don't judge people just because they want to have sex with a 5-year-old."
A woman sued McDonald's for $13 million, accusing staff at an Alabama restaurant of serving her coffee containing chemicals and then refusing to call 911 after her throat started 'burning'
Sherry Head claimed in the lawsuit that staff refused to let her or emergency responders see the label on the chemical bottle, delaying treatment.
A massive fight broke out on a Carnival cruise ship. Cellphone cameras caught it all
Vacations are supposed to be relaxing. A video from on board a recent trip Carnival Cruise shows just the opposite of that.
71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her
A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
Mom, 30, who 'drowned' her three young children at Coney Island beach 'slipped through the cracks’ of NYC child welfare agency just weeks before the tragedy
A New York City mom who has been charged with murdering her three children by drowning them on a Coney Island beach was reportedly released from the Administration for Children’s Services without having a psychiatric exam. Erin Merdy, 30, had mental health issues for years and suffered from post-partum...
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler Up
Mary Corbin lived in the 80 block of Taylor Drive in the P.T. Barnum Housing Project in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Mary had a son and a 21-month-old daughter named Jovanna Stacey Crawford. Mary's grandmother and Jovanna's great-grandmother, Mary Moales, lived in a separate apartment in the housing project.
ohmymag.co.uk
Family left shocked after McDonald’s serves this inside 4-year-old’s Happy Meal
A McDonald’s Happy Meal ended not so happily for the family of Upper Darby’s Angela Greene. As reported by Philly Mag, a Happy Meal that was purchased for the 4-year-old child in the family came with shards of glass inside. Fortunately, no one was harmed in this incident since the adults detected the glass shards well in time.
Student spent £2MILLION on lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after bank accidentally gave her unlimited overdraft
A STUDENT spent a whopping £2million on a lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after her bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft. Christine Jiaxin Lee, who was studying in Australia at the time, also splashed out on pricey apartment, while hiding chunks of the money by transferring around £2500 a pop into secret bank accounts.
Disturbing Video Shows White Students Attacking a Black Student Reenacting George Floyd Death
A group of Michigan teens are receiving backlash for a shocking video they filmed seemingly reenacting George Floyd‘s death. Students from Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, Michigan, took part in the disturbing George Floyd TikTok trend where social media users portray themselves as police officers using excessive force against a Black person.
Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried
A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
Teen with a fishing magnet found a safe full of cash. And then he returned it all to its owner.
This article originally appeared on 04.25.22 A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract. The hobby has caught the attention of law enforcement and government agencies because urban waterways are a popular place for criminals to drop weapons and stolen items after committing a crime. In 2019, a magnet fisherman in Michigan pulled up an antique World War I mortar grenade and the bomb squad had to be called out to investigate.
Warning issued over ‘new trick’ that lets burglars into homes
A locksmith has issued a warning over a “new trick” which he claims is being used by burglars to break into homes.The technique takes seconds and involves placing a magnet or another flag object which can be stuck across the bolt of a door while it is unlocked, preventing it from working later so burglars can enter the home.Lynton Christian, a locksmith from Wirral, said the technique has been used on multiple properties in the area and warned residents to stay vigilant.He told the Liverpool Echo that the trick relies on people not looking into why their door is not...
New York Post
NYC Uber Eats delivery man says ‘nobody helped’ as ‘super perp’ with 103 priors allegedly stabbed him
An Uber Eats delivery man told The Post on Tuesday how an ex-con described by cops as a “super perp’’ stabbed him on the Lower East Side without saying a word — and bystanders did nothing. “Nobody helped,” Bharatbhai Patel told The Post. “He killed...
Police issue pictures of man after woman is raped in her own flat in 'horrific attack'
Police are urgently searching for a man who they want to question after a woman was raped in a 'horrific attack' in her own home. Police were called to the woman's flat in Beckenham, south London, at 4.35am on August 20 after she reported that a man had entered her flat and raped her.
