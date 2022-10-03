Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Humaans raises $15M to simplify HR tasks like onboarding
Part of the reason HR work today is so demanding is the lack of effective tools to help accomplish aspects of the job, according to Giovanni Luperti. He’s the CEO of Humaans, an HR tech startup that lets organizations build a customizable HR stack that manages employee documents, data, payroll, contracts and other components of “people ops.” Luperti has a product to pitch. And it’s true that other HR tech vendors offer similar — if not comparable — solutions, like Darwinbox, iBob, BambooHR and Personio. But Luperti asserts that Humaans takes a fundamentally different approach to unifying disparate HR tools.
Motive Supports Food and Beverage Fleets with New Cold Chain Product and Partnership
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Motive, the leader in Automated Operations, expands its offering for the food and beverage market today with the launch of a new Reefer Monitoring solution for refrigerated vehicles and trailers (reefers). The solution helps businesses improve compliance with food transportation safety requirements and reduce costs related to reefer operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005477/en/ Motive Environmental Sensor remotely monitors the temperature and humidity inside a refrigerated trailer. (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
MContent appoints Brandon Fong as the new Chief of Streaming for its Global Content Business
MContent expands leadership team to emphasize the streaming business. Digital media executive Brandon Fong to take charge of the consumer-facing streaming platform. Fong will drive strategic partnerships with content creators and drive Web3 i integration across all product verticals. Oct 6, 2022 – Dubai, UAE – MContent, the world’s first...
getnews.info
Sumedh Basani of ThoughtCast (@Thoughtcastofficial) Helping Thousands Evolve Business Approaches, Relationships, and Lifestyle
Sumedh Basani is an international life coach, entrepreneur, marketing guru, financial expert, podcaster, and the founder of ThoughtCastOfficial. Among the group of elite entrepreneurs and business leaders, none are as prolific and versatile as Sumedh Basani, an American entrepreneur, private consultant, life coach, and the founder of multiple highly successful companies and insurance agencies based in the United States.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
getnews.info
Coccidioidomycosis Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 03+ Companies by DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s, “Coccidioidomycosis Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in the Coccidioidomycosis pipeline landscape. The Coccidioidomycosis Pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Coccidioidomycosis treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the Coccidioidomycosis pipeline report embraces, in-depth Coccidioidomycosis...
Aleph Farms Expands Global Leadership Team with Key Appointment and New Office in the United States
REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Aleph Farms, the first cultivated meat company to grow steaks directly from non-genetically engineered animal cells, today announced the addition of Kevin Benmoussa as its Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. He joins the C-Level leadership team of Didier Toubia (co-founder and CEO), Dr. Neta Lavon (CTO and VP R&D), Prof. Shulamit Levenberg (co-founder and Chief Scientific Adviser) and Yifat Gavriel (Chief Regulatory Affairs, QA and Product Safety). Based in Aleph Farms’ first US headquarters in New York City’s historic Meatpacking District, Benmoussa will lead the company’s global growth agenda, spearhead its operational expansion in the US, and oversee finance, administration and legal departments globally for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005101/en/ Kevin Benmoussa, CFO, Aleph Farms (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions Business, Dura-Line, Acquires Biarri Networks
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions business, Dura-Line, announced today that it has acquired Biarri Networks, a leading Denver-based technology provider that specializes in fiber optic network design solutions for the global telecommunications industry. The strategic investment in Biarri Networks’ software and services complements Dura-Line’s infrastructure expertise and supports Dura-Line in extending its end-to-end offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005111/en/ Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions business, Dura-Line, acquires Biarri Networks. (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food Beast
Watch Jamba's Fully Robotic Smoothie Kiosk in Action
@richontech Jamba smoothie making robot! #jamba #jambajuice #blendid #smoothie #robot #robots #robotics #robotdance #ucla #foodtech ♬ original sound - Rich DeMuro. Though the topic of more automation and robotics being integrated into the restaurant industry remains a hot button topic, there's no debating its steady rise. Jamba, popular purveyors of blended fruit and vegetables juices and smoothies, is the latest to adopt robotic help.
Comments / 0