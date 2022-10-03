ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Modder Turns Retro Pixel Art Game Bluetooth Speaker Into a Functional Mini PC

You could either use Raspberry Pi to build an auto-tracking sentry gun turret, or to transform a Retro Pixel Art Game Bluetooth speaker into a functional mini PC like Carter Hud did. First, the internal speaker and electronics had to be removed before a USB Blackberry keyboard could be installed, complete with a custom bezel.
Artist Unveils Plant Machete with a Robotic Arm That Swings Depending on the Electrical Signals Received

Studio artist David Bowen unveils Plant Machete, which is essentially a machete-wielding robotic arm that swings depending on the electrical signals received. Put simply, the installation comes equipped with a control system that reads and utilizes the electrical signals found in a live philodendron. It then uses an open source micro-controller connected to the plant to translate varying resistance signals across the plant’s leaves.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Revealed, Powered by Next-Gen Tensor G2 Processor

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones were revealed today, both of which are powered by the company’s own Tensor G2 processor. Google’s Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera (50MP Wide + 48MP Telephoto + 12MP Ultra-Wide), a 10.8MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery boasting 30W fast charging.
World’s First Google Pixel Watch Introduced, Has Fitbit’s Best Health and Fitness Features

Kids have the Mellow Watch, and soon, everyone will have the chance to get the world’s first Google Pixel Watch. Running Wear OS 3.5 and available in WiFi or LTE variants, it comes equipped with a 1.2-inch display covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 5, a Exynos 9110 chipset, 2GB of RAM, a heart rate sensor, ECG sensor, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 5ATM water resistance as well as a 294mAh battery good for up to 24-hours of use.
Innovative Sand Battery Could be a Game Changer, Can Store Green Power for Months at a Time

Put simply, a sand battery is essentially high temperature thermal storage that utilizes sand or sand-like materials as its storage medium and can green power for several months at 500 °C. This means sand batteries are capable of discharging hot air when energy prices are higher, allowing the district to heat homes, offices, and the local swimming pool at a much lower cost.
Need for Speed Unbound Officially Announced, Here’s the First Trailer

The Need for Speed Unbound leak was accurate in predicting an anime-style look, but today, Electronic Arts and Criterion Games officially announced the game. This all-new, unique visual style seamlessly blends elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars in the franchise’s history. An innovative single player...
Dead Space Remake Gets New Gameplay Trailer Showcasing Peeling System

EA’s Dead Space remake keeps the original plot, as it’s set in the 26th century and follows engineer Isaac Clarke, a crewman on a repair vessel assigned to the USG Ishimura, a gargantuan planetary mining ship that has gone silent. During his investigation, a distress call is sent out by the ship’s medical officer Nicole Brennan (Isaac’s girlfriend) before the crew is attacked by mutated human corpses.
Don’t Pay $1100, Pre-Order a Google Pixel 7 Pro Smartphone + $200 Amazon Gift Card for $899 Shipped – Today Only

Pre-order the Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone today and get a $200 Amazon gift card bundled with it, today only, originally $1098. Its 6.71” AMOLED QHD+ LTPO panel with 10-120Hz variable refresh rate is a stunner to say the least, while IP68 rating ensures protection from dust as well as water, making it ideal for outdoor activities. Product page.
Space Advertising Could Take Off in 2023, Would Use an Array of Tiny Satellites

Capturing the world’s first 4K satellite selfie is one thing, space advertising is another that may soon take off as early as 2023. There is already one startup working on a solution and their method would be similar skytyping, only in low-Earth orbit rather than in the atmosphere. This means the advertisements would only be visible only at night, but could be seen from anywhere in the world.
NASA Astronaut Captures Ancient Carrizozo Malpaís Lava Flow from Space Using Nikon D5 DSLR

You’ve seen the Tonga volcano eruption from space, now check out what Carrizozo Malpaís, a large basaltic lava flow in central New Mexico, looks like as seen from the ISS. What you’re looking at is Little Black Peak, an inactive cinder cone located at the northern end of Carrizozo Malpaís that erupted approximately 5,000 years ago, and lasted several decades.
Don’t Pay $85, Get an Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) Smart Display for $34.99 Shipped – Today Only

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) smart display can be used for many things, including streaming your favorite shows, checking the weather, setting reminders and more, all for $34.99 shipped, today only, originally $84.99. Thanks to its crisp 5.5-inch display, Echo Show 5 fits can be put in just about any room of your house and seamlessly blend into your décor. You can start your day with a Sunrise Routine that turns your lights on gradually, plays the news, and shows you the weather for the day. Product page.
