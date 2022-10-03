Read full article on original website
Modder Turns Retro Pixel Art Game Bluetooth Speaker Into a Functional Mini PC
You could either use Raspberry Pi to build an auto-tracking sentry gun turret, or to transform a Retro Pixel Art Game Bluetooth speaker into a functional mini PC like Carter Hud did. First, the internal speaker and electronics had to be removed before a USB Blackberry keyboard could be installed, complete with a custom bezel.
Artist Unveils Plant Machete with a Robotic Arm That Swings Depending on the Electrical Signals Received
Studio artist David Bowen unveils Plant Machete, which is essentially a machete-wielding robotic arm that swings depending on the electrical signals received. Put simply, the installation comes equipped with a control system that reads and utilizes the electrical signals found in a live philodendron. It then uses an open source micro-controller connected to the plant to translate varying resistance signals across the plant’s leaves.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Revealed, Powered by Next-Gen Tensor G2 Processor
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones were revealed today, both of which are powered by the company’s own Tensor G2 processor. Google’s Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera (50MP Wide + 48MP Telephoto + 12MP Ultra-Wide), a 10.8MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery boasting 30W fast charging.
World’s First Google Pixel Watch Introduced, Has Fitbit’s Best Health and Fitness Features
Kids have the Mellow Watch, and soon, everyone will have the chance to get the world’s first Google Pixel Watch. Running Wear OS 3.5 and available in WiFi or LTE variants, it comes equipped with a 1.2-inch display covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 5, a Exynos 9110 chipset, 2GB of RAM, a heart rate sensor, ECG sensor, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 5ATM water resistance as well as a 294mAh battery good for up to 24-hours of use.
Lomography’s Fisheye Baby 110 Camera is Returning, Still Packs 170-Degree Punch on 110 Film
MIT’s stretchy, color-changing film is one thing, Lomography’s Fisheye Baby 110 aims to revive film cameras, or at least pocket-sized models. This camera fits in the palm of your hand yet still features Bulb and MX settings, which lets you take multiple exposures by simply hitting the shutter button twice or more.
Innovative Sand Battery Could be a Game Changer, Can Store Green Power for Months at a Time
Put simply, a sand battery is essentially high temperature thermal storage that utilizes sand or sand-like materials as its storage medium and can green power for several months at 500 °C. This means sand batteries are capable of discharging hot air when energy prices are higher, allowing the district to heat homes, offices, and the local swimming pool at a much lower cost.
LSST, the World’s Largest Digital Camera Capable of Shooting 3,200-Megapixel Photos, is Nearly Finished
The Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) is set to become the world’s largest digital camera for astronomy capable of shooting 3,200-megapixel photos once it’s complete in May 2023. At that time, the camera, which has a lens that measures 5-feet across, will be transported to the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile.
Need for Speed Unbound Officially Announced, Here’s the First Trailer
The Need for Speed Unbound leak was accurate in predicting an anime-style look, but today, Electronic Arts and Criterion Games officially announced the game. This all-new, unique visual style seamlessly blends elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars in the franchise’s history. An innovative single player...
Fan Puts Chris Pratt Into Re-imagined Super Mario Bros. Game Made in Unreal Engine 5
We recently celebrated Super Mario World turning 1-billion-seconds old, now we get a first look at what Chris Pratt would look like in a re-imagined Super Mario Bros. game. Aside from the famous plumber, there are also cameos from Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key as characters in the Mushroom Kingdom.
Don’t Pay $100, Get the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller (iOS) for $44.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iOS is compatible with most iPhones, and you can get one for $44.99 shipped, today only, originally $99.99. Its ergonomic design is designed for long gaming sessions, complete with a handheld grip and optimized button placements for intuitive gameplay. Product page. Sale. Universal...
Dead Space Remake Gets New Gameplay Trailer Showcasing Peeling System
EA’s Dead Space remake keeps the original plot, as it’s set in the 26th century and follows engineer Isaac Clarke, a crewman on a repair vessel assigned to the USG Ishimura, a gargantuan planetary mining ship that has gone silent. During his investigation, a distress call is sent out by the ship’s medical officer Nicole Brennan (Isaac’s girlfriend) before the crew is attacked by mutated human corpses.
Don’t Pay $1100, Pre-Order a Google Pixel 7 Pro Smartphone + $200 Amazon Gift Card for $899 Shipped – Today Only
Pre-order the Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone today and get a $200 Amazon gift card bundled with it, today only, originally $1098. Its 6.71” AMOLED QHD+ LTPO panel with 10-120Hz variable refresh rate is a stunner to say the least, while IP68 rating ensures protection from dust as well as water, making it ideal for outdoor activities. Product page.
U-Boat Worx Nautilus is a Superyacht That Doubles as a Submersible, Here’s a First Look
When superyacht, like Lazzarini’s Saturnia, meets private submersible, you get the U-Boat Worx Nautilus. This 1,250-ton, 37.5-meter hybrid watercraft made its debut at the 2022 Monaco Yacht Show and has a depth rating of 200 meters, with a surface cruise speed of 9 knots a well as an underwater speed of 4 knots.
Space Advertising Could Take Off in 2023, Would Use an Array of Tiny Satellites
Capturing the world’s first 4K satellite selfie is one thing, space advertising is another that may soon take off as early as 2023. There is already one startup working on a solution and their method would be similar skytyping, only in low-Earth orbit rather than in the atmosphere. This means the advertisements would only be visible only at night, but could be seen from anywhere in the world.
NASA Astronaut Captures Ancient Carrizozo Malpaís Lava Flow from Space Using Nikon D5 DSLR
You’ve seen the Tonga volcano eruption from space, now check out what Carrizozo Malpaís, a large basaltic lava flow in central New Mexico, looks like as seen from the ISS. What you’re looking at is Little Black Peak, an inactive cinder cone located at the northern end of Carrizozo Malpaís that erupted approximately 5,000 years ago, and lasted several decades.
Don’t Pay $85, Get an Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) Smart Display for $34.99 Shipped – Today Only
Amazon’s Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) smart display can be used for many things, including streaming your favorite shows, checking the weather, setting reminders and more, all for $34.99 shipped, today only, originally $84.99. Thanks to its crisp 5.5-inch display, Echo Show 5 fits can be put in just about any room of your house and seamlessly blend into your décor. You can start your day with a Sunrise Routine that turns your lights on gradually, plays the news, and shows you the weather for the day. Product page.
