Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Related
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
NJ cop faces life in prison for killing estranged wife, shooting her lover in Jefferson
A Newark police lieutenant has been convicted of murdering his estranged wife, as well as trying to kill her new boyfriend, more than three years ago. On Monday, John Formisano was found guilty by a Morris County Superior Court jury after an eight-day trial and roughly two days of deliberations, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll confirmed late on Tuesday.
N.J. ShopRite faces second lawsuit after woman says she was hurt in shopping cart mishap
A ShopRite in Essex County is facing separate lawsuits from two women claiming they were seriously injured while pushing defective shopping carts. Doris Stanzione, 61, of Belleville, claims in court papers she was hurt at ShopRite of Belleville, located in the 700 block of Washington Avenue. “Stanzione was placing groceries...
Two Lawsuits Filed Against North Jersey ShopRite Over Alleged Shopping Cart Injuries: Report
A North Jersey ShopRite store is facing a pair of lawsuits from women alleging they were injured by its shopping carts, NJ Advance Media reports. The first from a 61-year-old woman says she was punctured by a loose metal bar in her supplied cart at the Belleville store in 2020, the outlet says citing court papers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Probe Continuing Into Death Of Beloved Hawthorne Widow Struck While Walking Dog: Authorities
Nearly two weeks after a popular 67-year-old Hawthorne widow was struck and killed by an out-of-control vehicle while walking her dog, authorities suddenly announced that they were continuing an investigation into her death. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James Knepper didn’t explain why they're now...
Newark private school fires administrator over alleged inappropriate contact
School leaders at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark announced that well-known guidance counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste was fired for what they deemed inappropriate conduct.
Parents alerted to new kidnapping scam in Bay Shore
According to district officials, the scam begins with parents receiving a phone call from someone who claims their child has been kidnapped.
Compulsive Bergen Cyber-Stalker Freed After 3½ Years Terrorizes Same Victim Again: Prosecutor
Nearly 3½ years behind bars made little difference to a compulsive cyber-stalker from Bergen County who went right back after his victim just months after being released, authorities charged. Daniel Pfeiffer, 33, of Old Tappan was originally convicted several years ago of posting fake nude photos and bogus social...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Fairfield town official in court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges
A former Representative Town Meeting member and legislative candidate in Fairfield is heading back to court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges for the second time in four years.
NJ woman busted after agents find Lego boxes full of ‘happy, fun’ fentanyl pills from Mexico
NEW YORK — A New Jersey woman has been arrested and approximately 15,000 rainbow fentanyl pills were seized in New York City as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking organization. The fentanyl pills in a variety of colors had been hidden in a Lego box to...
Rikers Island detainee uses unsecured door to get to yard, walk around on roof of jail
A man incarcerated at Rikers Island allegedly walked through an unlocked door at the facility to the jail’s yard and roof without being stopped Tuesday.
Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card
More gruesome discoveries are coming to light as police investigate the murder and dismembering of Dasia Johnson in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators are still searching for the five women and one man captured on surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of Johnson, the 22-year-old woman whose murder was discovered after authorities located her dismembered remains inside a suitcase in her East New York apartment last month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
ShopRite shopper went flying over grocery cart after wheels locked, lawsuit says
A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit against ShopRite of Belleville claiming she was seriously injured when the wheels on a shopping cart she was pushing locked, throwing her into the air and over the cart. Laura Cordasco, of Cedar Grove, says in court papers she was hurt on...
Former Fulop ally pleads guilty to federal tax charge, faces up to 18 month in prison, $1.1 million fine
A former ally to Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop charged with multiple counts of tax evasion agreed to a plea deal Wednesday in federal court and faces up to 18 months in prison and more than $1.1 million IRS fines. Tom Bertoli, 65, of Matawan, was charged in 2020 with...
Police: Arrest made in fatal L train slashing incident
The NYPD has arrested and charged a suspect they believe is responsible for fatally slashing an L train passenger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested, charged with murder after dad of 3 slashed, killed on L train in Brooklyn
Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder after 43-year-old Tommy Bailey was slashed and killed last week on an L train in Brooklyn.
Police: Man wanted in Soundview shooting
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in a Soundview shooting.
Woman, 58, jumps to death from window of Upper Manhattan building: officials
A woman died after she jumped from the window of an Upper Manhattan building early Wednesday, authorities said.
Our State’s Trendiest, Must-Have Coffee Is In Hoboken, New Jersey
It is fun to try new things. Especially new things that you can eat and drink! If you are like me and you are super-curious then you'll love what the trendiest coffee house in New Jersey is serving up!. Where is the hottest and trendiest coffee house in New Jersey?...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0