CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF MERIDIAN LEGAL NOTICE SPECIAL USE PERMIT #22091 (GRAND RESERVE) NOTICE OF APPLICATION. Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the Charter Township of Meridian will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., in the Meridian Township Municipal Building, Town Hall Room, 5151 Marsh Road, Okemos, to hear all persons interested in a request from Newman Equities II, LLC to construct Grand Reserve, a residential development consisting of 115 single-family detached units and duplex units, on three vacant parcels between Central Park Drive and Powell Road. The approximately 32.2-acre site is zoned RD (Multiple-Family Residential). Information may be examined at the Department of Community Planning and Development, 5151 Marsh Road, Okemos, Michigan 48864-1198, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

OKEMOS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO