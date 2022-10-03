Read full article on original website
Maintaining a viable tool box: The benefits of atrazine for weed control
(BPT) - A valuable weed control product could come under tighter use restrictions if the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) moves forward with a new aquatic ecosystem concentration regulation for atrazine, decreasing the equivalent level of concern (LOC) from 15 parts per billion (ppb) to 3.4 ppb. The agency is accepting...
The Michigan Cannabis Harvest Rally
The Michigan Weedsters and many others will host an event where education leaders, policymakers, and influencers from across Michigan will come together to discuss what’s next for our state moving forward. Topics include: “When the regulated medical market goes down, what happens?” and “what is in store for Michigan’s Patients and Caregivers program?
73rd Michigan Antiquarian Book & Paper Show in town on Sunday
“Things definitely have changed,” said Ray Walsh, who will stage the 73rd Michigan Antiquarian Book & Paper Show this weekend. “Different types of books are collectible now,” said Walsh, longtime owner of Curious and Archives bookstores in East Lansing. First editions of Kurt Vonnegut and Stephen King have supplanted Hemingway, Faulkner, Fitzgerald and Steinbeck in the demand department.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF MERIDIAN LEGAL NOTICE SPECIAL USE PERMIT #22091 (GRAND RESERVE) NOTICE OF APPLICATION
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF MERIDIAN LEGAL NOTICE SPECIAL USE PERMIT #22091 (GRAND RESERVE) NOTICE OF APPLICATION. Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the Charter Township of Meridian will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., in the Meridian Township Municipal Building, Town Hall Room, 5151 Marsh Road, Okemos, to hear all persons interested in a request from Newman Equities II, LLC to construct Grand Reserve, a residential development consisting of 115 single-family detached units and duplex units, on three vacant parcels between Central Park Drive and Powell Road. The approximately 32.2-acre site is zoned RD (Multiple-Family Residential). Information may be examined at the Department of Community Planning and Development, 5151 Marsh Road, Okemos, Michigan 48864-1198, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Michigan folk legend returns to ‘The Fiddle’
The Ten Pound Fiddle mainstay Joel Mabus returns Friday for yet another show at the long-running folk concert series. Born in 1953, Mabus was raised by a family of old-time country performers who started strumming guitars for fun on their porch, but by the 1930s, during the Great Depression, became a traveling “Hillbilly” troupe for Chicago’s WLS — home of the famed “National Barn Dance” radio show.
