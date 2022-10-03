Leo Goldschwartz, a star of Bravo network’s 2017 show “Real Estate Wars,” recently joined the Newport Beach office of Coldwell Banker Realty. Goldschwartz worked on luxe listings in Orange County for 12 years. His last brokerage affiliation was with Compass. Goldschwartz said that changing his affiliation was driven by the opportunity to work with Coldwell’s Global Luxury program, which includes prominent agents such as the Los Angeles-based Jade Mills.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO