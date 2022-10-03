Read full article on original website
Judge dismisses Wisconsin lawsuit against loan forgiveness
A federal judge in Wisconsin has dismissed a lawsuit from a taxpayers group seeking to block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.
🎥White House unveils artificial intelligence 'Bill of Rights'
WASHINGTON (AP) —The Biden administration unveiled a set of far-reaching goals Tuesday aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance. (Click below to watch the announcement) The Blueprint for an AI Bill...
26th Operation Fly Baby Formula mission arrives in the U.S.
WASHINGTON — President Biden announced on Wednesday that his Administration sourced a flight, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula to transport Nestlé Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula from Netherlands to Newark, NJ via a flight last week, according to a statement from the White House.
U.S. national debt tops $31 trillion for first time
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s gross national debt has surpassed $31 trillion, according to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday that logs America’s daily finances. Edging closer to the statutory ceiling of roughly $31.4 trillion — an artificial cap Congress placed on the U.S. government’s ability to borrow — the debt numbers hit an already tenuous economy facing high inflation, rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar.
