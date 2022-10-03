ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

21 Cozy Loungewear Staples That Are More Fashionable Than Dresses for Fall

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here at Shop With Us , we believe that every day should be Casual Friday — especially in sweater weather! Once temperatures drop, all we want to wear is cozy clothing. But as always, we still want our ‘fits to be fresh and fashion-forward. The good news? We don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort! Loungewear is basically the new luxury couture.

Want to keep it comfy will also looking fab? We’ve got you covered. After scouring the virtual shelves for the cutest sweat sets and soft styles that you’ll never want to take off. Below are 21 of our top finds, from fuzzy fleece pullovers to waffle-print pajamas. Get ready to live in this loungewear for the foreseeable future!

1. Shoppers say that this comfy-chic two-piece set is a Free People lookalike that is “perfect slouchy loungewear” — just $50 !

2. Winter white! This creamy cotton ASOS sweater will elevate any outfit, from basic blue jeans to knit pants — just $42 !

3. This Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan is the epitome of comfort. This heavenly soft sweater is the ideal layering piece on a chilly day — just $120 !

4. We’re obsessed with this neutral half-zip pullover with an oversized stand collar ! This particular silhouette is right on trend this season — just $158 !

5. Sometimes you just need a reminder that “Everything is gonna be okay.” This graphic hoodie spreads all the positive vibes — just $50 !

6. These cozy waffle-print joggers from Free People are perfect for lounging around the house or running errands. Plus, they come with convenient pockets — just $88 !

7. Customers are crazy about this Free People oversized tunic sweater ! And right now, some colors are on sale at Nordstrom — starting at just $96 !

8. If you want to get your hands on cozy loungewear from Skims but for a fraction of the cost, then try this fuzzy three-piece set . Each sweatsuit comes with pants, a crop tank and a long cardigan — just $52 !

9. Leave it to Ugg to design loungewear that is just as comfy as the brand’s signature shearling shoes! This lovely lavender set includes a drawstring pullover and joggers you can take from inside your house to out on the town — just $98 !

10. As we transition to cooler weather, this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Ribbed Lounge Tank and Pants will keep you warm without overheating. Made with rib-knit microfiber yarn, it’s a stylish set you can wear wherever — just $178 !

11. One shopper declared, “These are the most comfortable sweatpants I've ever owned .” Ugg, you did it again — just $88 !

12. This two-piece lounge set is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s sweatsuits on Amazon ! Choose from multiple colors of this matching crewneck and joggers — just $36 !

13. Breakfast in bed, anyone? This comfy waffle-print pajama set was made for eating waffles at home on a lazy Sunday — originally $20, now just $17 !

14. Have you ever wished you could wear your slippers out of the house? Well, now you can! These Ugg Tasman platform slippers are a celeb street style favorite — just $100 !

15. Roses are red, violets are blue, this rusty rose chenille sweater is super soft, and we picked it just for you — just $52 !

16. Every closet needs a versatile tank to pair with your fave loungewear. This Skims scoop-neck rib-knit lounge tank is one of our top picks — just $42 !

17. This Everyday Ritual off-the-shoulder lounge top is secretly disguised as a going-out top. One reviewer reported, “It was so comfortable and fashionable.” — just $105 !

18. Just how comfy are these Skims lounge fold-over pants? “ MOST COMFORTABLE PANTS EVER! ” one reviewer gushed. You can wear them high-waisted or rolled-down — just $62 !

19. Keep your neck warm on chilly days with this fuzzy fleece pullover ! Details include faux shearling fabric, a half-zip and pockets — just $32 !

20. Go wild in this leopard print lounge set , featuring a fuzzy crewneck and shorts — just $48 !

21. Crafted with recycled yarn, this Free People textured tunic features slouchy dropped shoulders and exposed seams. In other words, this sweater is a style staple for fall and winter — originally $138, now just $104 !

This Loungewear Set Is Putting Sweatsuits on the Fashion Map

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
Billboard

Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans

Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC

Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples#Plus Size Dresses#Loungewear#Sweater Dresses#Asos
Us Weekly

Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom

Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Us Weekly

11 Coats and Jackets on Sale at Macy’s — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's that time of year to buy new outerwear! Coats and jackets can be big investments though. You obviously want something warm and high quality that will last and last, but the prices of those picks are often […]
APPAREL
WWD

Tibi RTW Spring 2023

Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer and Went Trend-Shopping in NYC—I Loved These Items

One of our go-to style experts, Susie Wright, recently shared the trends she spotted in Europe while on vacation. Well, she also just got back from a work trip in NYC, where she spent a few days shopping for fall trends for herself and to source picks for her clients. Naturally, she was down to share some of the specific items she gravitated toward most for a bit of inspiration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

I Went on a Nordstrom Deep Dive—29 Epic Fall Shoes I'm Staring At Right Now

If you're already planning ahead for what you'll be wearing for fall, I've curated a list of cool finds to add to your cart for the upcoming season, specifically in the shoe department. For this edit, I headed straight to Nordstrom—a destination for everything from designer investment buys to great pieces at an affordable price point. With quite literally tens of thousands of shoes on the retailer's website, I sifted through all of the pieces to bring you the key items I'm eyeing for the upcoming season.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

21 Mom Jeans That Might Even Have You Ditching Your Skinny Jeans

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There are always a ton of denim debates going on in the fashion world. Blue or black? Ripped or clean? Cuffed or cropped? And, of course, skinny or not? Do we stick with our beloved, trusted skinny jeans, […]
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Chicly Steps Into Fall in Dolce & Gabbana Coat and Classic Pumps to Thank Volunteers in Windsor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton was dressed in timeless attire while thanking volunteers and operational staff this morning in Windsor, England. Arriving in Windsor with Prince William, the Princess of Wales...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Chicly Elevates Baggy Cargo Pants With Ribbed Tank Top & Rainbow Slingback Pumps

Lori Harvey continues to deliver sensational street style looks with every arrival. The skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in Malibu, Calif., on Sept. 20. Harvey wore a white ribbed tank top from her Naked Wardrobe collaboration, which is currently sold out. The model paired the staple piece with mauve pink cargo pants from The Attico. The high-waist bottoms had a baggy fit and featured pockets on the knees, drawstrings on the side, and a cuff on the hem. Adding a touch of glam to her look, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with a Dior vintage pearl and safety pin necklace and...
MALIBU, CA
Footwear News

Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots

Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

222K+
Followers
22K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy