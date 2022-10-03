ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
Linden, NJ bank robber got away on mountain bike

No high-speed chase here. The FBI and Linden police are looking for male who robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday and then made his escape on a mountain bike. The robber stood in line at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on West Saint Georges Avenue in Linden around 12:30 p.m. When he got to the teller he handed over a demand note while holding what appeared to be a handgun, according to the FBI.
LINDEN, NJ
New Jersey man threatens to murder Amazon delivery driver in “racist neighborhood”

A Lacey Township man turned himself into police to face charges from a reported racially motivated incident that occurred with an Amazon delivery driver last month. John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, is being charged with Bias Intimidation and Terroristic Threats stemming from the September 5 incident, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Wawa continues to open new stores in New Jersey

A few months ago, I told you about Wawa’s aggressive expansion plans with the goal of doubling the number of stores within eight years, which would bring the grand total to around 1,800 stores. They just opened a new one this week in Union on Route 22, with at...
UNION, NJ
Amber Alert for missing mom and kids who may be in NJ

UPDATE: Police said Amber Alert has been called off. The missing mother is in custody in Massachusetts while the children are safe, police said. Other details were not immediately available. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New...
SACO, ME
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

