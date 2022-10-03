Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Related
cityoflaurel.org
Walk Laurel Day
Please join Mayor Craig A. Moe for the 8th annual event to celebrate Maryland’s state exercise- walking!. We’ll stroll together in Riverfront Park. Starts at 901 Main Street, Pool Meeting Room.
The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area
A new organization called, the Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and business to the area.
cityoflaurel.org
Trick or Treating in the City of Laurel
Trick or Treat will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the City of Laurel, from 6:00 – 8:00pm. Parents are encouraged to follow these tips for a safe and fun-filled Halloween experience:. Be aware of vehicular traffic and follow traffic laws;. Provide children with flashlights to carry...
hillrag.com
Phase Two of The Wharf Opens Wednesday
On October 12th, crowds at The Wharf will celebrate two milestones: the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening and the completion of the waterfront neighborhood. You can join in the party. On October 12 from 5 p.m.to 8 pm, enjoy live music and pop-up entertainment along Wharf Street,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Advocates question MTA expansion as light rail, buses struggle with delays, cancelations
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Administration is rolling out plans to expand its services to better connect downtown Baltimore with Towson. MTA Administrator Holly Arnold held a "Twitter Town Hall" at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the seven different options, including three rail proposals, pitched in the "north-south corridor study."
Legal, civil rights advocates keeping a close eye on how Metro's fare evasion campaign is enforced
WASHINGTON — There is no such thing as a free ride, or at least there won't be on Metro starting in November, when Metro Transit Police begin issuing fines to people looking to avoid paying to ride. But for now, fare evaders are still abundant on the transit system....
cityoflaurel.org
City of Laurel Saves Residents Money on Flood Insurance
PHILADELPHIA – Residents of Laurel, Maryland now have lower flood insurance premiums because of the community’s initiatives to implement better floodplain management measures encouraged by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The Federal Emergency Management Agency created the voluntary Community Rating System (CRS) program to recognize local efforts to reduce flood risk, and to reward communities, their residents, and businesses by saving them money on flood insurance premiums. The City of Laurel recently entered the program as a Class 7 participant.
DC Council passes bill banning right turns on red lights with concessions
WASHINGTON — The DC Council passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would ban right turns on red lights, but council members advocating for the bill made some concessions on language. The measure allows cyclists to use the so-called Idaho Stop, named after a 1982 law, which allows riders to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
popville.com
“Please help spread the word about this survey for Carter Barron planning.”
Please help spread the word about this survey for Carter Barron planning. Would love to see this great venue get the much needed attention and renovations it deserves to bring life back into it! Survey closes this Friday.”. “Rock Creek Conservancy – Share Your Perspective!. The Carter Barron Amphitheater...
macaronikid.com
🍷 Win 4 Tickets To The Wine On The Water Festival October 15-16
Whether you'd like a day date with your significant other or a fun afternoon with girlfriends, the Wine on the Water Festival at Kurtz's Beach is the perfect outing!. Surrounded by some of the most beautiful Chesapeake Bay shoreline, celebrate a gorgeous day by the water with dozens of area wineries, culinary artists and master artisans.
howardcountymd.gov
Howard County Housing Department Accepts Moderate Income Housing Unit Applications
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is now accepting applications for its Moderate Income Housing Unit (MIHU) program October open enrollment period. Applications are available online and completed applications can be either submitted online, mailed to 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive, Suite 224, Columbia, MD, 21046, or dropped off at DHCD’s Patuxent Woods Drive office by appointment only. Applications are being accepted now through Monday, October 31, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.
Anne Arundel County claims to have found partial solution to school bus shortage
Beginning October 17, some buses will provide either morning transportation to middle school students or afternoon service to elementary school students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
'I feel for this situation': Man pulled from partially collapsed vacant home
Neighbors tell me a man pulled from a collapsed home in East Baltimore yesterday was looking for shelter from the rain, when it ultimately cost him his safety.
Maryland police departments participate in Coffee with a Cop day
Police departments across the country are sharing a cup of joe with their communities for National Coffee with a Cop day.
arlnow.com
Cars keep crashing and flipping in the “usual spot” on the GW Parkway in Arlington
It’s almost as automatic as Steph Curry draining free throws at this point. Whenever there’s a soaking rainfall, it seems that some drivers cannot help but slide off the road at a certain bend in the northbound GW Parkway near Key Bridge, sometimes flipping their cars in the process.
grocerydive.com
UNFI expands its Shoppers banner with three new store locations
United Natural Food Inc. (UNFI) is growing its Shoppers banner with the reacquisition of three previously sold locations and the remodel of two existing stores in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County, Maryland, areas, according to a Sept. 29 press release. This investment is part of the company’s goal of expanding and improving its store portfolio.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
WJLA
Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
Washingtonian.com
Bad News for DC: This October Will Be Really Cold and Wet
If you haven’t already noticed, the weather has been pretty gloomy and gross this past week. And we don’t have any good news for you: Apparently, the rest of the month will be much of the same. This will be the DC area’s coolest and wettest October in...
Comments / 0