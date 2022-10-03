ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

Walk Laurel Day

Please join Mayor Craig A. Moe for the 8th annual event to celebrate Maryland’s state exercise- walking!. We’ll stroll together in Riverfront Park. Starts at 901 Main Street, Pool Meeting Room.
LAUREL, MD
Trick or Treating in the City of Laurel

Trick or Treat will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the City of Laurel, from 6:00 – 8:00pm. Parents are encouraged to follow these tips for a safe and fun-filled Halloween experience:. Be aware of vehicular traffic and follow traffic laws;. Provide children with flashlights to carry...
LAUREL, MD
Phase Two of The Wharf Opens Wednesday

On October 12th, crowds at The Wharf will celebrate two milestones: the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening and the completion of the waterfront neighborhood. You can join in the party. On October 12 from 5 p.m.to 8 pm, enjoy live music and pop-up entertainment along Wharf Street,...
WASHINGTON, DC
City of Laurel Saves Residents Money on Flood Insurance

PHILADELPHIA – Residents of Laurel, Maryland now have lower flood insurance premiums because of the community’s initiatives to implement better floodplain management measures encouraged by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The Federal Emergency Management Agency created the voluntary Community Rating System (CRS) program to recognize local efforts to reduce flood risk, and to reward communities, their residents, and businesses by saving them money on flood insurance premiums. The City of Laurel recently entered the program as a Class 7 participant.
LAUREL, MD
🍷 Win 4 Tickets To The Wine On The Water Festival October 15-16

Whether you'd like a day date with your significant other or a fun afternoon with girlfriends, the Wine on the Water Festival at Kurtz's Beach is the perfect outing!. Surrounded by some of the most beautiful Chesapeake Bay shoreline, celebrate a gorgeous day by the water with dozens of area wineries, culinary artists and master artisans.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Howard County Housing Department Accepts Moderate Income Housing Unit Applications

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is now accepting applications for its Moderate Income Housing Unit (MIHU) program October open enrollment period. Applications are available online and completed applications can be either submitted online, mailed to 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive, Suite 224, Columbia, MD, 21046, or dropped off at DHCD’s Patuxent Woods Drive office by appointment only. Applications are being accepted now through Monday, October 31, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
UNFI expands its Shoppers banner with three new store locations

United Natural Food Inc. (UNFI) is growing its Shoppers banner with the reacquisition of three previously sold locations and the remodel of two existing stores in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County, Maryland, areas, according to a Sept. 29 press release. This investment is part of the company’s goal of expanding and improving its store portfolio.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
LAUREL, MD
Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Bad News for DC: This October Will Be Really Cold and Wet

If you haven’t already noticed, the weather has been pretty gloomy and gross this past week. And we don’t have any good news for you: Apparently, the rest of the month will be much of the same. This will be the DC area’s coolest and wettest October in...
WASHINGTON, DC

