Read full article on original website
Related
Why are spotted lanternflies so bad? Here’s damage they do in NJ
Their eggs started hatching in the spring and since then they’ve been spotted by the thousands, wreaking havoc on New Jersey’s trees and shrubs. I’m talking about those pests, the spotted lanternflies. These bugs have the potential to kill trees that they are feeding on but George...
Grocery stores ask that NJ bag rules not be changed for home delivery
TRENTON – Changes to the new state law limiting the types of bags that can be used for delivery and curbside pickup of groceries advanced Thursday through a Senate committee, despite the opposition of supermarkets. Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, said the ban on single-use plastic and paper bags has...
Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?
Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
New Jersey has One of the Highest Rent Rates in the Entire Country
Is it putting a large chunk of hard-earned cash down?. There are so many reasons why people won’t pull the trigger on buying their first home. Listen, this is a commitment. Renting is absolutely more convenient than just purchasing a home. If you love to move around, and you’re...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey records one of nation’s biggest spikes in poverty
TRENTON – Poverty increased more in New Jersey than nearly all other states between 2019 and 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, which also showed the state’s median income dropped by 1.7% in that time. The poverty rate in New Jersey went up...
These 3 NJ spots rank among the ’50 Best Places’ to live in U.S.
There are three New Jersey communities that made an annual list of the top 50 places to live in the country. The ranking by the website Money involved factors like quality of life, diversity, economic opportunities and positive future outlooks. Of the three NJ spots that made the prestigious list...
Barnegat Lighthouse to shine again in time for Sandy anniversary
The scaffolding will be completely off the exterior of Barnegat Lighthouse by the end of October in time for the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy. The 172-foot tall lighthouse on the northern tip of LBI has been dark since March when the project got underway. It will be re-lit on...
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Incredibly The Most Famous Food In New Jersey Isn’t Actually Food
If I had to pick a motto it would be "I'll try anything at least once." It's how I can confidently say that pickles and peanut butter are a terrible combination and that mushrooms are actually delicious. Whenever I travel anywhere, I like to try food that's unique to that...
Sandy cut power to millions — how NJ utilities are preparing for another storm
You didn't have to live along a coastline to feel the wrath of Superstorm Sandy. The most shared negative experience from the October 2012 storm was the loss of power, which lasted several days for many Garden Staters. "I was able to boil water, so I ate macaroni and cheese...
Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy
TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
The Iconic Barnegat Lighthouse is Set to Go Back Into Service By End of the Month
I think if there is maybe one lighthouse in New Jersey that pops into everyone's mind when we talk about east coast lighthouses I think "Old Barney" is possibly the one we refer to most. Its red and white appearance is something we all know here in the Garden State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gridlock expected as Biden comes to NJ – What you need to know
President Joe Biden will be in New Jersey this afternoon, and his travels could cause gridlock during the afternoon rush hour period. Biden will first visit the IBM offices in Poughkeepsie, NY, before traveling to Gov. Phil Murphy's Middletown mansion for a private fundraiser. The exact route Biden will take...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Town For Autumn Has Been Revealed
Everywhere you look in the Garden State, you're seeing the red and gold of the autumn leaves, and some areas are more autumnal than others. One website has announced its choice for the best autumn town in all of New Jersey. Autumn is certainly one of the most beautiful times...
Low turnout as NJ voters approve borrowing $600M for school projects
Ten of 11 school referendums were passed by voters in Thursday’s special election with one vote so far tied. A yes vote allows the projects to move forward and to be funded by up to 40% debt service aid from the state, which offsets property taxes in the school district.
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. Checking in at No. 11...
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Steak In The Whole State
If you crave steak, really good steak, then you have plenty of amazing choices in every corner of New Jersey. Have you ever had the best steak the Garden State has to offer?. It certainly would be a feather in your cap to say you have tried the absolute best steak this great state has to offer. So, where do you go to get it?
Bar, hospital, boardwalk — NJ operations forever changed by Sandy
Beyond the hundreds of thousands of homes destroyed or damaged by Sandy, the massive October 2012 storm delivered a major blow to New Jersey businesses and organizations, some of which are still in bounce-back mode or haven't yet restarted operations. The post-tropical cyclone not only forced retailers, eateries and other...
This Stunning New Jersey Town Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State
New Jersey is loaded with quaint, charming, and pretty towns. We are lucky that way. But only one town can be the prettiest of them all. From the amazing small towns inland to the quaint beach towns of the Jersey Shore, there is no shortage of pretty towns in the Garden State.
Our State’s Trendiest, Must-Have Coffee Is In Hoboken, New Jersey
It is fun to try new things. Especially new things that you can eat and drink! If you are like me and you are super-curious then you'll love what the trendiest coffee house in New Jersey is serving up!. Where is the hottest and trendiest coffee house in New Jersey?...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0