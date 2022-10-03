ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘The View’ Is ‘Calmer’ Since Meghan McCain Left: We Were ‘Tired’

By Eliza Thompson
 3 days ago
A different vibe. Whoopi Goldberg was asked how The View has changed since Meghan McCain left the show one year ago — and she didn't hold back.

“It’s calmer, because nobody wants to be that tired every day,” the Oscar winner, 66, told Page Six on Saturday, October 1. “I think [the show], it’s better. I feel it’s better, but I’m still tired!”

The Sister Act star and the conservative author, 37, frequently clashed on the talk show before McCain's August 2021 exit . In her 2021 memoir, Bad Republican , the Arizona native specifically called out Goldberg as one of the reasons she decided to leave the Emmy-winning series.

“I found her open disdain for me more and more difficult to manage as the years went on, and it became more frequent," the Dirty Sexy Politics author wrote. "Occasionally, if the show’s political discourse veered into territory that she found disagreeable, Whoopi would cut me off, sometimes harshly.”

The Daily Mail columnist also described the set of The View as a "toxic work environment," claiming that it was "isolating" for her because of her political views. "I was working on the show as the only conservative during the Trump years," McCain explained to Variety in October 2021 . "I felt like a lot of people took out their anger on the administration on me because I was the only person in the building who was a Republican."

When asked about her former cohost's "toxic" claims after the book's publication, Goldberg wasn't bothered. "Alright," she told TooFab in October 2021. "I’m trying to get my leg and my hip right. I don’t have time to think about anything but myself.”

McCain made her debut on The View in October 2017 after leaving her post at Fox News. During her four years on the series, she frequently clashed with Goldberg and cohost Joy Behar . In one December 2019 episode, the Ghost actress famously told McCain to be quiet during a discussion about former President Donald Trump 's first impeachment.

“Girl, please stop talking!” the Emmy winner said, causing her cohost's jaw to drop in shock. “Please stop talking now.”

McCain then said it was "no problem," adding that she wouldn't speak for the rest of the show. Goldberg bluntly replied: “I’m OK with that. I’m OK with that, if you are going to behave like this.”

Speaking to Variety later, McCain explained that the "please stop talking" incident was one of the first times she felt that the Tony Award winner's feelings toward her had changed. "To her credit, Whoopi apologized the next morning. I would apologize when I messed up," the pundit said in October 2021. "I love Whoopi. I felt at a certain point she stopped respecting me, and it was hard."

Comments / 24

Ana Monroe
2d ago

It's only calmer because they get to regurgitate their own view now...for the Left! They can't stand to listen to a Conservative/ Republican! That would make them intelligent and those women on the View are bigots and Ne'er-do-wells! They rather have a man in office that has cabbage for brains!! 🙄

Reply
11
Sue Kurpiel
2d ago

Goldberg is one of the most racist people I know. she likes to hear herself talk while she makes no sense of all the dem lies!!!vote republican

Reply(2)
19
Sharon Jeremy Cotham
2d ago

the people are tired of listening to y'all democrats and hope the show gets cancelled soon...all LIES and no truth...YOU bash people and get into private personal lives of people.....maybe we should get Into yalls personal business ...Meghan was the only truthful HONEST best part of the show and y'all have made it hard for any REPUBLICAN to stay on...

Reply
14
