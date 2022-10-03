ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Inquirer and Mirror

Monomoy beats girls soccer 4-2

(Oct. 6, 2022) After a week and a half off between games, the girls soccer team struggled to maintain the momentum of its three-game winning streak and fell 4-2 to Monomoy at home Thursday. Aside from a couple of moments, the Sharks controlled play for the majority of the first...
HARWICH, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Field Hockey beats St. John Paul II 1-0

(Oct. 6, 2022) A pair of freshmen lifted the field hockey team to a 1-0 win on the road Thursday against St. John Paul II as Sadie Paterson scored her first varsity goal and in net Shelbi Harimon recorded the first shutout of her varsity career. “It was a gritty...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Field Hockey comes from behind to tie Sturgis 1-1

(Oct. 6, 2022) The field hockey team battled back from a one-goal deficit at halftime of Friday’s game against Sturgis to force a 1-1 tie, thanks to a pair of upperclassmen who have led the team’s offense all year. “It was good to come back and score but...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Football searching for answers after 0-4 start to season

(Oct. 6, 2022) The football team looked better Friday than it did in last week’s 43-8 loss to West Bridgewater. But once again the Whalers committed too many penalties and turnovers and in the end lost their fourth straight game of the season, 26-14 at Dennis-Yarmouth. “It was an...
NANTUCKET, MA
Nantucket, MA
Nantucket, MA
Nantucket, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Golf team wins a nail-biter against Nauset by a single stroke

(Oct. 6, 2022) For the second time this season, the golf team’s matchup against Nauset was so tight it came down to the alternates. But this time the Whalers came away with a onestroke victory Friday at The Captains Golf Course in Brewster. Because it was a non-league match,...
NANTUCKET, MA
theweektoday.com

Brownell Boat Stands to move operation to Dartmouth

MATTAPOISETT – A Mattapoisett business will soon move its operation out of town. Brownell Boat Stands was recently awarded a $250,000 grant from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program to assist in moving its operation to Dartmouth. The company doesn’t currently own the building they’re leasing, so “what [they] can...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Time to pull moorings; Town Pier slip lottery Oct. 28

(Oct. 6, 2022) In preparation for commercial scalloping season, all moorings located in designated scallop fishing areas must be removed by Oct. 15, the Nantucket Marine Department announced this week. Designated areas include but are not limited to all of Monomoy, Francis Street, Shimmo, Fulling Mill, the Wauwinet and Warren’s...
NANTUCKET, MA
#Field Hockey
Inquirer and Mirror

NFD: Department severely understaffed, poses risk to island

We've got two guys showing up to a giant fire, but there are other public-safety needs like ($500,000 police) body cams?”. (Oct. 6, 2022) There were just four firefighters on shift in the early morning hours Saturday, when a massive fire broke out at a large home in Dionis. They were the only ones available to respond immediately.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy

BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Fresh-caught cod the dish to serve as fall sets in

(Oct. 6, 2022) Nothing is finer than to introduce an end-of-season houseguest to fresh-caught cod. Better yet, plot an encounter in order to lure a talented island visitor to cook for the host and hostess. In mid-September, such a pairing occurred. Our houseguest offered to cook a meal, and we...
NANTUCKET, MA
FUN 107

Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated

Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Joseph Abboud is Hiring in New Bedford

Tailored Brands helps people love they way they look and feel for their most important moments. Starting pay of $15.25 Opportunity to earn up to $24 an hour with piecework. Willing to train, no experience necessary. Habla Espanol. Fala Portugues. Apply in person at 689 Belleville Ave New Bedford, MA...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Cultural Council grants available for community programs

(Oct. 6, 2022) The Nantucket Cultural Council has set an Oct. 17 deadline for online applications for grant proposals for community-oriented arts, humanities and science programs from organizations, schools and individuals. Online and in-person programs will be considered this year for classes, exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, performances...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Select Board reviews next year's spending requests

(Oct. 5, 2022) Preliminary municipal spending requests for next year include $13 million for Surfside-area road construction, $4 million for Miacomet Pond dredging and $3.8 million for expansion of the Nobadeer soccer-field complex. The Select Board on Wednesday reviewed next year's big-ticket capital requests, in addition to high-priority longer-term projects,...
NANTUCKET, MA

