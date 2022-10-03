Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inquirer and Mirror
Monomoy beats girls soccer 4-2
(Oct. 6, 2022) After a week and a half off between games, the girls soccer team struggled to maintain the momentum of its three-game winning streak and fell 4-2 to Monomoy at home Thursday. Aside from a couple of moments, the Sharks controlled play for the majority of the first...
Inquirer and Mirror
Field Hockey beats St. John Paul II 1-0
(Oct. 6, 2022) A pair of freshmen lifted the field hockey team to a 1-0 win on the road Thursday against St. John Paul II as Sadie Paterson scored her first varsity goal and in net Shelbi Harimon recorded the first shutout of her varsity career. “It was a gritty...
Inquirer and Mirror
Field Hockey comes from behind to tie Sturgis 1-1
(Oct. 6, 2022) The field hockey team battled back from a one-goal deficit at halftime of Friday’s game against Sturgis to force a 1-1 tie, thanks to a pair of upperclassmen who have led the team’s offense all year. “It was good to come back and score but...
Inquirer and Mirror
Football searching for answers after 0-4 start to season
(Oct. 6, 2022) The football team looked better Friday than it did in last week’s 43-8 loss to West Bridgewater. But once again the Whalers committed too many penalties and turnovers and in the end lost their fourth straight game of the season, 26-14 at Dennis-Yarmouth. “It was an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inquirer and Mirror
Golf team wins a nail-biter against Nauset by a single stroke
(Oct. 6, 2022) For the second time this season, the golf team’s matchup against Nauset was so tight it came down to the alternates. But this time the Whalers came away with a onestroke victory Friday at The Captains Golf Course in Brewster. Because it was a non-league match,...
theweektoday.com
Brownell Boat Stands to move operation to Dartmouth
MATTAPOISETT – A Mattapoisett business will soon move its operation out of town. Brownell Boat Stands was recently awarded a $250,000 grant from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program to assist in moving its operation to Dartmouth. The company doesn’t currently own the building they’re leasing, so “what [they] can...
WATCH: Massive bolts of lightning illuminate night sky over Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Massive bolts of lightning illuminated the evening sky over Cape Cod on Wednesday night as thunderstorms rolled through the region. Videos shared with Boston 25 showed the bolts dancing in the darkness over Menauhant Beach in Falmouth. Christian Alexander said he captured the videos of the...
Inquirer and Mirror
Time to pull moorings; Town Pier slip lottery Oct. 28
(Oct. 6, 2022) In preparation for commercial scalloping season, all moorings located in designated scallop fishing areas must be removed by Oct. 15, the Nantucket Marine Department announced this week. Designated areas include but are not limited to all of Monomoy, Francis Street, Shimmo, Fulling Mill, the Wauwinet and Warren’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inquirer and Mirror
NFD: Department severely understaffed, poses risk to island
We've got two guys showing up to a giant fire, but there are other public-safety needs like ($500,000 police) body cams?”. (Oct. 6, 2022) There were just four firefighters on shift in the early morning hours Saturday, when a massive fire broke out at a large home in Dionis. They were the only ones available to respond immediately.
capecod.com
One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy
BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Inquirer and Mirror
Fresh-caught cod the dish to serve as fall sets in
(Oct. 6, 2022) Nothing is finer than to introduce an end-of-season houseguest to fresh-caught cod. Better yet, plot an encounter in order to lure a talented island visitor to cook for the host and hostess. In mid-September, such a pairing occurred. Our houseguest offered to cook a meal, and we...
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated
Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 10 most expensive Cape Cod home sales from the week ending Oct. 1
A house in Osterville that sold for $18.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 25 and Oct. 1. In total, 113 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $568.
The 10 most affordable homes sold in Cape Cod from the week ending Oct. 1
A condo in Dennis Port that sold for $165,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 25 and Oct. 1. In total, 113 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot was $568.
newbedfordguide.com
Joseph Abboud is Hiring in New Bedford
Tailored Brands helps people love they way they look and feel for their most important moments. Starting pay of $15.25 Opportunity to earn up to $24 an hour with piecework. Willing to train, no experience necessary. Habla Espanol. Fala Portugues. Apply in person at 689 Belleville Ave New Bedford, MA...
‘Severe’ gambling addiction behind woman’s $200K Scituate Irish pub theft, prosecutors say
A Massachusetts woman accused of stealing $200,000 from the Irish pub she worked at overcharged customers, voided meals and failed to pay employees in order to fuel her severe gambling addiction, authorities claim. The theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars came after a Keno machine was installed in the...
Inquirer and Mirror
Cultural Council grants available for community programs
(Oct. 6, 2022) The Nantucket Cultural Council has set an Oct. 17 deadline for online applications for grant proposals for community-oriented arts, humanities and science programs from organizations, schools and individuals. Online and in-person programs will be considered this year for classes, exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, performances...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department responds to structure fire with tenants trapped inside
“Yesterday morning at 7:16am, 911 calls were received reporting a fire at 108 Tremont Street. A 911 call was received from tenants stating they were trapped in the third floor apartment where the fire originated. Command Unit 2, District Chief Scott Gomes, arrived first and confirmed that three tenants were...
Inquirer and Mirror
Select Board reviews next year's spending requests
(Oct. 5, 2022) Preliminary municipal spending requests for next year include $13 million for Surfside-area road construction, $4 million for Miacomet Pond dredging and $3.8 million for expansion of the Nobadeer soccer-field complex. The Select Board on Wednesday reviewed next year's big-ticket capital requests, in addition to high-priority longer-term projects,...
Comments / 0