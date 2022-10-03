Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inquirer and Mirror
Golf team wins a nail-biter against Nauset by a single stroke
(Oct. 6, 2022) For the second time this season, the golf team’s matchup against Nauset was so tight it came down to the alternates. But this time the Whalers came away with a onestroke victory Friday at The Captains Golf Course in Brewster. Because it was a non-league match,...
Inquirer and Mirror
Monomoy beats girls soccer 4-2
(Oct. 6, 2022) After a week and a half off between games, the girls soccer team struggled to maintain the momentum of its three-game winning streak and fell 4-2 to Monomoy at home Thursday. Aside from a couple of moments, the Sharks controlled play for the majority of the first...
Inquirer and Mirror
Shorthanded boys and girls cross-country fall to D-Y
(Oct. 6, 2022) The boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams each fell at home to Dennis-Yarmouth Friday. The teams are still looking for their first meet where both squads have all five runners required to score the event. After missing Tuesday’s meet against Sturgis West and Riverview, Hannah Harrington...
Inquirer and Mirror
Field Hockey comes from behind to tie Sturgis 1-1
(Oct. 6, 2022) The field hockey team battled back from a one-goal deficit at halftime of Friday’s game against Sturgis to force a 1-1 tie, thanks to a pair of upperclassmen who have led the team’s offense all year. “It was good to come back and score but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inquirer and Mirror
Field Hockey beats St. John Paul II 1-0
(Oct. 6, 2022) A pair of freshmen lifted the field hockey team to a 1-0 win on the road Thursday against St. John Paul II as Sadie Paterson scored her first varsity goal and in net Shelbi Harimon recorded the first shutout of her varsity career. “It was a gritty...
Inquirer and Mirror
Undefeated volleyball extends win streak to eight
(Oct. 5, 2022) Sturgis East gave the undefeated volleyball team a stiffer challenge than their first matchup of the season two weeks ago, but Nantucket still rolled to yet another straight-sets victory to move to 8-0. Nantucket wasn’t at its sharpest in the win though, and head coach Andrew Viselli...
hot969boston.com
Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts
Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
theweektoday.com
Brownell Boat Stands to move operation to Dartmouth
MATTAPOISETT – A Mattapoisett business will soon move its operation out of town. Brownell Boat Stands was recently awarded a $250,000 grant from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program to assist in moving its operation to Dartmouth. The company doesn’t currently own the building they’re leasing, so “what [they] can...
RELATED PEOPLE
Inquirer and Mirror
Time to pull moorings; Town Pier slip lottery Oct. 28
(Oct. 6, 2022) In preparation for commercial scalloping season, all moorings located in designated scallop fishing areas must be removed by Oct. 15, the Nantucket Marine Department announced this week. Designated areas include but are not limited to all of Monomoy, Francis Street, Shimmo, Fulling Mill, the Wauwinet and Warren’s...
WATCH: Massive bolts of lightning illuminate night sky over Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Massive bolts of lightning illuminated the evening sky over Cape Cod on Wednesday night as thunderstorms rolled through the region. Videos shared with Boston 25 showed the bolts dancing in the darkness over Menauhant Beach in Falmouth. Christian Alexander said he captured the videos of the...
capecod.com
Fall Fest at Mashpee Commons Returns Saturday
MASHPEE – The Mashpee Commons Fall Fest will celebrate Autumn with seasonal events this Saturday. Family-friendly activities include pumpkin and face painting, a touch-a-truck event, and photo contest. Local vendors of Mashpee Commons will offer sidewalk shopping and fall foods during the event. Songwriter Catie Flynn will also be...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fire chiefs dismayed with DCR
Karen Lothrop, the sole Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) firefighter on-Island to tend to the Manuel Correllus State Forest, has moved on, and Vineyard fire chiefs aren’t happy state officials don’t have a replacement. As has happened in the past, the Vineyard fire chiefs say they have been left to safeguard the forest — 5,300 acres of state property full of inherently dry vegetation. That forest plays a prominent role in a recent Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) wildfire plan that finds Edgartown and West Tisbury (which contain most of the forest) at extreme wildfire risk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coyote chases girl with dog in Hingham; neighbors worried about attacks
Residents of the Liberty Pole neighborhood of Hingham say they see coyotes near their homes multiple times a day. Neighbors near South Elementary School in Hingham are growing increasingly concerned about an uptick in the number of encounters residents are having with coyotes. That concern hit a new high point...
capecod.com
One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy
BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
3 Breathtaking Beaches in Massachusetts
If you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing beaches in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are absolutely gorgeous and you can easily enjoy your time here, no matter who you are traveling with.
Inquirer and Mirror
NFD: Department severely understaffed, poses risk to island
We've got two guys showing up to a giant fire, but there are other public-safety needs like ($500,000 police) body cams?”. (Oct. 6, 2022) There were just four firefighters on shift in the early morning hours Saturday, when a massive fire broke out at a large home in Dionis. They were the only ones available to respond immediately.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SouthCoast Freight Trains Can Now Double Their Speed
Casey Jones, you'd better watch your speed — although you might not have to, now that track upgrades along the soon-to-come South Coast Rail lines are allowing freight trains to travel at more than twice their former velocity. As of Oct. 3, freight trains on lines to Middleboro and...
This Waterfront Massachusetts Hotel Must Be Amazing, Because It Topped 2 Separate Rankings
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'll be honest, there are so many stunning hotels along the gorgeous coastline, incredible vacay areas, and energetic cities of our beautiful country. I mean, you have the Ritz Carlton and the Four Seasons, just to name a couple of the well-known, elegantly luxurious names, not to mention boutique hotel gorgeousness.
WCVB
Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town
HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
capecoddaily.com
Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod
Continuing coverage of Severe Weather: Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 637 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Barnstable County through 730 PM EDT… At 636 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dennis, or near Brewster, moving west at 25 mph. […] The post Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0