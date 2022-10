It was 6:30 a.m. on an August morning in the dying days of summer, and I was driving to Runyon Canyon to go hiking. Someone had just run a red light and I was hit on the passenger side of my Audi A5. The car was spinning, and all I could think was: I hope I don't die. The airbags were going off; everything was happening all at once. I was just praying to God that nothing would, well, happen.

