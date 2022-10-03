Read full article on original website
Related
See How Insanely Different This Part Of Arizona Looked 50 Years Ago
The photo shows what one part of Arizona looked like in 1966.
AZFamily
Advocates working to make trails safer after 2 people die on Cave Creek trailhead
High number of heat-related deaths in Arizona happening in mobile homes. City and county officials agree the most important thing we can do is check on neighbors who live alone to make sure their A/C is functioning. Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek. Updated: Sep....
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving crane truck in Mesa
MESA, Ariz — One person had died, and at least three others were injured in a crash on State Route 24 in Mesa Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:44 p.m. on State Route 24 and Williams Field Road involving a crossover SUV and crane truck, the Mesa Fire Department said.
AZFamily
Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Dust storm, heavy winds hit parts of the Phoenix area
Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both directions at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution. Homes damaged after tornado hits north of Williams. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Jon Paxton from the...
SignalsAZ
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
1 Died, 1 Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Peoria (Peoria, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Peoria. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Loop 101 freeway when an 18-year-old driver made a U-turn hitting [..]
Tornado strikes in northern Arizona, near Williams, Monday afternoon
Storms developed in the high country Monday morning and continued through the afternoon, from Lake Havasu City up north to the Flagstaff area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
12news.com
RECAP: Widespread storms bring rain, wind and dust to Arizona
PHOENIX — A dust storm rolled through the Valley Monday, setting off several alerts for the area. Earlier in the day, a tornado was reported in northern Arizona near Williams. And SNOW, yes snow, was reported in Flagstaff. Many residents were still without power late Monday night. For most...
downtowndevil.com
Phoenix Cool Pavement Program in phase two of finding solution to hot roads
Roads in Phoenix could be up to 12 degrees cooler if the city paves all of its asphalt roads with a lighter coating, according to a pilot program launched by the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation. Nearly all of Phoenix’s roads are asphalt, according to Ryan Stevens, an engineer...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix's Uptown Farmers Market is back with some changes
The weekly Wednesday Uptown Farmers Market at Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix is back starting Oct. 5, and there are some changes. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
80 people displaced after large fire breaks out at Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews say 80 people will be displaced after huge apartment fire broke out in north Phoenix on Thursday evening. The flames broke out around 7 p.m. at a complex near Cave Creek Road and Cinnabar Avenue, north of Dunlap Avenue. One man had minor burns, firefighters said. Residents will be taken to temporary housing, but it’s still unknown what sparked the fire.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman badly hurt in Sun City after being struck by a train, authorities say
PHOENIX - A woman in Sun City was slammed into by a train on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 3 and was rushed to the hospital. It happened this afternoon near 99th and Grand avenues. Details are limited, but authorities say a woman has life-threatening injuries. No other injuries are...
3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson
I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
Arizona sees damage from tornado, dust storm on Monday
Wild weather in Arizona caused damage to homes and left nearly 100,000 people without power Monday.
ABC 15 News
Data: Why is Phoenix gas back above $5?
PHOENIX — The high temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break of sky-high prices, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular fuel. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dies after crashing into barrier near I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A woman has died after crashing into a barrier near the I-10 freeway off-ramp at 16th Street overnight, according to Phoenix police. Officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 6. The driver, 26-year-old Vanessa Garcia Degante, was taken to the hospital...
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants In Payson, AZ
We’ve put together a list of the best restaurants in Payson, Arizona, so you can enjoy a great meal no matter what your budget or taste buds may be. Whether you’re looking for a casual dining experience or a more upscale option, there’s sure to be something on this list that will suit your needs. You can rest assured that you’ll be getting a good meal at a reasonable price no matter where you choose to eat.
Comments / 0