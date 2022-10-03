Read full article on original website
Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases
U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump
When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 142 companies hit new 52-week lows. Pfizer PFE was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Applied Therapeutics APLT saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
Nasdaq Dips Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.64% to 29,435.14 while the NASDAQ fell 3% to 10,741.38. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.17% to 3,663.23. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 0.8%...
Why Is Aurora Trading Higher Today? No, It's Not Just Because Biden's Historic Marijuana Reform Announcement
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$31.3 million (US$23.0 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$29.8 million in cash. The purpose of the transaction, which represents a repurchase of a portion of the notes at a...
Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
Federal Prohibition Of Marijuana Makes Trading Cannabis Stocks Challenging
One of the biggest obstacles facing the cannabis industry is lack of access to banking and other financial institutions — a challenge that doesn’t appear to be disappearing any time soon. The U.S. Senate for the sixth time tossed out the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,...
Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning
Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
Benzinga
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon High Yield Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield DHF. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.85 cents per share. On Tuesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.85 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
With Mortgage Rates Rising, Builders are Unloading Homes to Investors
As mortgage rates reach their highest level in 15 years — more than double what they were a year ago — it’s not just potential homebuyers feeling the pinch. Homebuilders are feeling the pain, too. In an effort to free themselves from inventory burden, builders are suddenly...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
Looking Into Coupang's Recent Short Interest
Coupang's CPNG short percent of float has fallen 3.72% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 34.11 million shares sold short, which is 3.36% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
If You Invested $1,000 In Nike (NKE) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Nike's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a solid investment in...
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Lido Staked Ether Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Lido Staked Ether's STETH/USD price rose 4.05% to $1,368.83. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $1,302.38 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,829.57. The chart...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As Binance Smart Chain Is Halted: Analyst Says 'Only A Matter Of Time Before We See Short Liquidations'
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
Looking At Moderna's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Moderna MRNA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Levi Strauss, Tilray Brands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. PureTech Health plc PRTC shares dropped 21.4% to $24.34. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
Dow Drops Over 400 Points After US Economy Adds 263,000 Jobs During September
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 1.49% to 29,480.97 while the NASDAQ fell 2.52% to 10,792.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.93% to 3,672.18. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Dow Rises 50 Points; Silver Drops Over 2%
U.S. stocks pared losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.18% to 30,371.76 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 11,171.34. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.11% to 3,795.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
