Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square
Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
Introducing More Videos Of Real Haunted Places In Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, for whatever reason, seems to be a hotbed for all kinds of weirdness. Nestled in the heart of the Texas panhandle, Yellow City seems to be a magnet for all kinds of spooky stuff. Here are even more videos of supposedly haunted places in Amarillo, TX. The Maverick Club.
To My Surprise This Amarillo Building Once Was Something Magical
I have lived in Amarillo for about thirty years and in the Texas Panhandle for nearly forty years so I have really seen some things. I love to drive around and just pay attention to my surroundings. I like to discover something new every time I take a drive down...
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
Missing the Fair Turkey Legs? New Place Coming to Amarillo
The fair has only been gone a couple of weeks but missing the food is a real thing. Grabbing one of those turkey legs and chomping down on it as you walk down the fairway is still in the back of your mind. Man, you want to go back. Well,...
Good News: New member joins NC10 First Alert Weather Team
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s First Alert Weather Team has a new member on board — literally. Tanner Brammer has joined our team as the newest meteorologist. Brammer took a spin in the Weather Atlas and noticed some differences between the weather here and his home state of Virginia.
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas
Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
Amarillo Girl Scouts Team Up with United Way to Have Messy Fun
October sure is a fun month. So many fun activities to get us outside. The weather is starting to feel a little bit on the fall side so it's exciting. The more outside activities you can find the better. Who Doesn't Want to Get Out and Make a Mess?. This...
What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?
A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
Amarillo shelters teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Animal shelters and rescue groups are teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs. Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc. are teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society. Other groups in Texas are teaming up for the “Love Large”...
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
USS Indianapolis survivor dies in Amarillo, service memorial in Memphis
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center has announced that one of the last know USS Indianapolis survivors had passed away in Amarillo. Veteran and Texas resident, Cleatus A. Lebow had passed away on Sept. 29. He was 98 year’s old. When Lebow was a teen,...
This Is Interesting: Ever Seen Amarillo’s Official Sister-City?
Something I've walked past a million times is the story of our sister-city. It's true. Our sister-city is Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico. Have you ever been to, or seen, our official sister-city?. Tuxtla Gutiérrez And Amarillo. Downtown, between the Civic Center and Hodgetown, there's the Centennial Plaza. A...
You Know Sanborn Park Is A Startling 100 Years Old? Me Either.
Amarillo is full of rabbit holes. Not the kind that rabbits live in. The kind where you start looking for an answer to a question, and you wind up with over a century's worth of info and stories. For instance, did you know that Sanborn Park has over 100 years...
Catch Up on the Spookiness of Hocus Pocus in this Amarillo Park
If you get on social media and don't find anything about Hocus Pocus you are just not trying. After almost thirty years everyone is going crazy over the second part. It took that long to revisit the favorite. From the fact that Hocus Pocus 2 came to Disney Plus recently....
Halloween is a Howling Good Time for Families at the Amarillo Zoo
Once that calendar changed to October everything fun and just a little bit spooky took precedence in Amarillo. We didn't even really wait until the start of the month. We are ready for all the fall activities. We definitely are not going to disappoint in the area. We have a...
Lawyer: Amarillo Buc-ee’s location to be built next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An update from the Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed on Tuesday that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year. This announcement follows the court case out of the 108th District Court in Potter County regarding an easement dispute between two landowners […]
Fantastic Journey At Wonderland Cost How Much To Build?
One of the things I always find fascinating is how much things cost to build. I'm not talking about houses or random buildings. I'm talking about off-the-wall things, such as amusement parks. You know all that stuff can't be cheap to put together. All the metal/wood for roller coasters, the...
