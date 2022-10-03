ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

98.7 The Bomb

How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.

No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
