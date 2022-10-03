ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 10/6

Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Rex from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Rex or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Wendy Howard trial begins with opening statements and witness testimony

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Opening statements for the trial of a woman accused of killing a man in 2019 got underway Tuesday morning. Wendy Howard is accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend, Kelly Pitts after her daughters claimed they were molested by him. The morning began with opening statements. Both...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for man wanted for theft

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a man wanted for two theft offenses. Police said on two separate occasions, the suspect caused about $3,000 in damage to a vending machine at the Mister Car Wash, located at 2619 Mount Vernon Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Men sentenced in killing of Major Sutton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The men prosecutors say are responsible for the murder of 3-year-old Major Sutton were sentenced today in court. Tyrone Johnson was sentenced to 42 years and 8 months in prison and David Palms was sentenced to 27 years, according to court records. Johnson and Palms...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Gas prices skyrocket, AAA weighs-in

Bakersfield, CA — Gas prices across the state continue to rise, even right here in Kern County. Doug Shupe, the spokesperson for AAA, shared what is behind those rising prices.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 killed in motorcycle crash with vehicle on North Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE 10/6 8:30 AM: KCSO has identified the two killed as 50-year-old Thomas David Porter Jr. and 55-year-old Rebecca Hurst Carberry. A man and a woman were killed in a motorcycle crash with a vehicle Tuesday night in Oildale, according to California Highway Patrol. At...
OILDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police searching for man in connection to drug related murder

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced Thursday they are looking for Garret Sebastian Cole, age 31 in connection to a shooting that killed a man back in September. On September 23, 2022, around 1:48 a.m. officers were called to the 300 block of Real Road for...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

