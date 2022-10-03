ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Tappan, NJ

Beach Radio

Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

SECRET STASH: Driver Busted, $81,000 In Drug Money Seized Near GWB, Bergen Prosecutor Says

Detectives in Bergen County arrested an out-of-state driver who they said was running drug money after they found $80,945 stashed in a secret compartment of his car. Jose A. Rosa Vasquez, a 31-year-old Dominican National who lives in Hazelton, PA, was stopped in Leonia by investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force on Monday, Oct. 3.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

NYPD officer slashed in the face in the Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man with a knife allegedly slashed an NYPD officer’s nose in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said. The officer, along with a partner, responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife on Andrews Avenue around 7:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. Police found the […]
BRONX, NY
Daniel Pfeiffer
Black Enterprise

Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card

More gruesome discoveries are coming to light as police investigate the murder and dismembering of Dasia Johnson in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators are still searching for the five women and one man captured on surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of Johnson, the 22-year-old woman whose murder was discovered after authorities located her dismembered remains inside a suitcase in her East New York apartment last month.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
BRONX, NY
Beach Radio

Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ

A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Beach Radio

Amber Alert for missing mom and kids who may be in NJ

UPDATE: Police said Amber Alert has been called off. The missing mother is in custody in Massachusetts while the children are safe, police said. Other details were not immediately available. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New...
SACO, ME
