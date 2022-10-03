ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?

Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
ENVIRONMENT
2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list

Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
AGRICULTURE
Temporary fix to N.J.’s bag ban approved by Senate committee

Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...
POLITICS
Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy

TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
ECONOMY
How many people were homeless or unsheltered in 2022 in NJ?

The point-in-time count is federally mandated by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to count the number of homeless persons in every community across the nation. The #NJCounts 2022 counted individuals experiencing homelessness this year on the night of Jan. 25, 2022. It is the most comprehensive count...
HOMELESS
Agriculture
Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey

It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
TRAVEL
The REAL ID clock is ticking in NJ: Could you get shut out?

If you want to use your driver’s license as identification to get on a commercial flight in New Jersey or anywhere else in the United States, time is running out to get a REAL ID. The updated Department of Homeland Security deadline to get the federally approved driver’s license,...
HEALTH
