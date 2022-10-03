Read full article on original website
Why are spotted lanternflies so bad? Here’s damage they do in NJ
Their eggs started hatching in the spring and since then they’ve been spotted by the thousands, wreaking havoc on New Jersey’s trees and shrubs. I’m talking about those pests, the spotted lanternflies. These bugs have the potential to kill trees that they are feeding on but George...
Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?
Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list
Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
New Jersey has One of the Highest Rent Rates in the Entire Country
Is it putting a large chunk of hard-earned cash down?. There are so many reasons why people won’t pull the trigger on buying their first home. Listen, this is a commitment. Renting is absolutely more convenient than just purchasing a home. If you love to move around, and you’re...
N.J. looks to crack down on nursing homes: ‘We must fix this system as lives are literally at stake.’
The five-star Nursing Home Compare rating system, created by the federal government to help consumers shop for a nursing home, would be utilized to take punitive action against consistently low-scoring facilities in New Jersey, if a bill that passed a Senate panel is signed into law. The legislation is one...
Barnegat Lighthouse to shine again in time for Sandy anniversary
The scaffolding will be completely off the exterior of Barnegat Lighthouse by the end of October in time for the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy. The 172-foot tall lighthouse on the northern tip of LBI has been dark since March when the project got underway. It will be re-lit on...
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
Incredibly The Most Famous Food In New Jersey Isn’t Actually Food
If I had to pick a motto it would be "I'll try anything at least once." It's how I can confidently say that pickles and peanut butter are a terrible combination and that mushrooms are actually delicious. Whenever I travel anywhere, I like to try food that's unique to that...
Sandy cut power to millions — how NJ utilities are preparing for another storm
You didn't have to live along a coastline to feel the wrath of Superstorm Sandy. The most shared negative experience from the October 2012 storm was the loss of power, which lasted several days for many Garden Staters. "I was able to boil water, so I ate macaroni and cheese...
New Jersey Globe
Temporary fix to N.J.’s bag ban approved by Senate committee
Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...
Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy
TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
How many people were homeless or unsheltered in 2022 in NJ?
The point-in-time count is federally mandated by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to count the number of homeless persons in every community across the nation. The #NJCounts 2022 counted individuals experiencing homelessness this year on the night of Jan. 25, 2022. It is the most comprehensive count...
Gridlock expected as Biden comes to NJ – What you need to know
President Joe Biden will be in New Jersey this afternoon, and his travels could cause gridlock during the afternoon rush hour period. Biden will first visit the IBM offices in Poughkeepsie, NY, before traveling to Gov. Phil Murphy's Middletown mansion for a private fundraiser. The exact route Biden will take...
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Steak In The Whole State
If you crave steak, really good steak, then you have plenty of amazing choices in every corner of New Jersey. Have you ever had the best steak the Garden State has to offer?. It certainly would be a feather in your cap to say you have tried the absolute best steak this great state has to offer. So, where do you go to get it?
This Stunning New Jersey Town Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State
New Jersey is loaded with quaint, charming, and pretty towns. We are lucky that way. But only one town can be the prettiest of them all. From the amazing small towns inland to the quaint beach towns of the Jersey Shore, there is no shortage of pretty towns in the Garden State.
Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey
It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
The REAL ID clock is ticking in NJ: Could you get shut out?
If you want to use your driver’s license as identification to get on a commercial flight in New Jersey or anywhere else in the United States, time is running out to get a REAL ID. The updated Department of Homeland Security deadline to get the federally approved driver’s license,...
Our State’s Trendiest, Must-Have Coffee Is In Hoboken, New Jersey
It is fun to try new things. Especially new things that you can eat and drink! If you are like me and you are super-curious then you'll love what the trendiest coffee house in New Jersey is serving up!. Where is the hottest and trendiest coffee house in New Jersey?...
WOW! Is This The Biggest Christmas Tree in All of New Jersey?
To be honest this article was all about searching for last year's biggest Christmas Tree here in New Jersey. I saw some posts about the upcoming holidays and I wondered "what was the biggest Christmas Tree here in the Garden State". Like our version of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in New York City.
Exciting Updates About Huge, New Go Kart Racetrack Coming To New Jersey
We've already told you about the massive entertainment complex being built in Edison. Among their attractions will be the new, humongous go-kart track that I personally cannot wait to experience. By the way, did you know that this will be the largest go-kart racetrack in the entire world once completed?...
