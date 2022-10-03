ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

'Bobby's Burgers By Bobby Flay' Opening First Arizona Location

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evtSd_0iKU7lYy00
Photo: Getty Images

Bobby Flay is bringing his burger chain to Arizona. " Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay " is set to open its first Valley location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport early in 2023.

ABC 15 reported that the chain is slated to open in Q1 of 2023. The eatery will be located in Terminal 4 of the airport, which is used exclusively by Southwest Airlines. The burger chain will be part of a new food hall, called The Crystals.

Nina Madonia , CEO of The Grove, Inc., said in a press release, "We're not only honored to transform the way travelers dine at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, but it also takes on strong meaning to be part of such a memorable moment for the Bobby's Burgers brand as its first licensing deal."

Laurence Kretchmer , co-founder and managing partner of Bobby's Burgers, said in the press release, "Bobby's Burgers at The Crystals will have our full menu of offerings, including breakfast, so that more customers are able to enjoy the Bobby Flay experience. We look forward to our future at Phoenix Sky Harbor and are certain of the bright days ahead there."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday

PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fill Your Weekend With Food And Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

Fun events abound in metro Phoenix this weekend. It's First Friday, so the monthly crowds are set to take over the downtown and Grand Avenue arts districts, and fall farmers' markets are back for your produce-shopping needs. Cultural festivals take center stage this weekend, as Valley residents and visitors are...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Phoenix, AZ
Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Flay
ecollegetimes.com

11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month

Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Hamburger#Burger#Food Drink#Abc#Southwest Airlines#Bobby S Burgers
ABC 15 News

More upgrades coming to Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall is undergoing even more upgrades!. Macerich announced Thursday plans to renovate the interior and exterior part of the south wing of the mall, which is anchored by Nordstrom. It will be something of an extension of the luxury wing with luxury valet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy