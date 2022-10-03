ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County

Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
Historic Jamison Building awarded grant for renovations

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Another building in Texarkana is up for renovations. Built in 1930, the Jamison Building is a Texas Historic Landmark in downtown. At one time, the building served as the location for several Black professionals in the area. Over the past 30 years, no one has occupied the building, leaving it in need of repair.
Missing man last seen at Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Police are looking for a missing Texarkana man; he never returned to his apartment, and his family is concerned. On Oct. 6, the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) made a post on Facebook asking for help in finding Herman Buxton, 62. The Texarkana man was last seen at Randy Sams Shelter and never returned to his apartment that night.
3 missing in the ArkLaTex

Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
Texarkana’s Fall 2022 ‘Movies in the Park’ Schedule

With the cooler weather comes a highlight of the Texarkana Fall Season with free Movies in the Park. Planned for Thursdays, beginning October 13, 2022. Here are the details. If you haven’t taken the family out to Spring Lake Park for the “Movies in the Park” presentations, you are missing out on a wonderful experience. The Fall 2022 season is hosted by the Texarkana Texas Parks & Recreation Department and sponsored by Healthcare Express. Movies get started at dark(ish).
MVA has traffic at standstill on Highway 67

Reports of half a dozen vehicles involved in the accident, with emergency vehicles responding. Traffic is being detoured down South 2148 to Highway 59. If you’re in the area, consider finding an alternate route. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients...
1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
BPSO: Missing Haughton woman found safe

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing Haughton woman has been found. Deborah Mitchell, 59, was initially reported missing after not being heard from since Oct. 2.
19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ar. - A 19-year was shot in the 3600 block of Bann Street early Wednesday evening. Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. According to police, officers found a 19-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas bleeding from a gunshot wound. The officers quickly rendered aid and called for an ambulance to respond. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Lone Star was once called ‘Skin Tight”

LONE STAR, Texas (KETK) — Lone Star is a town located in Morris County. It’s north of Longview with Highway 259 running right through it. In the early 1830s, the area was once called “Skin Tight”. Visitors called it that because one of the first settlers there, Henry Reeves and his partner, who was a man only known as “Ball,” built a store there and held a tight grip on business.
TAPD Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Shooting on Bann Avenue

The Texarkana Arkansas Police report they are investigating a shooting incident in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue that occurred late Wednesday Afternoon. One man is hospitalized in stable condition. After interviewing a number of witnesses, police still do not have a suspect’s name at this time. Press Release:
Parks & Rec sets October schedule of events

The City of Texarkana, Texas, Parks and Recreation Department have an exciting line up of events coming to you in October:. To kick off Fall, everyone’s favorite Movies in the Park in Spring Lake Park will return. On Thursday, October 13th The Lost City with an all-star cast including Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum will be shown. On Thursday, October 20th, following the Fall Festival, a Halloween favorite, Hocus Pocus, will be shown. Finally, on Thursday, October 27th the series will close out with the traditional showing of The Town That Dreaded Sundown. Movies will be shown across from the airplane at dusk. Bring a chair or blanket. Concessions will be available for purchase, but there is no admission to the movie.
