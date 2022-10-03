The City of Texarkana, Texas, Parks and Recreation Department have an exciting line up of events coming to you in October:. To kick off Fall, everyone’s favorite Movies in the Park in Spring Lake Park will return. On Thursday, October 13th The Lost City with an all-star cast including Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum will be shown. On Thursday, October 20th, following the Fall Festival, a Halloween favorite, Hocus Pocus, will be shown. Finally, on Thursday, October 27th the series will close out with the traditional showing of The Town That Dreaded Sundown. Movies will be shown across from the airplane at dusk. Bring a chair or blanket. Concessions will be available for purchase, but there is no admission to the movie.

