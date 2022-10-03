Looking to keep its hot streak alive, Auburn went south to Death Valley to take on LSU. Once the night was over, the win streak was lost in a 3-2 battle. On offense, pin hitter Akasha Anderson paved the way by leading the team with 22 kills. Middle blocker Chelsey Harmon and pin hitter Madison Scheer followed close behind with 12 kills. Setter Jackie Barrett aided the offense with two serving aces, while the junior setter achieved a career-high of 60 assists.

AUBURN, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO