Auburn Plainsman
Auburn falls to LSU 3-2 in season's first loss
Looking to keep its hot streak alive, Auburn went south to Death Valley to take on LSU. Once the night was over, the win streak was lost in a 3-2 battle. On offense, pin hitter Akasha Anderson paved the way by leading the team with 22 kills. Middle blocker Chelsey Harmon and pin hitter Madison Scheer followed close behind with 12 kills. Setter Jackie Barrett aided the offense with two serving aces, while the junior setter achieved a career-high of 60 assists.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn secures first SEC win in Kentucky
The Tigers traveled to play the Wildcats and left with the first conference win. “This was a huge result on the road for our team tonight,” said head coach Karen Hoppa. “I’m so proud of how they’ve continued to develop despite not getting the results.”. Throughout...
Auburn Plainsman
This season's ultimate game day guide
Auburn Football is one of the most prominent factors of Auburn University's culture, and there is a lot to know about Saturdays in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Game days tend to be an all-day affair, but the effect of game day shifts the campus atmosphere days before kickoff. “I didn’t realize how...
Auburn Plainsman
Mackenzie Parson | Culture Writer
From class to game days, Auburn students know how to dress. Here's what students are wearing on campus to put their best foot forward. Auburn students enjoy dressing up for themed games. Here is everything you need to know about Auburn's football game themes and why they are so special.
Auburn Plainsman
What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?
With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn City Council announces cemetery improvements
On Tuesday, the Auburn City Council announced the purchase of three columbariums to be constructed in Town Creek and Westview Cemeteries. The City Council also unanimously approved the construction of a small cell franchise agreement with Verizon Wireless. Of the three columbariums, which are structures typically used for the public...
Auburn Plainsman
Opelika man arrested for murder
An Opelika man was arrested for murder after a body with a gunshot wound was found lying in a roadway over the weekend. At 3:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a call from Hickory Haven Trailer Park, where they found a 24-year-old Ker'detrius Mercer of Salem, AL, deceased at the scene.
Auburn Plainsman
Office of Inclusion and Diversity expands grant opportunities
Auburn’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity is offering three new grant programs to students this school year. Last year, the office started the Inclusive Excellence Programming Grant to assist in funding campus diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. JuWan Robinson, Deputy Chief Diversity Officer of OID, said the project has...
