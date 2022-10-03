Rutgers has announced a sellout for tonight‘s game against Nebraska. That marks two consecutive sellouts for a Rutgers football game this season. The Scarlet Knights sold out the last home game against Iowa which took place on Sept 24th. This Friday night’s game against Nebraska is the third Big Ten conference game of the year for Rutgers and will be televised on FSI. There is still limited student ticket availability for tonight's game.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO