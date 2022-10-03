Read full article on original website
PISCATAWAY, N.J.– Gameday greetings from New Jersey. Nebraska football tries to start this weekend out right on Friday night, looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since last September. Meanwhile, a Rutgers team (3-2, 0-2) will try to make the most of home-field advantage and stop momentum in its tracks for Mickey Joseph's team.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the way the the 2021 season went and the start of this one, it was natural to lack some confidence. The results didn’t justify it. After all that, the staff believes this team can win the west division and they are delivering that message.
As Sean Beckton says, he's been through it before. As a veteran of this business, yessir, he's been through coaching shakeups. Heck, just last year he was the lone full-time offensive assistant coaching holdover. So he brings some wisdom in talking about the change that has gone on in the...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is back on the road this week, following a trip to the east coast. The Huskers returned from matches at Rutgers and Maryland on Sunday. Three days later, John Cook and his players were on a plane again. Nebraska plays at Michigan...
The former Husker will lead a new NIL collective
Rutgers vs Nebraska game sold out
Rutgers has announced a sellout for tonight‘s game against Nebraska. That marks two consecutive sellouts for a Rutgers football game this season. The Scarlet Knights sold out the last home game against Iowa which took place on Sept 24th. This Friday night’s game against Nebraska is the third Big Ten conference game of the year for Rutgers and will be televised on FSI. There is still limited student ticket availability for tonight's game.
Nebraska's season went off the rails in a hurry. The Cornhuskers lost three of their first four games, prompting the program to fire Scott Frost and reconsider their future. Mark Whipple doesn't want the team to give up on this year. Per Steven Sipple of On3 Sports, Nebraska's offensive coordinator...
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks Varsity Volleyball team won their game against the Millard West Wildcats with the score of 3-2. “It’s always a big competition between us because they are a big rivals of ours,” junior Malayah Long said. “ It’s a good way to prove ourselves and what we have to offer.”
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
It's been a rough year for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Cornhuskers fired their head coach, Scott Frost, earlier this season. Despite the firing of Frost, the Cornhuskers are still just 2-3 and 1-1 without their head coach around. Nebraska most recently defeated Indiana at home, 35-21. Now they'll travel to...
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT has added a one-hour newscast: First at 3 airs at 3 p.m. weekdays. The newscast, which debuted Monday, is anchored by former 6 News Daybreak anchor Dave Zawilinski, joined by Chief Meteorologist Emily Roehler with weather reporting from Meteorologist David Koeller. The full...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Omaha Public Schools met with a middle-schooler’s family Wednesday morning to talk over a situation the district said happened this week. “This is not acceptable, and if we can be the spark that ignites a journey,” mother Patricia Coleman Ansari told 6...
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September 16. Garnett’s body was located...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news for food lovers: Lo Sole Mio or at least a new version of it is coming back. That’s just one development in the restaurant business for Omaha. Don and Marie Losole are passing the torch to a new generation of restaurateurs. In July,...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
