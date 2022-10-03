Read full article on original website
Related
Government files opposition to Arkansas man’s January 6 motions
A Gravette man charged for his actions during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol filed multiple pretrial motions on September 22.
KYTV
Rancher takes $244M from Tyson Foods in ‘ghost cattle’ scam
(Gray News) – A cattle rancher in Washington state was sentenced to prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another unnamed company out of more than $244 million in a “ghost cattle” scheme, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents state the companies agreed to pay...
