ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Rancher takes $244M from Tyson Foods in ‘ghost cattle’ scam

(Gray News) – A cattle rancher in Washington state was sentenced to prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another unnamed company out of more than $244 million in a “ghost cattle” scheme, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents state the companies agreed to pay...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy