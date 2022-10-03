Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Injuries considered non-life threatening in one-vehicle rollover west of Sidney
SIDNEY - Authorities responded to an injury accident west of Sidney Wednesday evening. The one-vehicle rollover occurred on Sidney Draw Road, near Road 109, at approximately 6:45 p.m. The lone occupant in the vehicle was ejected when the vehicle rolled "several times" and came to rest on the south side of the road.
