Read full article on original website
Related
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Brokerages Hosts Zero Down Payment Mortgage Seminar
Prep Realty and Bank of America are joining forces to inform Detroit residents of the latest expansion in homeownership opportunities for Black/African American and Hispanic-Latino buyers. The seminar, designed to educate minority buyers as they embark on the journey of homeownership, is an extension of both brands’ dedication to promoting...
Amazon looks to fill 2,600 seasonal workers in metro Detroit
E-commerce giant Amazon is looking to fill 2,600 both part-time and full-time seasonal positions in metro Detroit as the retailer prepares for the holiday shopping season. That's more than double what Amazon hired for in the region last year. Across Michigan, there are 3,500 open positions available, for a variety of roles including...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan’s soaring gas prices could cushion impact of OPEC oil reduction
(WXYZ) — Michiganders are watching as gas prices around the state continue to rise. OPEC’s announcement Wednesday of a reduction in oil production has many people worried about the future. Yet, recent high prices could prove to be a silver lining, cushioning the impact. Gail Young, 67, admits...
Detroit News
Howes: In the battery wars, Michigan snags $4B investment, 4,500 new jobs
Michigan is battling back in the state-vs.-state battery wars, landing two investments totaling nearly $4 billion and creating close to 4,500 jobs in two parts of the state. Our Next Energy Inc., a two-year-old battery startup based in Novi with just 160 employees, confirmed Wednesday that it will invest $1.6 billion to create a battery-cell manufacturing plant in western Wayne County’s Van Buren Township. With a $200 million grant from the state’s Critical Industry Fund, the project code-named “Project First” is expected within six years to employ 2,112 new jobs paying an average of $35 an hour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crain's Detroit Business
The Lip Bar nets $6.7 million investment for expansion
Detroit beauty company The Lip Bar Inc. has completed a $6.7 million capital raise as it seeks to further its "Gen Z-focused BIPOC beauty brand," according to a news release. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
beckerspayer.com
Priority Health, Kroger launching co-branded Medicare plans in Michigan
Priority Health and Kroger Health are launching two co-branded Medicare plans in eight Michigan counties for 2023. The two plans are PriorityMedicare + Kroger PPO and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger HMO. The plans will launch in January in Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Public Services Commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy
(WXYZ) — State regulators say they are looking to hold the two largest power companies in the state, DTE and Consumers Energy, accountable for a trend of lengthy power outages across Michigan. In back-to-back summers, southeast Michigan has experienced multiple storms that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
Our Next Energy investing $1.6B to build battery plant in Wayne County
Our Next Energy, a Michigan-based energy storage company, is investing $1.6B to build a battery manufacturing plant in Wayne County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EV charging company launches its first US manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Canadian-based company opened its first-ever U.S. charger manufacturing facility in Oakland County on Tuesday.FLO, which is a leading North American EV charging company, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new facility in Auburn Hills, which is expected to bring 133 jobs in 2023. "There is no better location for FLO to plant roots in the U.S. than Michigan – the birthplace of the American auto industry," said FLO president and CEO Louis Tremblay said in a press release. "Our new facility will establish FLO's American operational foothold, helping us to create jobs, strengthen charging...
Tv20detroit.com
'This is the first time': Why MPSC is ordering an audit of DTE, Consumers Energy
ROYAL, Mich. (WXYZ) — In one Royal Oak neighborhood, an August storm brought down branches and wires, knocking out power for many homes in the area. Justin Skrzynski lives nearby and says every storm, he and his neighbors fear an outage. They went six straight days without power last summer and now stay prepared as best they can.
2 electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Michigan, promising nearly 4,500 jobs
Two companies promise to create nearly 4,500 jobs and invest almost $4 billion to produce electric vehicle batteries as part of economic development projects slated to receive a combined $1 billion in incentives, tax breaks and other state assistance. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and economic development officials announced the projects and corresponding incentives Wednesday. ...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit-based The Lip Bar gets $6.7M investment with plans to expand business
Detroit beauty company The Lip Bar (TLB) said it has raised $6.7 million in an effort to expand its product 10 years after originally launching. TLB was founded by Melissa Butler is 2012 and has grown immensely since, offering vegan, cruelty-free and non-toxic lipsticks. In 2022, TLB launched a sister brand, Thread beauty, which is a "Gen Z-focused, BIPOC beauty brand."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oakland Post
Biden says ‘the pandemic is over’ — What do OU students believe?
On Sept. 14, President Joe Biden visited the Detroit Auto Show with 60 Minutes and was interviewed on a wide range of topics — from rising gas prices to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Huntington Place center — where the auto show takes place — was packed with people for...
Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund
The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
Tv20detroit.com
Push for EPA Superfund status intensifies as groundwater contamination plume spreads
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich (WXYZ) — "At this point, we're concerned it will affect the value of the property but more concerned that it will start affecting people's health," Elaine Brock said outside her home in Scio Township, near Ann Arbor. Brock is one of a number of Scio Township...
St. Joseph’s Health loses $44 million as financial effects of Covid pandemic linger
Syracuse, N.Y. – St. Joseph’s Health lost about $44 million in fiscal year 2022 as patient revenue declined and labor costs increased. St. Joe’s results for the 12-month period which ended June 30 were posted by Trinity Health, its Livonia, Michigan-based parent company.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer leads Tudor Dixon in latest election poll
A new poll shows Governor Gretchen Whitmer holds a substantial lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey of Michigan voters, conducted by WDIV and The Detroit News September 26-29, shows a 17 point lead for the Democratic incumbent. According to the data, Whitmer’s numbers aren’t going up; Dixon’s numbers are falling. Whitmer continues to lead Dixon with women voters by a 2-1 margin.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Washtenaw County businesses unknowingly sold produce potentially contaminated with human waste
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an advisory urging consumers to throw away any produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens, since it may be contaminated with untreated human waste. During a routine inspection, MDARD staff discovered that Kuntry Gardens in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Whitmer, Dixon agree to second televised gubernatorial debate ahead of election
LANSING − The two major candidates for governor of Michigan have scheduled a second televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, broadcasters announced Wednesday. A live one-hour debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, the Republican challenger, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester....
Comments / 0