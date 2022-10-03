AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Canadian-based company opened its first-ever U.S. charger manufacturing facility in Oakland County on Tuesday.FLO, which is a leading North American EV charging company, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new facility in Auburn Hills, which is expected to bring 133 jobs in 2023. "There is no better location for FLO to plant roots in the U.S. than Michigan – the birthplace of the American auto industry," said FLO president and CEO Louis Tremblay said in a press release. "Our new facility will establish FLO's American operational foothold, helping us to create jobs, strengthen charging...

