hometownstations.com
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study
Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
Ohio Secretary of State discusses new Public Integrity Division
OHIO (WLIO) - Maintaining Ohio's election process as one of the most secure in the nation is the goal of a new division being formed at the Ohio Secretary of State's Office. Secretary of State Frank LaRose has announced the formation of the "Public Integrity Division" that will focus on campaign finance reporting, voting system certification, and voter registration integrity, among other functions of the election process. He says he has been able to add the new division by re-arranging current departments. The investigation of possible fraud is at the forefront of the state.
Amid end to COVID help, homelessness surging in many cities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In California's capital, massive tent encampments have risen along the American River and highway overpasses have become havens for homeless people, whose numbers have jumped a staggering nearly 70% over two years. Among the 9,300 without a home is Eric Santos, who lost his job...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated...
Dan Robin, Attorney General Candidate in Illinois, Offers Best Possible Challenge to President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dan Robin, Libertarian Party (LP) candidate for Illinois Attorney General (AG), intends to file a lawsuit against the student loan servicers for fraud if they follow President Biden’s forgiveness plans. “President Biden’s student loan forgiveness executive order is illegal,” Robin...
