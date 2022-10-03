OHIO (WLIO) - Maintaining Ohio's election process as one of the most secure in the nation is the goal of a new division being formed at the Ohio Secretary of State's Office. Secretary of State Frank LaRose has announced the formation of the "Public Integrity Division" that will focus on campaign finance reporting, voting system certification, and voter registration integrity, among other functions of the election process. He says he has been able to add the new division by re-arranging current departments. The investigation of possible fraud is at the forefront of the state.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO