Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Related
WCJB
Student brings loaded pistol to Marion County school
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old high school student accused of bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies say Julius Nick’olas Webster, 17, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department donates $2,700 to House of Hoopz
Thanks to the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act, the Ocala Police Department was recently able to make a generous donation to a local nonprofit organization using assets and money that were seized during crimes. On Tuesday, October 4, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken and Councilmember Kristen Dreyer presented the $2,700 donation...
ocala-news.com
FAFO seeks additional volunteers for Ocala Arts Festival
The Ocala Arts Festival will return to downtown Ocala later this month, and the organization running the two-day event is looking for volunteers who would like to help out. Fine Arts For Ocala (FAFO) will host the 55th installment of the festival on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, 2022. During last year’s event, thousands of visitors hit the streets of downtown Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Marion County school bus with students onboard involved in crash on CR 475
A Marion County school bus carrying 55 children was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a sedan was traveling southbound on County Road 475, just north of County Road 467, and a Marion County school bus was heading northbound on County Road 475.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
North Marion High School student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school
A 17-year-old student at North Marion High School was arrested by a Marion County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy after he was accused of bringing a loaded firearm onto school property. On Thursday, a North Marion High School student informed the school resource deputy that he had overheard two...
wuft.org
Pride festivals returning to north central Florida
After a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, both the Ocala and Gainesville Pride festivals are coming back. Ocala’s Pride celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, in Ocala’s Downtown Historic Square. The event begins at 10 a.m., and it includes drag performances, local bands and artists, food trucks, face painting and other vendors. All planned entertainment is family-friendly.
ocala-news.com
Marion County collection sites accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian
Marion County has partnered with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to collect donations for those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida. While Marion County was spared from the worst of the hurricane as it passed over the state, many other areas were devastated by the storm. To help those communities, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion County Fire Rescue are hosting numerous drop-off sites for donations throughout the county.
ocala-news.com
Ocala to host inaugural swimming event for dogs at Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department has announced a new swimming event for dogs that will be held next month at the Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center. On Saturday, November 5, the city’s recreation and parks department will host the inaugural Soggy Doggy Swim at the Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center, which is located at 2390 SE 36th Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15
WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival’s Facebook page on Sept. 27.
ocala-news.com
Fall Sunset At Ocala Preserve
This was the perfect patio to enjoy a cool fall sunset at Ocala Preserve. Thanks to Bridget Earl for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents share thoughts on infrastructure, police presence on roads
In response to multiple letters discussing the traffic on State Road 200, two more Ocala residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I lived in Atlanta a while back, and they have service roads alongside their busy roads. If the road designers had put in service roads along State Road 200, people could get off the main road to get to the business that they want without having to drive on 200. The only ones on 200 would then be going through the area. The town of Ocala has always been behind the times when it comes to infrastructure. You know, 200 is not the only road in town to put businesses on. If businesses would build on the north and east side of town, the people that live in those areas wouldn’t have to drive to those areas to do business, increasing the traffic. Wake up Ocala,” says Patricia Herrmann, Ocala resident.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman allegedly uses knife to slash senior citizen at area motel
A Leesburg woman was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery after allegedly using a knife to slash a senior citizen at an area motel. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday to the Days Inn located at 551 East State Road 44 in Wildwood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
Marion Lyn Robinson
Marion Lyn Robinson passed away September 27, 2022. She was born on November 18, 1944, to Ollie James Robinson and Savilla Tanner Robinson in Santos, Florida. Marion received her formal education through the Public School System of Marion County graduating from Belleview Santos High School in 1962 in Santos, Florida. She furthered her education at Central Florida Community College in Ocala.
villages-news.com
Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event
Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic congestion, dangerous drivers on SR 200
Several Marion County residents submitted letters to voice their thoughts on traffic congestion in Ocala/Marion County, specifically on State Road 200. “I totally agree with Mr. Larensen when it comes to illegal lane changes and how people impede the traffic flow. I’m from Kansas and it happens there as well. I’m thinking it’s a combination of two things: either people don’t know the laws of the road or they just don’t care. In my opinion, it’s mostly that they don’t care and just drive how they want to drive because they know that these laws won’t be enforced. I’ve even seen the police do the same thing, so why would they enforce the law if they know that they are doing it? People see this and think, “If they are doing it, so can I. It must be okay.” Wrong. Illegal lane changes create crashes, or near crashes, because I have been in several instances where I almost got hit because someone drove into my lane as I was turning left into the left lane and the other vehicle was turning right, going clear across traffic to get into the left lane. That is an illegal lane change and something needs to be done about it. Period,” says Ocala resident Randy Flowers.
Happening Wednesday: Drive-thru Lake County food giveaway
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday. The event for Lake County residents will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. The parking lot will be closed Tuesday afternoon for prep. ©2022 Cox Media...
WCJB
Local fire rescue crews respond to kitchen fire in a Gainesville apartment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after a kitchen fire at a Gainesville apartment. Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews responded to the Paddock Club on Fort Clarke Blvd. The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking. Fire fighters were able to tame the blaze...
ocala-news.com
Teresa Martineau Byrd
Teresa Martineau Byrd, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A visitation for Teresa will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. A funeral service will occur Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM.
ocala-news.com
Life Saving Award presented to Ocala Fire Rescue Captain, Dixie County EMT
During the Ocala City Council meeting that was held on Tuesday, October 4, an Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) Captain and Dixie County EMT were recognized for their lifesaving actions at the scene of a motor vehicle accident. According to OFR, on August 17, 2022, at approximately 8 a.m., a vehicle...
ocala-news.com
Cheryl Anita Cooper
Cheryl Anita Cooper, 77, of Ocala, passed away peacefully at Cate’s House September 27, 2022. She was born in Baxley, Georgia May 17, 1945 and remained a native until marriage. She was able to travel a bit until her final move to Florida in 1973. Cheryl spent 28 years...
Comments / 0