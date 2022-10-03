Read full article on original website
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Drivers express road construction fatigue, but experts say advances could mean longer-term relief
(WXYZ) — Stress and anxiety are feelings drivers admit to having over continued road construction. As we’ve learned, work is ongoing before weather turns cold. “I was on I-96 for like 45 minutes,” says driver Valerie Vlocton, who is venting about her own experience. She says an...
Car hauler reportedly slams into I-94 overpass, causing traffic backups near Detroit Metro Airport
Metro Detroit drivers are dealing with big traffic trouble near Detroit Metro Airport Monday afternoon. WWJ traffic reported a crash involving a car hauler on northbound Merriman Road near I-94, affecting traffic trying to leave the airport via I-94.
1.4 million gallons of wastewater discharged into Huron River
For the third time this year, metro Detroit residents have been warned about a possible contamination in the Huron River.
Here's what's in the 1M gallons of 'partially-treated wastewater' spilled in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Ann Arbor says 1,375,000 gallons of "untreated wastewater" has flowed into the Huron River. According to a statement from the city, on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., workers at the City of Ann Arbor Wastewater Treatment Plant discovered the discharge due to "low water levels in the ultraviolet disinfection channels." The low levels were reportedly caused by "maintenance activities."
Man killed, car "split in half" in crash at Northern Macomb County intersection
Drugs may have been a factor, according to investigators, in a fatal two-vehicle crash late Wednesday night in Northern Macomb County’s Armada.
Vacant school building in Detroit set for demolition
(CBS DETROIT) A vacant school building in Southwest Detroit that's become quite the eyesore after two fires and vandalism is coming down.The shell and charred remains of Frank Beard Elementary are, to this neighborhood, sad reminders of what was once a bustling center of learning.Neighbors say it didn't take long for it to deteriorate."You had people going in originally, maybe with drugs, doing drugs, and then it's just downhill from there, and people cared less and less about the structure," Abel Jones, a resident, said. In late July, it caught fire, then again two weeks later in what the city calls...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Armada Township
ARMADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after a two-vehicle crash left one person dead Wednesday night in Armada Township.At about 10:35 p.m. on Oct. 5, deputies responded to the intersection of Romeo Plank and 33 Mile Road and located a Lincoln MKZ split in half. The first half of the vehicle was within the intersection and the other half was in a nearby wooded area.The driver, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead. His name will be released once he is positively identified.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a Chevy pick-up, exited the truck and walked around the scene. The truck was found in a ditch and had major damage. "At this time, it is believed that the Chevrolet pick-up was traveling southbound on Romeo Plank, north of 33 Mile Rd and the Lincoln was traveling westbound on 33 Mile Rd. There is a stop sign for both east and west 33 Mile Rd," read a press release from the sheriff's office.Investigators say drugs and speed may be factors.
Buyer beware: Detroit popular destination for vehicles damaged by flood water
Detroit is a big destination for cars that have been damaged by flood water. Recent flooding in places like Florida mean Detroit drivers could soon be at increased risk.
1 hospitalized after vehicle strikes bicyclist in Clinton Township
One person remains hospitalized Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a bicyclist last night in eastern Macomb County, officials confirmed.
Construction on roundabout in Royal Oak, Beverly Hills slated to start spring 2023
ROYAL OAK — An intersection at the border of Royal Oak and Beverly Hills will be turned into a roundabout next year. The intersection at Normandy and Greenfield roads will become a roundabout, with construction scheduled to begin in April. The project will be done in conjunction with Beverly Hills and the Road Commission for Oakland County.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
Detroit Weather: 25 degrees colder today
(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 53° in Detroit. A few spotty showers north of Detroit and across the thumb are possible under mostly cloudy skies. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph. Tonight: Coldest night of the season so far with decreasing clouds and lighter...
Suspected drunk driver hits, kills pedestrian crossing the road in Canton
A 56-year-old man is dead after an alleged drunk driver struck him as he was crossing the street in Canton on Monday evening, officials said.
Suspect in custody following fatal hotel shooting, standoff near Detroit
DEARBORN, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan say after an hours-long standoff, a man who contained himself inside a Hampton Inn in Dearborn following a fatal shooting has surrendered to police. Dearborn police say the victim was a clerk who had a confrontation with the man over his bill. The...
1 fatally shot while at Clark gas station on Detroit's west side
Detroit police officers are investigating the scene of a shooting that led to at least one death on the city’s west side Friday morning. The incident occurred in the 21500 block of Fenkell Ave.
Detroit Weather: Temps tumble through Friday night
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Rain likely, although light and done by 2 am. Rain totals less than 0.10". Breezy with a low of 44°. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph. Friday: Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 53° in Detroit. A few spotty showers north of Detroit and across the thumb are possible under mostly cloudy skies. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.
1 Person Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bloomfield Township (Bloomfield Township, MI)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life in Bloomfield Township. Police were called to the Kensington and Wattles roads after they received a call from a motorist who reported a truck in the trees.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Canton
A 56-year-old Wayne resident is dead after crossing a road and being struck by a vehicle Monday in Canton Township, police said. Officers were called at about 8:45 p.m. to a location on Michigan Avenue near Interstate 275 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. According to a...
Autumn Colors Peak In Michigan
The fall colors are expected to peak and Livingston County residents are encouraged to hit the road. Peak viewing conditions run from October 2nd to October 22nd. Executive Director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan Denise Donohue says touring these roads is a great way to appreciate Michigan’s natural beauty.
DTE plans power outage for repair
A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
