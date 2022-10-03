ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Here's what's in the 1M gallons of 'partially-treated wastewater' spilled in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Ann Arbor says 1,375,000 gallons of "untreated wastewater" has flowed into the Huron River. According to a statement from the city, on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., workers at the City of Ann Arbor Wastewater Treatment Plant discovered the discharge due to "low water levels in the ultraviolet disinfection channels." The low levels were reportedly caused by "maintenance activities."
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit, MI
Traffic
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
CBS Detroit

Vacant school building in Detroit set for demolition

(CBS DETROIT) A vacant school building in Southwest Detroit that's become quite the eyesore after two fires and vandalism is coming down.The shell and charred remains of Frank Beard Elementary are, to this neighborhood, sad reminders of what was once a bustling center of learning.Neighbors say it didn't take long for it to deteriorate."You had people going in originally, maybe with drugs, doing drugs, and then it's just downhill from there, and people cared less and less about the structure," Abel Jones, a resident, said. In late July, it caught fire, then again two weeks later in what the city calls...
CBS Detroit

Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Armada Township

ARMADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after a two-vehicle crash left one person dead Wednesday night in Armada Township.At about 10:35 p.m. on Oct. 5, deputies responded to the intersection of Romeo Plank and 33 Mile Road and located a Lincoln MKZ split in half. The first half of the vehicle was within the intersection and the other half was in a nearby wooded area.The driver, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead. His name will be released once he is positively identified.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a Chevy pick-up, exited the truck and walked around the scene. The truck was found in a ditch and had major damage. "At this time, it is believed that the Chevrolet pick-up was traveling southbound on Romeo Plank, north of 33 Mile Rd and the Lincoln was traveling westbound on 33 Mile Rd. There is a stop sign for both east and west 33 Mile Rd," read a press release from the sheriff's office.Investigators say drugs and speed may be factors.
ARMADA, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: 25 degrees colder today

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 53° in Detroit. A few spotty showers north of Detroit and across the thumb are possible under mostly cloudy skies. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph. Tonight: Coldest night of the season so far with decreasing clouds and lighter...
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Traffic
Tv20detroit.com

Suspect in custody following fatal hotel shooting, standoff near Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan say after an hours-long standoff, a man who contained himself inside a Hampton Inn in Dearborn following a fatal shooting has surrendered to police. Dearborn police say the victim was a clerk who had a confrontation with the man over his bill. The...
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Temps tumble through Friday night

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Rain likely, although light and done by 2 am. Rain totals less than 0.10". Breezy with a low of 44°. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph. Friday: Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 53° in Detroit. A few spotty showers north of Detroit and across the thumb are possible under mostly cloudy skies. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Canton

A 56-year-old Wayne resident is dead after crossing a road and being struck by a vehicle Monday in Canton Township, police said. Officers were called at about 8:45 p.m. to a location on Michigan Avenue near Interstate 275 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. According to a...
CANTON, MI
whmi.com

Autumn Colors Peak In Michigan

The fall colors are expected to peak and Livingston County residents are encouraged to hit the road. Peak viewing conditions run from October 2nd to October 22nd. Executive Director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan Denise Donohue says touring these roads is a great way to appreciate Michigan’s natural beauty.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

DTE plans power outage for repair

A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
PONTIAC, MI

