Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver jails expand medication-assisted addiction treatmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver housing market heads toward equilibriumMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
DougCo to decide how to spend its share of Broncos sale moneyMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
Related
Ohio State Freshman QB Devin Brown Loses Black Stripe
Brown becomes the 16th member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class to shed his black stripe.
CBS Sports: BSU Football Coach 2nd Most Likely To Be Fired
They say the devil is in the details. However, how often do we look at the details after a remarkable win by the area's favorite college football team? The Boise State Football Team is preparing to take on Fresno State at home this Saturday. Social media is praising the Bronco's recent win against San Diego State. Although, most fans continue to wonder whether or not the team will ever get back to its path of past successes.
Ken Wilson, Nevada critical of Jay Norvell, but CSU football coach, players not engaging
Nevada football coach Ken Wilson says what occurred with Jay Norvell and a host of players moving to Colorado State “doesn’t happen” in college football. In a press conference last week, the first-year Nevada coach suggested Norvell told players to skip Nevada’s bowl game or enter the NFL draft after Norvell was hired...
How to watch, listen, stream No. 12 Oregon at Arizona
The Oregon Ducks football team makes their second foray out on the road in conference play as they will go down to the desert to face a surprising 3-2 Arizona squad. They were fortunate to be able to play this one at night and avoid that dry heat. According to weather reports, it’ll be in the low 70s at kickoff and drop down to the mid-60s as the night goes along. Oregon hasn’t play at Arizona for four seasons and the last time the Ducks faced the Cats on the road, it didn’t go well as Arizona pulled off the 44-15 upset....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
USC, Utah, UCLA atop SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
The Pac-12 football title race will become much clearer after this weekend. Utah (4-1, 2-0) and UCLA (5-0, 2-0) will play each other at the Rose Bowl in one of the most anticipated Week 6 matchups across the college football landscape. The winner of that game will have the inside track to the ...
Tad Boyle gives his take on CU letting go of Karl Dorrell
We all knew it was coming. After an 0-5 start, it was only a matter of time before the Colorado Buffaloes moved on from head football coach Karl Dorrell. With the bye week here, it seemed like the perfect time to get rid of Dorrell, even with the massive buyout number. The coaching search is on, and athletic director Rick George has a massive magic trick to pull off after the Mel Tucker debacle and the failed Dorrell experiment. On the hardwood, men’s basketball head coach Tad Boyle spoke about the decision to fire Dorrell (h/t Pat Rooney of Buff Zone): “I know Karl....
247Sports
National analyst calls Auburn's Bryan Harsin a 'good fit' for Colorado job following Karl Dorrell firing
After firing head coach Karl Dorrell, the winless Colorado Buffaloes are one of five power five programs to part ways with their leader since the start of the season. The other vacancies are Wisconsin, Nebraska, Arizona State and Georgia Tech. As college football's unemployment line continues to stretch due to less patience and a sped-up recruiting timeline, college football analyst Pete Thamel of ESPN listed Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin as a potential candidate to lead the Buffaloes along with Tom Herman and Bronco Mendenhall.
Washington vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 football game?
The Washington Huskies play the Arizona State Sun Devils in a Week 6 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday. Which team will win the game? Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
PODCAST: Arizona insider previews Oregon at Arizona
The No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks will head down to the desert to take on the upstart Arizona Wildcats in a big Pac-12 showdown Saturday night. To preview the game and get you up to speed on all things Arizona Wildcats, WildCatAuthority Publisher and Arizona insider Jason Scheer joins the podcast to preview the game.
Karl Dorrell fired: Joel Klatt weighs coaching search vs. Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arizona State
The Colorado Buffaloes fired head coach Karl Dorrell Sunday after a loss to Arizona dropped the team to 0-5 with an 0-2 start to Pac-12 play. With power five jobs such as Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Georgia Tech being open, Colorado isn't the most tradition-rich landing spot. Still, college football analyst Joel Klatt believes there's plenty of opportunity within the program. Klatt, a native of Colorado, played quarterback for the Buffaloes, starting three years (2003-05) before playing professional baseball. He set 19 school records and led the Buffaloes to back-to-back Big 12 Championship Game appearances in 2004-05.
Clayton residents earn Baylor degrees
WACO, Texas — Two students from Clayton graduated this summer from Baylor University. Sarah Elizabeth Dixon and Rachel Elisabeth McDowell earned their master’s degree in social work. In all, 730 students graduated during a ceremony on Aug. 13. “This is certainly one of the most joyful times of the year, and that joy culminates with commencement,” said Linda A. Livingstone, […] The post Clayton residents earn Baylor degrees first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Pac-12 Power Rankings Have 2 Unbeatens, 2 Coach-less Entries, UW in Middle
Looking at the conference teams, two by two, top to bottom.
Comments / 0