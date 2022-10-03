ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

Wood County communities consider consolidation of some services

By By Vincent Lucarelli / The Blade
Amid staffing challenges, Lake Township administrator and police chief Mark Hummer is looking to work with his fellow officials on potential solutions.

“When you need emergency services, you need them quick,” Mr. Hummer said. “We never want to be in a position where we are not able to take care of not only our constituents but anyone traveling through our jurisdiction.”

Lake Township has started discussions around the combination of emergency medical services and fire services with Northwood and Rossford. The township is conducting a joint study with these other municipalities to see the feasibility of this happening, which should yield findings in November.

“We are all similar-sized communities with similar call volumes,” Mr. Hummer said, noting that consolidation would lead to better job opportunities and further chances for advancement. “We do not quite rise to the level of needing a full-time fire department, but we do have full-time EMS that is staffed with part-time employees.”

Mr. Hummer described how Lake Township and the surrounding towns and villages have been “taking each other’s people” and “robbing from the same pool” to staff their EMS services. Full-time jobs in other jurisdictions are also a big draw.

This is a problem when local EMS services are making 10 rescue runs in a day, more than some Toledo stations make, Mr. Hummer said.

The resulting idea to resolve this issue now takes the form of a proposed “fire district.” That would be the most far-reaching possible result of the study being conducted by the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association. Any recommendations received in the report, which will potentially be rolled out at a public meeting to elected officials, would then have to go before the voters.

“It is not going to happen overnight,” Mr. Hummer said. “There is going to be a lot of opportunity for public input. Fire departments are a hometown, pride in your community type of thing. It is not only a logistical argument, it is an emotional argument, and there has to be a lot of education and a lot of buy-in. Duplication of services is a waste of taxpayer money, and if we work together we could get more done.”

Elsewhere, Walbridge Mayor Edward Kolanko expressed similar staffing concerns for his own police department. He too, sees a potential solution in consolidation, this time of the full municipality of Walbridge with nearby Millbury and the government of Lake Township.

This rehashes an idea Lake Township voters rejected almost 20 years ago but Mr. Kolanko feels that the time is right to bring it up again.

“This is not a new idea and it is not simply the police force either, but it is an overall sense of staffing issues, expenses and general overlap within the communities. It is not really just one reason behind the thought, it is a multitude of ideas,” Mr. Kolanko said.

He noted the proximity of the communities and the fact that they share items such as roads. These are described as significant factors in why a merger might make sense.

Mr. Kolanko agreed with Mr. Hummer’s point that the communities take from the same pool of workers, which Mr. Kolanko feels is by necessity because of the nature of the economic scenario that village and city leaders face.

“If we can come together, can we build a stronger work force,” Mr. Kolanko said. “Can we give people better benefits and a higher wage? I think all of those things have the ability to happen as a combined entity, whereas individual entities it is much more difficult.”

As a native of Walbridge, Mr. Kolanko knows the backlash a decision to consolidate could face as it would effectively dissolve the village of Walbridge and even eliminate his own job as mayor.

Still, he said that he feels like it is his duty as the leader of the village to pursue all options that would potentially make the quality of life in his community better.

“I am a Walbridge guy, so I do not want to see the village of Walbridge cease to exist,” Mr. Kolanko said. “But I am in a leadership position where I need to make sure our residents are getting the best services at the best prices. And I am serving their needs the best that I can. All the reasons leaders considered this issue 20 years ago exist today, but even more so.”

