KVUE
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — New filings show Elon Musk’s tunneling company has requested to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River near its property in Bastrop. Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with top executives at The Boring Company, is asking the...
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
fox7austin.com
CapMetro offering special service for ACL 2022
AUSTIN, Texas - CapMetro is gearing up for the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival and the influx of people that comes with it. The transit agency will be providing multiple routes to Republic Square, so festival goers can catch the free ACL shuttle for both weekends. The shuttle buses between Republic Square and Zilker Park are not operated by CapMetro.
fox7austin.com
Exploded kegs cause of camp fire along CapMetro track
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says exploded kegs were the cause of a camp fire along a CapMetro track in North Austin. AFD says the fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 2400 block of Gracy Farms Lane and was initially reported as a dumpster fire. Officials...
fox7austin.com
Austin to see elevated levels of ground-level ozone
AUSTIN, Texas - The beautiful fall weather streak continues. This will be the 29th day in a row with high pressure large and in charge. The humidity is still low making it feel more comfortable especially during the morning and evening hours. Highs will rebound into the low 90s, but it may feel cooler in the shade with less moisture in place.
fox7austin.com
Cryptocurrency mining conference digs into economic slump
AUSTIN, Texas - Set up got underway Wednesday afternoon for what is billed as a mining conference. The gathering of cryptocurrency experts and vendors comes at a time that’s been described as a crypto-crash. Brad James, the event organizer said they are selling belief. "Belief, trust that it’s happening...
fox7austin.com
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport prepares for busy weekends ahead with ACL, Formula 1
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin has a few busy weekends coming up with both weeks of Austin City Limits (ACL) and Formula One. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is expecting multiple high passenger days soon, meaning 30,000+ departing passengers. These are expected high passenger days:. Sunday, October 9; Monday, October 10; and Tuesday,...
fox7austin.com
UT Austin students join nationwide walkout for abortion, transgender rights
AUSTIN, Texas - Over 100 UT Austin students across many undergraduate and graduate disciplines left class Thursday to rally for abortion and transgender rights. Students left class at 11 a.m. and gathered at the West Mall to call on the university to meet demands laid out by the UT Coalition for Reproductive Justice and Rights.
fox7austin.com
Woman exposes herself, touches food and steals money from East Austin McDonald's
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman was arrested after exposing herself and stealing money from an East Austin McDonald's. According to an affidavit, on Oct. 3 around 5:53 a.m., officers were called to the McDonald's location on I-35 near Cameron Road for a disturbance. The caller told police a woman, Rasheika...
fox7austin.com
IDEA Montopolis lockdown lifted after report of 'look-a-like' weapon on campus
AUSTIN, Texas - IDEA Montopolis lifted a lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a report of a "look-a-like" weapon on campus. The school said law enforcement was immediately contacted to support the investigation and did confirm it was a small BB gun. No one was hurt, and all students and staff...
fox7austin.com
Two separate DWI crashes in Leander result in 2 deaths, 2 injured officers
AUSTIN, Texas - Leander police reported two DWI crashes in the past week. One resulted in the deaths of two people and the other involved a police vehicle. On Sept. 30, at around 7:30 p.m., officials said Leander police officers responded to the intersection of RM 2243 and 183A toll road. Police said 49-year-old Jeremy Moore and 46-year-old Angela Barry were stopped at the red light on their motorcycle when 25-year-old Cody Landrum hit them from behind in a Nissan Rogue. Both Jeremy and Angela were found dead at the scene.
fox7austin.com
Changes coming to North Austin intersection after car crashes into Highland Montessori School
AUSTIN, Texas - With fall underway, Tuesday was a mostly pleasant day for the students at Highland Montessori School to spend time outside. But it wasn’t just for playtime, and it wasn’t by choice. "We are completely outside from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.," said school director Lulu...
fox7austin.com
ACL 2022 festival fashion preview with Brooke Rodd
AUSTIN, Texas - Friday marks the start of the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival, and with ACL comes festival fashion. California-based designer and business owner Brooke Rodd is sharing some fashion tips for putting together the perfect music festival outfit. Rodd recently opened a fourth store on N. Lamar...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for man who robbed bank in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in North Austin. Police said on Oct. 4, around 5 p.m., a man entered the Public Employee Credit Union at 1200 W 42nd Street with a gun and demanded money from the employees.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for killing 2 people in Leander crash
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for killing two people in a crash in Leander, police said. Leander police said on Sept. 30, around 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of RM 2243 and 183A Toll Road to investigate a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a car.
fox7austin.com
ACL 2022 festival essentials with Peoples Rx
AUSTIN, Texas - The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival starts Friday, so Austinites and music lovers are busy getting festival ready, including packing for Zilker Park. Gabby Valdez with the Peoples Rx wellness department is sharing what they consider to be the essentials to have at ACL, including for hydration, wellness and nutrition.
fox7austin.com
Safehorns emphasizes safety in West Campus at National Night Out Event
AUSTIN, Texas - Tuesday night, people celebrated National Night Out across Austin. It’s an opportunity for neighbors to spend time together with police officers, firefighters, EMS medics, and code inspectors. Safehorns, a nonprofit committed to improving safety at The University of Texas, hosted their own event in West Campus.
fox7austin.com
Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police
LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
fox7austin.com
Austin Synagogue victim of arson attack last fall
Congregation Beth Isreal held their Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services inside an episcipol church this year. The Synagogue was the victim of an arson attack last fall that investigators say was a hate crime.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier
AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
