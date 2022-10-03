Read full article on original website
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in GeorgiaKristen WaltersKennesaw, GA
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Related
7 Local-Approved Fun Things To Do In Atlanta For Adults
Georgia's capital is known for being home to a vibrant food and beverage scene and iconic filming locations. With so many things to do in the city, you can turn to Atlanta locals for the most fun recommendations for adults based on their expertise. This viral TikTok posted by Atlanta...
At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron
As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
saportareport.com
Reporter’s Notebook: Casting director buys local historic farmhouse, Alliance Theatre becomes new host for Poetry Out Loud Competition, rock band shows Star Bar support
This week 98 years ago, former president Franklin D. Roosevelt visited Warm Springs, Ga., for the first time, seeking solace from his polio complications. Roosevelt invested his own money into a treatment center, founding the Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute for Rehabilitation in 1927. He also built a home known as “The Little White House,” where he died in 1945.
New owners of Cowboy Chicken in McDonough look to expand in metro Atlanta
The new owners are scouting areas such as Sandy Springs and Smyrna to expand Cowboy Chicken.
emmys.com
A Creative Community at Trilith Studios
Frank Patterson believes in television. That's why he's positioned Trilith Studios to serve small companies making streaming shows right alongside big companies making blockbusters. "Television is the medium of our age," he says. "It's where a lot of creativity is happening, and it's where a lot of storytellers are finding...
The 11 Best Barbecue Spots in Atlanta
There are three essential components to a great barbecue restaurant: the tenderness of the meat, the taste of the sauce and the tone of the actual space. Oh, you didn’t know about that last key ingredient? A good vibe—we’re talking some down-home music, worn-out stickers on the wall, maybe a football game on TV—absolutely sets the mood for a great meal. Some Atlanta restaurants have been perfecting this recipe for years. Others are only just getting their fire started. The stickiness of our fingers lets you know that all of these places are worthy of a visit.
The Fox Theatre Offers Impressive October Events Lineup
This month, the Fox Theatre has a lineup of engaging performances planned, including The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, Patti LaBelle with special guest Stephanie Mills, Young the Giant: American Bollywood Tour and more. Real Talk Comedy Tour with Deray Davis, B Simone, Jess Hillarious, Darren Brand, Moneybag Mafia and more; “Chicago,” presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta; and a special premiere of “It Ain’t Over,” all make stops at the theatre in October. The historic Atlanta venue offers ghost tours for a limited time where attendees will experience scares around every corner. For an elevated experience, all-inclusive Marquee Club level seats are available for purchase for all Fox events. For Broadway in Atlanta titles, Marquee Club passes can be purchased as an event add-on. For more information on upcoming events, please visit foxtheatre.org/events.
Eater
Antico Pizza Slides Open in Tucker for Neapolitan-Style Pies and Sandwiches
Giovanni Di Palma just opened another outpost of his popular Atlanta pizzeria Antico. Located in Tucker at the Publix-anchored Hugh Howell Marketplace, this location of Antico features a smaller menu of the Neapolitan-style pizzas found at the original Home Park location in Atlanta, along with a tight list of the restaurant’s calzones and Italian sandwiches. The Tucker restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and includes seating inside and on the patio, with people ordering their food at the counter.
secretatlanta.co
Sample The Whiskies Of The World At The U.S.’ Largest Whiskey Tasting Event
Whisky lovers, get ready for an epic tasting experience on its way to Atlanta. Whiskeys of the World is the largest whiskey tasting event in the United States, featuring over two-hundred expressions of the most prestigious single malts, craft bourbons, and other unique whiskies from countries stretching the entire globe.
Atlanta completes relocation of Forest Cove residents as apartment closes
The city of Atlanta announced on Monday that every family at Forest Cove apartments in southeast Atlanta has successfull...
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta Is Getting The Largest Fan-Made Star Wars Exhibit In November
This unique Star Wars exhibition is heading to Atlanta on November 11 and it will feature official items from the Star Wars Universe collected by fans and displayed for fans. The Fans Strike Back exhibit will take place in the Exhibition Hub at the Atlanta Art Center (5660 Buford Hwy NE). Join the waitlist and be the first to get tickets to this incredible exhibit!
Celebrate fall: 6 outdoor events around Atlanta
Even if the weather is starting to cool down, that’s no reason to stay indoors in Atlanta. There are still plenty of local events that will entertain, get you outside, and provide an opportunity to spend time with family members of all generations.
atlantafi.com
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta
Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
Fulton prosecutors look to delay Young Thug, Gunna trial
Fulton County prosecutors are asking a judge to postpone the racketeering trial for rappers Young Thug and Gunna because...
fox5atlanta.com
Herd of sheep blocks mountain highway
On You Gotta See This, Atlanta traffic has nothing on this herd of sheep in Utah. Look at this enormous sculpture of a Cheeto in Canada.
Fast Casual
Fatburger, Buffalo's Express coming to Atlanta
FAT, the parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo's Express and 15 other restaurant concepts, has signed a deal with franchisee Deidre Brown to open three co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express units over the next three years in Atlanta. "This development deal is a significant milestone for both Fatburger and Buffalo's Express,"...
New changes coming to Delta loyalty program
ATLANTA — On Thursday, Delta announced that they will be making some changes to its Skymiles program. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One of the biggest changes is the number of Medallion qualification dollars required to earn status. For the first time in seven...
Founder of The Boiler Seafood plots seven new restaurants
Chad Dillon will open a new location of JJ Fish & Chicken, along with six new concepts.
savannahceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
