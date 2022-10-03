Read full article on original website
digestmiami.com
Miami’s Hottest Restaurant Openings Before The End 2022
Some of culinary's finest creations are coming to Miami before year's end. Top Chef champions, Michelin Star chefs and pastry pioneers are bring new bold flavors to Miami. Out with the old and in with the new!. Arlo Wynwood. Opening November 1, New York's Famous Arlo hotel opens with an...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami Carnival Set to Make Significant Impact on South Florida’s Economy
Miami Carnival will once again bring the masses of revelers from diverse cultures to South Florida for Columbus weekend. “Join us as we celebrate 38 years of Miami Carnival and experience the vibrancy of Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurialism. If this is your first time – prepare to throw away your inhibitions and enjoy, states Joan Hinkson-Justin, Carnival Board Chair.
fiu.edu
The land we are on
Oct. 10 is Indigenous Peoples' Day. Though the Miccosukee Reservation is currently within the Everglades and the Seminole Reservation is in Hollywood, in reality, South Florida — and to a broader extent all of Florida — is on Miccosukee and Seminole land. More than a dozen Native American...
SoFlo Boat Show to Drop Anchor at Miami Marine Stadium on May 2023
An Entertaining Three-day Experience That’s So Miami. A new kind of boat show will come ashore just in time for summer 2023 that will offer the kind of entertainment and energy Miami is known for. The SoFlo crew has set out to create a unique experience at the SoFlo Boat Show that will keep every aspect of the boating lifestyle in mind. Between May 19 – 21, 2023, nautical enthusiasts from all over will descend upon the historic Miami Marine Stadium to see and board hundreds of boats and shop for marine accessories and gadgets, while enjoying Miami’s colorful entertainment, music, food, and art.
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part III
As noted previously, the food and beverage business’ history in this area actually goes back to pre-1900, and in our first two installments (Read Part I and Part II) we brought the story up to the late 1920’s. Although the Great Depression occurred in 1929, and “the five terrible events” which occurred in Miami in 1926 were the harbinger of the crash of the stock market in October 1929, historians are finally beginning to realize that “the five terrible events” which began the decline in business in South Florida in late 1926 were definitely the forerunner of the cataclysmic series of occurrences which brought about the Great Depression.
miamicurated.com
South Beach Seafood Festival and More
South Florida’s South Beach Seafood Festival 2022 is gearing up for its 10th anniversary, brought to you by Tequila Herradura, with a four-day culinary celebration beginning Wednesday, October 19th and culminating on Saturday, October 22nd on the sands of South Beach. This year’s festival will feature an extraordinary lineup of participating restaurants and chefs. Enhanced programming will include live musical performances by famed country music singer-songwriter, CMT Award winner, Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., with special guests, CMT nominated country music group., Runaway June, presented by Demesmin & Dover. Plus popup cafes, chef and bartender showdowns and more. Besides these star chefs in the Festival, and speaking of seafood, at the end of the post find a list of some of my favorite seafood restaurants in Miami.
Miami New Times
Specialty Grocer Plum Market Opens First Florida Store in Aventura
A new specialty grocer is coming to South Florida this fall when Plum Market makes its Florida debut with the opening of its first store in the Miami area. Plum Market was founded in 2006 by brothers Matthew and Marc Jonna, each third-generation grocers who held leadership roles with Whole Foods before moving on to create their own market-style grocery store with a mission that focuses on natural, organic, and locally crafted items.
biscaynetimes.com
Politics Sink Virginia Key Watercraft Operator
Esther Alonso-Luft believed she would resolve her dispute over rent payments, but then she spoke out against commissioners’ plan to dump unhoused people on Virginia Key Beach. Now a month after police and code enforcement officers shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center (VKOC) for code violations, Alonso-Luft and some...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Commissioners to vote on renaming of Eureka Drive in honor of Ketanji Brown Jackson
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Eureka Drive may be renamed in honor of newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The nearly 10-mile stretch near Pinecrest is between Old Cutler Road and Caribbean Boulevard. The resolution is being sponsored by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, who represents District...
Miami New Times
Can I Get an Amen? Free Gospel Sundays Expands, Adds Singing in the Streets
There will be singing in the streets as the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts unleashes its Free Gospel Sundays series, now in its 16th year. Jekalyn Carr, who at 25 years old has become one of the titans at the top of the gospel music charts for the last decade, will perform on Sunday, October 9 at the center's Knight Concert Hall.
Popeyes Seeks Franchisees for Miami Locations
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is expanding at home and abroad
Supply chain issues blamed on Hurricane Ian put strain on Miami Diaper Bank
MIAMI - The Miami Diaper Bank could be out of diapers by the end of this week, and much of the problem has to do with supply chain issues."We're looking at 100,000 diapers on hand," Gabriela Rojas, Chief Executive Director said. Those diapers can go fast, especially when a family on average goes through 6-10 diapers a day for one child. CBS4 came to see their warehouse in Hialeah Wednesday, and whereas typically they are filled to the brim, wall to wall, this time, it was bare."So right now, we'll only really be able to fill newborns, 1s and 3s," she...
WSVN-TV
Staycation goes wrong when burglar invades Miami Beach villa while renters inside
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of friends were staying in a Collins Avenue hotel in Mid Beach when someone entered, grabbed their belongings and took off. Authorities eventually caught up with the crook and made a tough takedown. A group of six wanted to enjoy a weekend on...
Eater
Ask Eater: Where Can I Find a Good Club Sandwich?
Welcome to Ask Eater, a column from Eater Miami where the site’s editors answer specific or baffling restaurant requests from readers. Have a question for us? Submit your questions via email to miami@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.”. Dear Eater,. Where can I find a great...
South Florida’s Craft Show Comes to Coral Springs
South Florida’s Craft Show is coming to Coral Springs with three festive events — just in time for the holidays. The lineup starts with the Halloween Bash on Sunday, October 30, from 12 to 4 p.m., with a costume contest, trick or treating, music, and a spooky array of products from local small businesses.
miamionthecheap.com
Free live music at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale
Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale is featuring Krush Party Band as part of Sunday By The Shore fun. Entertainment is 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on October 9, 2022, and entry is free. Las Olas Oceanside Park, or LOOP, is at 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316.
Click10.com
Portable water pump outside Miami mayor’s home causes stir
MIAMI – Portable water pumps are now part of storm preps in Miami’s low-lying neighborhoods. When one pump appeared right in front of the mayor’s home last week, his political critics assumed he got special favors and took videos of the pump. But did he actually receive...
WSVN-TV
Couple claims video footage doesn’t show everything before fight in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida couple arrested and accused of battery and robbery claimed they were the real victims and were simply defending themselves. Miami Beach residents Jesse Jones and Ryan Kennedy said there’s more to the story than what police saw on video footage. Body...
NBC Miami
Records Show Amount of Taxpayer Dollars Spent to Defend Carollo in 2018 Legal Battle
There are new developments in an ongoing legal battle between a Little Havana business owner and Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo. The city has also released public records revealing just how much taxpayer money is being used to defend the commissioner in the federal civil rights lawsuit filed against him.
thenextmiami.com
Fastest Florida Train Ever: Brightline To Begin 110 MPH Test
Brightline will begin testing trains travelling at 110 miles per hour, the company announced. It will likely be the fastest that a train has ever run in Florida, the Orlando Sentinel said. To reduce the possibility of accidents, the company has installed quad gates or medians at all crossing where...
