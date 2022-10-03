MIAMI - The Miami Diaper Bank could be out of diapers by the end of this week, and much of the problem has to do with supply chain issues."We're looking at 100,000 diapers on hand," Gabriela Rojas, Chief Executive Director said. Those diapers can go fast, especially when a family on average goes through 6-10 diapers a day for one child. CBS4 came to see their warehouse in Hialeah Wednesday, and whereas typically they are filled to the brim, wall to wall, this time, it was bare."So right now, we'll only really be able to fill newborns, 1s and 3s," she...

