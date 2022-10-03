ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna’s "Christian Girl Fall" Hair Wrap Brings Back Millennial Nostalgia

Rihanna is known to pop out, eff things up and leave. You can do that when you’re a cultural icon. Icons are also some of the only tastemakers that can go back and revive trends that have been forgotten about — especially on the hair and makeup tips. Regarding nostalgic hairstyles, we can thank the new mom for resurfacing the “Christian Girl Fall” hair wrap she recently sported while out at her beau’s A$AP Rocky‘s birthday shindig.
See the Best Dressed Celebrities at Miu Miu's SS23 Show at PFW

For the last day of Paris Fashion Week, the fashion crowd headed to Auguste Perret’s Palais d’Iena for Miu Miu‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show, which featured FKA twigs, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and more on the catwalk. Aside from the runway, the presentation saw star-studded attendance from celebrities from all over the world.
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week

Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Lori Harvey Puts a Modern Spin on the ”Church Girl” Bob Haircut

This month, Lori Harvey has served as major hair inspiration during the fashion season. The model has shied away from her usual polished and clean looks, giving us baby braids during New York Fashion Week and Bantu knots at London Fashion Week. For Paris Fashion Week, our girl of the moment brought it back, way back with a nostalgic “tight” cheekbone-framing bob.
TikTok’s Skin Cycling Method Is Beauty Editor Tested and Dermatologist Approved

If we’re being honest, we secretly know that the beauty side of TikTok is full of egregious skincare advice. This was my first thought when people were mixing their foundation with water to create a makeup smoothie for their faces. However, certain viral trends are genuinely helpful. Currently, on the better side of those tips and hacks enters “skin cycling.”
T LABEL's Paris Fashion Week Debut Was One to Watch

Emerging U.K. brand T LABEL showcased its first-ever fashion presentation at Paris Fashion Week. The collection paid tribute to the founder Taylor-Bea Gordon’s late father, who passed away when she was 16 years old. For the presentation itself, Gordon takes cues from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 film, Rear Window, as its showcase sees 17 models appearing within the window frames of Hotel Bastille Speria.
Germanier's SS23 Collection Proves Opulence Owns Everything

Germanier has made a triumphant comeback to Paris Fashion Week with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, unwavering a powerful vision and range of distinctive styles that never cease to shake up the French capital. The concept of “Annihilation” served as inspiration for the label. Kevin Germanier, the Swiss-born designer behind the...
Every Show That Bella Hadid Walked at Paris Fashion Week SS23

Bella Hadid was Paris Fashion Week‘s poster girl this season, there’s no doubt about it. One of the most-featured models across the Parisian showcase’s 64 runway shows, Hadid has had an incredible season walking for 10 brands in Paris, alongside the likes of Burberry in London and Versace in Milan.
Sacai's Expertly Tailored SS23 Was Worth the Wait

Sacai‘s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week was easily one of the best, for two main reasons: expert tailoring and high quality garment-making. Things that, unfortunately, in the age of DIY aesthetics and constant newness can quickly be forgotten. Offering an in-depth look at the science behind pleats...
ColourPop Drops Collaboration With Beauty Influencer Snitchery

Known as the queen of cosplay herself to over five million followers, Snitchery has teamed up with ColourPop to release her very own collection. As the master of dramatic makeup transformations, the range of highly pigmented products delivers just what you need to enter your own villain era. On the...
5 Times Raf Simons Showed Love for British Culture on the Runway

Ahead of Raf Simons‘ Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which will be showcased in London on October 13 for the very first time, Hypebae looks back at the Belgian fashion designer’s upward career and explores the interdisciplinary affinity between Simons’ quintessential designs and the zeitgeist of British culture. Since starting his cutting-edge menswear line, Simons has incorporated elements of British new-wave music, youth subcultures and underground scenes into an industry-defining range of styles, shapes and symbols. “It’s been a dream for a while to show in London – a city where fashion and creativity is omnipresent in the streets, and where I see exceptional people with a strong unique style,” announced Simons in a press release.
It’s Official: Stormi Is the ‘Coolest in the Family’ in Cute New TikTok with Kylie & Kris Jenner

The debate has been settled — we finally know the coolest person in the Kardashian family. (We will be taking no questions at this time.) The matriarch of reality TV’s royal family has confirmed it: 4-year-old Stormi takes the cake! At least, according to the cutest new TikTok Stormi is in, along with her mom Kylie Jenner and her grandma, Kris.
You Can Now Adopt a Baby Alien With GCDS' First NFT Release

Italian fashion label GCDS is moving into the world of Web3 with the launch of its first-ever NFT program. The brand, known for prioritizing culture-wear over streetwear, has just released its limited-edition Baby WIRDO NFTs that grant access to exclusive services and member benefits. The news comes after Giuliano Calza,...
Rosalía Fronts Acne Studios' FW22 Campaign

Acne Studios has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign starring the trailblazing Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía. Key pieces from the runway collection are combined with Rosalía’s uncompromising style in a series of intimate still and moving photos by Dutch artist Paul Kooiker, who portrays the musical star as a historical muse.
