Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San FranciscoThe Daily ScoopSan Francisco, CA
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Fine-dining restaurant for dogs opens in San Francisco, offering $75 tasting menuJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
kalw.org
New San Jose homeless RV encampment being dismantled
The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September. The San Jose Spotlight reports the city posted notices to sweep the new camp, dubbed “The Field of Dreams,” last week -- with plans to start clearing the field and nearby areas. The sweep, scheduled to go through Nov. 18th, is part of city efforts to clear the area between Hedding Street and Coleman Avenue -- including encampments along the Guadalupe River Trail.
kalw.org
Brittany Luse on being the new host of "It's Been A Minute" and her favorite Bay Area artists
“It’s Been A Minute” The show covers news and culture through rich conversation. Brittany is an award winning journalist and cultural critic. Other hosting credits include such podcasts as For Colored Nerds and The Nod. Listen to “It’s Been a Minute” Saturdays at 8am on KALW or download the show's podcast.
kalw.org
Patrick James Dunagan edits previously unpublished work by late poet David Meltzer
Patrick James Dunagan reads from a book by San Francisco poet David Meltzer. It's a previously unpublished text written in 1966 called "Rock Tao." It came out on March 21, 2022.
kalw.org
Alameda County’s homeless population growing
The count completed in February was the first since 2019 and was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Counts are typically taken every two years. Populations of both sheltered and unsheltered people were up since 2019. Seventy-five percent of the population has been on the streets for a year or more. Black people make up 43 percent of the homeless population, more than any other racial group.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalw.org
New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County
The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
kalw.org
Community advocates in Oakland & Philadelphia discuss gun violence & school shootings
On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with violence interrupters in Oakland and Philadelphia in the aftermath of last week's school shootings. In Philadelphia last Tuesday, four people were injured and a 14-year old was killed last week at Roxborough High School after five shooters ambushed a group of students leaving a football scrimmage. On Wednesday afternoon in Oakland, at least two gunmen injured six people after firing 30 shots on the King Estates campus, which houses four different schools. Two victims are in critical condition. The shooters in both incidents are at large.
kalw.org
Binah: Salman Rushdie on his life underground
Rushdie appeared at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco in 2012 to discuss his memoir, Joseph Anton. He was joined in conversation by veteran radio host and author Michael Krasny. David Kwan is the editor and producer of Binah, featuring remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at...
kalw.org
Vallejo PD detective fired for ‘use of deadly force’ in 2020 shooting
The officer's name was withheld "due to an order issued by the Solano County Courts," according to the announcement shared by email late Monday afternoon. However, the Vallejo Sun identified the fired officer as Detective Jarrett Tonn.Tonn was involved in the June 2020 killing of Sean Monterresa, who was shot five times through the windshield of his unmarked truck in the parking lot of a local Walgreen’s. The site had been the subject of looting in the nationwide unrest that followed murder of George Floyd while being arrested by Minneapolis police.
RELATED PEOPLE
kalw.org
Erev John Lennon
John One (né Winston) Lennon was born October 9, 1940. Tune in as host Devon Strolovitch plays Lennonesque selections from The Beatles: Get Back and more. Saturday, October 8 at 8 pm. Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming...
Comments / 0