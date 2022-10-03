On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with violence interrupters in Oakland and Philadelphia in the aftermath of last week's school shootings. In Philadelphia last Tuesday, four people were injured and a 14-year old was killed last week at Roxborough High School after five shooters ambushed a group of students leaving a football scrimmage. On Wednesday afternoon in Oakland, at least two gunmen injured six people after firing 30 shots on the King Estates campus, which houses four different schools. Two victims are in critical condition. The shooters in both incidents are at large.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO