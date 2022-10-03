Read full article on original website
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H Arnold
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
theadvocate.com
David Armand will be honored with 23rd Louisiana Writer Award at annual book fest Oct. 29
Louisiana native David Armand will receive the 23rd annual Louisiana Writer Award, the Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library announced last week. The award is given to a contemporary Louisiana author in recognition of an outstanding contribution to Louisiana’s literary and intellectual life exemplified by the writer’s body of work.
theadvocate.com
Local entertainment show 'flows' for second season starting tonight
The second season of locally-produced entertainment show "Friday Night Flows" debuts at 10:30 tonight. Hosted by Baton Rouge rap artist Johnny Hustle, the show airs on WBTR (cable Channel 19), the MGE Network on YouTube and on Maddgame Entertainment's Facebook page. Local company Maddgame produces the half-hour show. The projected...
theadvocate.com
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
A crew of drug dealers that served as a major supplier of heroin and cocaine in East Baton Rouge Parish routinely exchanged dope at run-of-the mill places throughout the region, like Walmart parking lots and outside the Mall of Louisiana, prosecutors allege in a recently unsealed indictment. A federal grand...
theadvocate.com
Tiger Walk swagger: Why LSU football players strut in tailored suits on Victory Hill
Two hours before every home football game, Louisiana State University football players, coaches and staff members walk down Victory Hill in tailored suits of all colors, fabrics and patterns. The tradition attracts thousands of fans to the street to watch the team stride into Tiger Stadium. Fans are accustomed to...
theadvocate.com
LSU post player Hannah Gusters, former Baylor transfer, leaves team after one season
Sophomore center Hannah Gusters has left the LSU women’s basketball program, the school confirmed Thursday. Gusters left the team before preseason practice began last Monday. According to team spokesman Grant Kuvar, Gusters is expected to remain enrolled at LSU at least through the fall semester. A 6-foot-5 native of...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish Fair returns with rides, food, music
The Livingston Parish Fair returned to the fairgrounds this week offering carnival rides, food and family entertainment. After a two-year hiatus caused by Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida, the Livingston Parish fairgrounds' gates opened Oct. 1 to crowds. The festival ends Sunday.
theadvocate.com
See which two national restaurants are going into the former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane
Two fast-growing restaurant chains are moving into a former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane. Blaze Pizza and Jersey Mike's Subs are set to open in the space at 6556 Siegen, said Charlie Colvin, president of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, which is handling the leasing. Both restaurants should open in early 2023. This will be the first Baton Rouge location for Blaze, which will take up about 2,400 square feet. This will be the third Baton Rouge location for Jersey Mike's, which will take up about 1,300 square feet. Jersey Mike's is set to open locations in Denham Springs and Gonzales in the near future.
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs separates from Live Oak in second half of defensive struggle
Denham Springs scored two touchdowns in less than 90 seconds in the third quarter, sparking the Yellow Jackets to a 33-0 win at Live Oak on Thursday night. The game was a defensive struggle until Jackets quarterback Reese Mooney connected with Joseph Cupit for a 31-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter. Three plays later, Da’Shawn McBryde returned an interception 55 yards for another TD, and Denham Springs was on its way.
theadvocate.com
Yes, things are quiet on the LSU lakes project. Here's why everything's still on schedule.
Work may have appear to have quieted down on the LSU lakes, but project managers say the project to clean them up is still on schedule. The design team dredged up samples of the lake and is currently testing them. Design firm Sasaki will use the results of those tests to come up with a design for how to best dredge the lakes.
theadvocate.com
Zachary QB Eli Holstein, a Bama commitment, plays Thursday night vs. Woodlawn
An injury was supposed to keep Zachary High quarterback Eli Holstein on the sideline for the Broncos' District 4-5A showdown with Woodlawn, a game that's televised by ESPNU at 7 p.m. Thursday. But the Alabama commitment started the game for Broncos. The game is being played at Woodlawn. Holstein injured...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Analytics love this LSU football team, even if the eye test does not
The eye test doesn’t make you fall in love with this LSU football team. There are flashes, like defensive end BJ Ojulari running down Auburn’s speedy quarterback Robby Ashford from behind, that have been breathtaking. But the team on balance has at times been exasperating, as was expected in LSU’s first season under Brian Kelly.
theadvocate.com
Big game hunting? There is a lot to like about Zachary-Woodlawn, including ESPNU coverage
Few high school football teams play their district opener on national television. Thanks to the pregame hype, much is expected from those who do. Fourth-ranked Zachary (3-1) and Woodlawn (2-3) understand their District 4-5A game is where expectations and reality collide. Game time is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodlawn in front of an ESPNU audience.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge mayor proposes new flood-fighting fee; here's how to see what it'll cost you
Property owners in Baton Rouge and the unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish would be on the hook for a new fee to fund the city-parish's stormwater system under a proposal formally unveiled Thursday by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. The Metro Council will likely approve the stormwater utility user...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Gallery features work by Friedman, Mueller, Oddlokken and Roe in October
Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, is featuring work by artist members Leslie Friedman, Kelly A. Mueller, Nonney Oddlokken and Herb Roe through Thursday, Oct. 27. The gallery will host, ARTiculate, a gallery talk featuring the artists, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Gallery hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Haunted houses, festivals, trunk-or-treats and more: Here's our Halloween events list
Some like it spooky; others prefer it sweet. Whether you want to celebrate Halloween with a frightfully fun trip through a haunted house, or something tamer like a hay maze, or an even milder trunk-or-treat outing with the kiddos, there are plenty of events in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas through Halloween. In case you missed it, we've also included our pumpkin patch list again.
theadvocate.com
Religion Briefs: St. John's United Methodist hosts GriefShare
St. John's United Methodist Church at 230 Renee Dr. in Baton Rouge (off Highland Road, near Gardere Lane) will be holding a GriefShare Support Group on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the church's parlor. The group will meet weekly for 13 weeks. There is no charge to attend.
theadvocate.com
Best Stop Cajun Market to open a new location in Broussard; see where
A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook Wednesday. The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what is believed to be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business. A location...
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana thrives in win over St. Michael with 'complimentary football'
It was the brand of football West Feliciana has been waiting to unleash. The Saints scored on a kickoff return and fumble recovery in support of quarterback Joel Rogers’ three touchdown passes in a 44-30 District 6-4A victory Thursday over St. Michael at Olympia Stadium. “One of the things...
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 28-Oct. 4
FOOD SERVICE: 7400 Johnston St., description, metal building use to boil and serve crawfish; applicant, Crawfish Acadiana; contractor, Belaire Development & Construction; $350,000. SCHOOL: 1105 E. Pont des Mouton Road, description, renovation to building for Campbell Academy; applicant, project manager; contractor, Luxury Home Builders; $132,000. MEDICAL: 618 Jefferson Blvd., description,...
