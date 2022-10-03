Read full article on original website
Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
Abston prison record shows 20 indecent exposure charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, committed more than 50 offenses during his incarceration beginning in 2002, according to jail records obtained by WREG. Most of Abston-Henderson’s charges are sexual in nature. Abston-Henderson allegedly committed 20 acts of indecent exposure. The Tennessee Department of Corrections […]
wtva.com
Report: Collierville police rammed during chase that started with stolen American flag
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A police chase that began in Collierville ended across state lines in Marshall County. The incident began when Collierville police received a call around 9:30 a.m. that someone in a maroon Dodge Ram stole an American flag from someone’s home. Officers attempted to pull the...
Man robs family in East Memphis driveway, drops wallet at crime scene: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges. Police say Taquarius Bynum and an accomplice followed a family from the Q-Mart to their home along Echles Street last month. They reportedly ambushed the family as they pulled into their driveway. The men forced the family inside at gunpoint and then demanded […]
Inmate dies at 201 Poplar, TBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate died at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Avenue Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI identified the inmate was 33-year-old Gershun Freeman. “I want to know why they haven’t called us and told us anything...
actionnews5.com
Accused stalker charged after police say he threatened neighbor with large machete
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Raleigh man has been charged with stalking and assault after police say he threatened his neighbor with a large machete. On Sept. 24, the victim told police that her neighbor, 52-year-old Ricky Thompson, had been harassing her for over a year. She said every time Thompson drove by her house, he slowed down and revved his engine.
Man forces his way to airplane at Memphis airport: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of forcing his way to an airplane at Memphis International Airport. On October 1, Memphis Police received a report stating a man dressed in black and carrying a black backpack had forced his way through a restricted door. Once through the door, the suspect reportedly […]
Ezekiel Kelly pleads not guilty in Memphis mass shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Mass shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly pled not guilty in court Tuesday to 26 charges relating to the shooting spree on September 7 that left three people dead and four people injured. After entering his plea, Kelly’s attorney asked the judge to waive the formal reading of the indictment to save time. The […]
1 dead, 2 injured after 3 overnight shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings have left one person dead and two others in the hospital. All of this happened across Memphis in less than an hour and a half. A woman was shot in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Drive at just after 7 p.m. She was taken to Regional One hospital in […]
wtva.com
Ex-Mississippi airport director accused of embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility's debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric...
Man uses counterfeit check, steals over $7K from bank, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted for using a counterfeit check to get money at a bank. On Aug. 24 at approximately 1:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene off Poplar Avenue, on Valleybrook Drive. Officers were told that a man had a $7,200...
‘It felt like a miracle’: Woman tries to scam Memphis church with free piano
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The offer was music to the ears of the Evergreen Baptist Church. “It felt like a miracle had happened,” said Beverly Cruthirds, a longtime member of the church. “Something that we really, really wanted had just been handed to us.”. A woman emailed the...
“Get him off the streets”: Mother outraged that daughter’s accused killer was granted $10K bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County mother told FOX13 that she is deeply disturbed that the man accused of shooting and killing her daughter is no longer behind bars. “Please get him off the streets,” said Brandee Reedy. “He is going to hurt somebody else. He cannot keep walking free.”
Man found shot to death, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death in Memphis around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the gunfire happened at the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Road. When police arrived, one man had been shot and was pronounced...
Two women steal $1.4K of clothing from Kohl’s, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two women who stole from a Kohl’s in Cordova. On Sep. 29 at approximately 12:15 PM, two women walked into a Kohl’s on Germantown Parkway. The two put 27 pieces of clothing into...
actionnews5.com
Victim allegedly shot by 15-year-old shares how shooting is impacting her family
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the victims of a string of shootings in Midtown says both her and her child’s lives have been forever changed. Police say a 15-year-old is responsible for at least three separate shootings. “It gets harder every day,” victim Sherri Tolbert said. Tolbert...
localmemphis.com
Dog attack in Shelby County leaves 2 children dead, mother injured
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 2-year-old girl and 5-month-old boy died and their mother is injured after their two pit bull family dogs attacked them Wednesday afternoon in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 700 block of...
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Mt. Moriah leaves one person injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Mt. Moriah near Bill Morris Pkwy leaves one victim injured. Around 8:15, officers responded to a shooting on Mt. Moriah. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one female victim that had been shot. She was transported to Regional One Health Hospital...
Deadly pit bull attack raises safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many are calling for changes after the tragic deaths of two children who were killed by their family pets. Wednesday evening, two children in Millington were killed and their mother was critically injured in a brutal attack at home by their pit bulls. The dogs were confiscated by Memphis Animal Services and euthanized Thursday afternoon. Doctors […]
Grandma takes cover when shots are fired at Street Ministries, 2 teens wounded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis grandmother picking up her grandson at Street Ministries had little time to react when someone started firing shots toward the building Monday night. Police said two juveniles were wounded when two males in an older White Nissan drove past Street Ministries on Vance and opened fire. The grandmother, who only […]
