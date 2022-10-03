ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Abston prison record shows 20 indecent exposure charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, committed more than 50 offenses during his incarceration beginning in 2002, according to jail records obtained by WREG. Most of Abston-Henderson’s charges are sexual in nature. Abston-Henderson allegedly committed 20 acts of indecent exposure. The Tennessee Department of Corrections […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man robs family in East Memphis driveway, drops wallet at crime scene: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges. Police say Taquarius Bynum and an accomplice followed a family from the Q-Mart to their home along Echles Street last month. They reportedly ambushed the family as they pulled into their driveway. The men forced the family inside at gunpoint and then demanded […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dallas#Missing Person#Violent Crime#Wmc Tv#Action News 5
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Inmate dies at 201 Poplar, TBI says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate died at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Avenue Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI identified the inmate was 33-year-old Gershun Freeman. “I want to know why they haven’t called us and told us anything...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Accused stalker charged after police say he threatened neighbor with large machete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Raleigh man has been charged with stalking and assault after police say he threatened his neighbor with a large machete. On Sept. 24, the victim told police that her neighbor, 52-year-old Ricky Thompson, had been harassing her for over a year. She said every time Thompson drove by her house, he slowed down and revved his engine.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man forces his way to airplane at Memphis airport: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of forcing his way to an airplane at Memphis International Airport. On October 1, Memphis Police received a report stating a man dressed in black and carrying a black backpack had forced his way through a restricted door. Once through the door, the suspect reportedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Ezekiel Kelly pleads not guilty in Memphis mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Mass shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly pled not guilty in court Tuesday to 26 charges relating to the shooting spree on September 7 that left three people dead and four people injured. After entering his plea, Kelly’s attorney asked the judge to waive the formal reading of the indictment to save time. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 2 injured after 3 overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings have left one person dead and two others in the hospital. All of this happened across Memphis in less than an hour and a half. A woman was shot in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Drive at just after 7 p.m. She was taken to Regional One hospital in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Ex-Mississippi airport director accused of embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility's debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found shot to death, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death in Memphis around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the gunfire happened at the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Road. When police arrived, one man had been shot and was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Dog attack in Shelby County leaves 2 children dead, mother injured

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 2-year-old girl and 5-month-old boy died and their mother is injured after their two pit bull family dogs attacked them Wednesday afternoon in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 700 block of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Mt. Moriah leaves one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Mt. Moriah near Bill Morris Pkwy leaves one victim injured. Around 8:15, officers responded to a shooting on Mt. Moriah. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one female victim that had been shot. She was transported to Regional One Health Hospital...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly pit bull attack raises safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many are calling for changes after the tragic deaths of two children who were killed by their family pets. Wednesday evening, two children in Millington were killed and their mother was critically injured in a brutal attack at home by their pit bulls. The dogs were confiscated by Memphis Animal Services and euthanized Thursday afternoon. Doctors […]
MILLINGTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy