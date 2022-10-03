ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowata County, OK

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Caney Officials remove log jam in order to replenish water availability

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – The Montgomery County Road & Bridge Department says crews successfully removed a log jam that was impeding the flow of the Little Caney River. “Years of accumulated driftwood have revealed layers upon layers of more wood underneath the logjam’s surface,” said Jim Wright, Montgomery County’s public works director told commissioners.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Property Assessments in Washington County In Progress

Every four years, the state of Oklahoma requires each county to do a visual inspection and assessment of every parcel of land on its county assessment rolls. Inspections for Washington County have begun and are expected to last through December. Todd Mathes, County Assessor, says the Washington County Assessor's Office...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Bartlesville Public Schools Cancels Friday Classes Due To Low Water Pressure

Students at Bartlesville Public Schools will be out of class on Friday, October 7 after the district announced that low water pressure was "affecting services and fire protection at multiple schools." According to the district, the cancellation impacts students at all Bartlesville Public Schools. The district says there will be...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Nowata County, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Roofer Convicted of Fraud in Osage & Kay Counties

Since 2016, several homeowners in Osage and Kay Counties have been waiting for restitution after a roofing contractor committed home repair fraud. Residents in Pawhuska, Ponca City, Tonkawa and Newkirk first began filing complaints as early as 2015 against Kevin James Etter, age 53 of Newkirk but there wasn't enough evidence until 2016 for the District Attorney of each county to proceed with a court case. Etter was arrested back in December 2015 but bonded out at the time and continued operating his business after being released.
KAY COUNTY, OK
moreclaremore.com

El Azteca adds North highway 66 location

September will mark 19 years since El Azteca decided to make Claremore their home. The restaurant on Brady has been a favorite for as long as many of us can remember. Now, there is a second location on Historic Route 66 in the heart of the Sequoyah area. Co-owner of...
CLAREMORE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

58 Years of Lake Hudson

In 1964, Robert S. Kerr Dam was completed across Grand River and Lake Hudson was born. But the names are a bit confusing. The river might be Grand River or the Neosho River. The dam might be Markham Ferry or Robert S. Kerr dam. The lake might be Lake Hudson or Markham Ferry Reservoir.
PRYOR, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today

In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
INOLA, OK
News On 6

New Reasor's Grocery Store Coming to Broken Arrow

The City of Broken Arrow is getting a brand new Reasor's. The new grocery store will be located at Aspen Ridge near the Creek Turnpike and Aspen Avenue. Later in October, residents may see equipment on site clearing the land to get it ready for the store's foundation.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Injured in a Fiery Crash in Osage County

A Bartlesville man is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Osage County on Saturday. Lee Watson, 51, of Bartlesville was traveling on County Road 2145 at County Road 2706, approximately 3 mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County at about 3:15pm when his vehicle departed roadway to the right for an unknown reason. According to the OHP, Watson's vehicle went approximately 220 feet, crossing County Road 2145 striking a tree. The vehicle then caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames. A couple of witnesses were able to pull Watson from his vehicle.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Broken Arrow Man Talks Back to Judge

A Broken Arrow man was arrested at Walmart over a Public intoxication and possession of controlled substance and was seen in Washington County Court for arraignments this Wednesday afternoon. While being read his new court date of October 26 at 9 am, Clinton Allen Thomas become irritated and responded to...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Truity Credit Union CEO Announces Upcoming Retirement

Truity Credit Union President/Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Halpin has officially announced his plans to retire in January of 2023. Halpin has been with the credit union for over 18 years. “I am proud of all that we have accomplished during my tenure at Truity Credit Union. I can retire with...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Man Arraigned on Domestic Abuse and Burglary Charges

Curtis Wayne Thomas was in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on charges alleging Domestic abuse, and Burglary in the First Degree. According to a probable cause affidavit, Thomas with his girlfriend and her family, were headed to an event when a verbal altercation occurred. Thomas exited the vehicle and walked back to his girlfriend’s home. He allegedly broke into the house and stole his girlfriend’s keys and her phone.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Arvest Trust Bartlesville Welcomes New Vice President

Arvest Wealth Management has announced that David Boyer will be the new vice president and trust officer of Arvest Trust Bartlesville. Boyer began working for Arvest in 1995 in trust administration and just recently worked in Dewey as the manager of the Central Trust Operations. He has also worked as a trust officer in the Tulsa market.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Four Ottawa County inmates escape from jail, two still at large

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Daniel Zajicek is back in custody. According to the Ottawa County sheriff's office, he was found in a home near the Devil's Promenade Bridge. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that four inmates escaped jail around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say the inmates were...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
NEOSHO, MO

