Since 2016, several homeowners in Osage and Kay Counties have been waiting for restitution after a roofing contractor committed home repair fraud. Residents in Pawhuska, Ponca City, Tonkawa and Newkirk first began filing complaints as early as 2015 against Kevin James Etter, age 53 of Newkirk but there wasn't enough evidence until 2016 for the District Attorney of each county to proceed with a court case. Etter was arrested back in December 2015 but bonded out at the time and continued operating his business after being released.

KAY COUNTY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO