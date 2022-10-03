Read full article on original website
Related
Caney Officials remove log jam in order to replenish water availability
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – The Montgomery County Road & Bridge Department says crews successfully removed a log jam that was impeding the flow of the Little Caney River. “Years of accumulated driftwood have revealed layers upon layers of more wood underneath the logjam’s surface,” said Jim Wright, Montgomery County’s public works director told commissioners.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Property Assessments in Washington County In Progress
Every four years, the state of Oklahoma requires each county to do a visual inspection and assessment of every parcel of land on its county assessment rolls. Inspections for Washington County have begun and are expected to last through December. Todd Mathes, County Assessor, says the Washington County Assessor's Office...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Water Main Break in Bartlesville
There is a water main break near Walmart in Bartlesville. This is causing low or no water pressure to customers in the area.
News On 6
Bartlesville Public Schools Cancels Friday Classes Due To Low Water Pressure
Students at Bartlesville Public Schools will be out of class on Friday, October 7 after the district announced that low water pressure was "affecting services and fire protection at multiple schools." According to the district, the cancellation impacts students at all Bartlesville Public Schools. The district says there will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bartlesvilleradio.com
Roofer Convicted of Fraud in Osage & Kay Counties
Since 2016, several homeowners in Osage and Kay Counties have been waiting for restitution after a roofing contractor committed home repair fraud. Residents in Pawhuska, Ponca City, Tonkawa and Newkirk first began filing complaints as early as 2015 against Kevin James Etter, age 53 of Newkirk but there wasn't enough evidence until 2016 for the District Attorney of each county to proceed with a court case. Etter was arrested back in December 2015 but bonded out at the time and continued operating his business after being released.
moreclaremore.com
El Azteca adds North highway 66 location
September will mark 19 years since El Azteca decided to make Claremore their home. The restaurant on Brady has been a favorite for as long as many of us can remember. Now, there is a second location on Historic Route 66 in the heart of the Sequoyah area. Co-owner of...
pryorinfopub.com
58 Years of Lake Hudson
In 1964, Robert S. Kerr Dam was completed across Grand River and Lake Hudson was born. But the names are a bit confusing. The river might be Grand River or the Neosho River. The dam might be Markham Ferry or Robert S. Kerr dam. The lake might be Lake Hudson or Markham Ferry Reservoir.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today
In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
New Reasor's Grocery Store Coming to Broken Arrow
The City of Broken Arrow is getting a brand new Reasor's. The new grocery store will be located at Aspen Ridge near the Creek Turnpike and Aspen Avenue. Later in October, residents may see equipment on site clearing the land to get it ready for the store's foundation.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Injured in a Fiery Crash in Osage County
A Bartlesville man is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Osage County on Saturday. Lee Watson, 51, of Bartlesville was traveling on County Road 2145 at County Road 2706, approximately 3 mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County at about 3:15pm when his vehicle departed roadway to the right for an unknown reason. According to the OHP, Watson's vehicle went approximately 220 feet, crossing County Road 2145 striking a tree. The vehicle then caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames. A couple of witnesses were able to pull Watson from his vehicle.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Broken Arrow Man Talks Back to Judge
A Broken Arrow man was arrested at Walmart over a Public intoxication and possession of controlled substance and was seen in Washington County Court for arraignments this Wednesday afternoon. While being read his new court date of October 26 at 9 am, Clinton Allen Thomas become irritated and responded to...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Truity Credit Union CEO Announces Upcoming Retirement
Truity Credit Union President/Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Halpin has officially announced his plans to retire in January of 2023. Halpin has been with the credit union for over 18 years. “I am proud of all that we have accomplished during my tenure at Truity Credit Union. I can retire with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tulsans upset after receiving parking tickets during fair
Some Tulsans are unhappy after being ticketed for allowing people to park in their driveway and go to the fair.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Man Arraigned on Domestic Abuse and Burglary Charges
Curtis Wayne Thomas was in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on charges alleging Domestic abuse, and Burglary in the First Degree. According to a probable cause affidavit, Thomas with his girlfriend and her family, were headed to an event when a verbal altercation occurred. Thomas exited the vehicle and walked back to his girlfriend’s home. He allegedly broke into the house and stole his girlfriend’s keys and her phone.
KOCO
Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect following pursuit in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after law enforcement shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit and crash Wednesday on Interstate 44 in northeastern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a suspect broke into a Claremore home and accosted a woman before stealing a cell...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Arvest Trust Bartlesville Welcomes New Vice President
Arvest Wealth Management has announced that David Boyer will be the new vice president and trust officer of Arvest Trust Bartlesville. Boyer began working for Arvest in 1995 in trust administration and just recently worked in Dewey as the manager of the Central Trust Operations. He has also worked as a trust officer in the Tulsa market.
Visit This Oklahoma Indian Cemetery Located in an Atwoods Parking Lot!
Normally you don't think of cemeteries being located in the middle of a shopping center. Typically you'll find burial grounds and cemeteries in quiet, less traveled areas that are off the beaten path. However, this cemetery is literally in the middle of an Atwoods parking lot right outside of Tulsa in Sand Springs, OK.
KTUL
Four Ottawa County inmates escape from jail, two still at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Daniel Zajicek is back in custody. According to the Ottawa County sheriff's office, he was found in a home near the Devil's Promenade Bridge. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that four inmates escaped jail around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say the inmates were...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
66-year-old man drowns at Skiatook Lake
Authorities say a 66-year-old man has died at Skiatook Lake.
Comments / 0