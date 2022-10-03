ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This sobering graphic illustrates how little help Justin Fields is getting from Bears teammates amid his struggles

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THaXY_0iKTxTse00

(670 The Score) Second-year quarterback Justin Fields is at the helm of a Bears passing offense that’s the worst in the NFL. Chicago is averaging just 97.5 passing yards across four games, which ranks dead last in the NFL by a wide, wide margin.

There’s a great deal of blame to pass around for that. Fields has been bad, completing just 50.7% of his passing attempts while posting a 58.7 quarterback rating and a 25.9 QBR. The Bears' offensive line has been bad, surrendering 16 sacks, the second-most in the NFL. The Bears’ skill players have also left much to be desired, as their leading receiver – Darnell Mooney – has just eight catches for 121 yards in four games as no one else has stepped up either.

With that as context, a Pro Football Focus graphic has emerged that paints a sobering picture of just how little help Fields is receiving from his teammates. He’s in the worst situation in the NFL, as his receivers are the worst in the NFL at creating separation and getting open and his offensive line is giving up pressure at an NFL-worst rate.

The Bears (2-2) will try to fix their problems when they visit the Vikings (3-1) on Sunday.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Suburban Youth Football Team Wants Suspension Overturned For Including Academically Gifted Player on Roster

A suburban Chicago youth football team wants its suspension overturned and be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The league suspended the Glenwood Cougars' 8th grade football team for including a 13-year-old academically gifted player on the roster. Tremayne Gandy Junior is technically in high school after jumping ahead a few grades from 7th grade last year to 10th grade this year.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player

UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
FanSided

Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Pro Football Focus#American Football#Qbr#Audacy
The Ringer

Have the Bears Failed Justin Fields, or Was He Never That Guy to Begin With?

There’s an argument that the most important thing for a young NFL quarterback is the team that drafts him. There’s a world in which Tom Brady winds up on a team besides the Patriots, puts up the playing time and statistics more fitting of a sixth-round draft pick, and quickly finds himself dusting off his college résumé. (3.3 GPA, Merrill Lynch internship, he’s gonna be fine!) There’s also a world in which all of those famous NFL draft busts—the JaMarcus Russells, the Ryan Leafs, any number of Cleveland Browns or New York Jets—get picked by teams which nurture them and help them grow, taking advantage of the physical skills that made them such sought-after prospects. A quarterback needs talent to succeed in the league, but without good coaching, good schemes, and good teammates, it might be useless.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit

For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
CHICAGO, IL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy