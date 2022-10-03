This sobering graphic illustrates how little help Justin Fields is getting from Bears teammates amid his struggles

(670 The Score) Second-year quarterback Justin Fields is at the helm of a Bears passing offense that’s the worst in the NFL. Chicago is averaging just 97.5 passing yards across four games, which ranks dead last in the NFL by a wide, wide margin.

There’s a great deal of blame to pass around for that. Fields has been bad, completing just 50.7% of his passing attempts while posting a 58.7 quarterback rating and a 25.9 QBR. The Bears' offensive line has been bad, surrendering 16 sacks, the second-most in the NFL. The Bears’ skill players have also left much to be desired, as their leading receiver – Darnell Mooney – has just eight catches for 121 yards in four games as no one else has stepped up either.

With that as context, a Pro Football Focus graphic has emerged that paints a sobering picture of just how little help Fields is receiving from his teammates. He’s in the worst situation in the NFL, as his receivers are the worst in the NFL at creating separation and getting open and his offensive line is giving up pressure at an NFL-worst rate.

The Bears (2-2) will try to fix their problems when they visit the Vikings (3-1) on Sunday.

